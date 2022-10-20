Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
Daytona Beach family struggling to get help from FEMA
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It's almost been a month since Hurricane Ian made its landfall, and many central Florida residents are still trying to recover from the damage that was left by the storm. What You Need To Know. Many Daytona Beach homeowners impacted by Ian still have furniture...
Volusia County residents urged to stay alert for beach hazards left by Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida, Volusia County officials say they’re still dealing with lingering problems along the coastline. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Volusia County government leaders say it could take more than a year to repair...
click orlando
Volusia County woman to be honored for saving lineman’s life after Hurricane Ian
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A woman is being called a hero for saving a lineman’s life who was shocked while working in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. New Smyrna Beach city officials will be honoring Casey Shaw at their commission meeting Tuesday with a life saving award.
WESH
'My instincts kicked in': Nurse resuscitates New Smyrna Beach power company worker who was electrocuted
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A nurse in New Smyrna Beach will be honored at the city commission meeting Tuesday. Casey Shaw will receive a life-saving award for resuscitating a worker who was shocked while restoring power in the days after Hurricane Ian. Shaw said she's glad she was in the right place at the right time.
brevardtimes.com
Cocoa Beach Shark and Jellyfish Report October 23, 2022
COCOA BEACH, Florida – It won’t be a good week to go swimming, fishing, or surfing off of Cocoa Beach, Florida on Sunday or Monday due to gusty winds coming from the north. According to the National Weather Service in Melbourne, winds will become less than 10 mph...
wogx.com
Daytona Beach businesses hope for trouble-free 'Trucktoberfest'
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach's unsanctioned "Trucktoberfest" kicks off this weekend, and businesses hope truckers heard law enforcement's message loud and clear about coming into town this weekend. Earlier this week, Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety posted on Facebook preparing residents for the unsanctioned, unpermitted Trucktoberfest. The...
fox35orlando.com
New Smyrna Beach nurse to be recognized for saving life of lineman who was shocked
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - The City of New Smyrna Beach plans to recognize a woman who helped save the life of a lineman. Zach Haplin, a 24-year-old lineman, was electrically shocked while restoring power shortly after Hurricane Ian in the Venetian Bay Community. Casey Shaw told FOX 35 News...
click orlando
Edgewater leaders estimate 3 to 4 months before debris from Hurricane Ian is cleared
EDGEWATER, Fla. – It’s been three weeks since Hurricane Ian rocked Volusia County and cities are still working overtime to keep up with the debris removal. City leaders in Edgewater said Thursday they have an unprecedented amount of debris and it could be into 2023 that residents see it all cleaned up.
State Road 46 reopens in Seminole County after floodwaters from Hurricane Ian recede to safe levels
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — State Road 46 has reopened in Seminole County after water levels receded to safe levels, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Hurricane Ian caused major flooding along S.R. 46 in Seminole County near Volusia and Brevard counties. According to a new release, FDOT will...
wmfe.org
Heavy traffic expected in Daytona Beach for unsanctioned Trucktoberfest
Daytona Beach Police are expecting a large influx of visitors today through Sunday for an unsanctioned Trucktoberfest. They say residents should expect heavy traffic on the beachside and on the bridges over the Intracoastal Waterway. Law enforcement also expects congestion on International Speedway Boulevard, U-S Highway 1, and Nova Road.
flaglerlive.com
Cody’s Corner Is Again the Scene of a Fatal Crash as 44-Year-Old Woman is Killed in T-Bone
Cody’s Corner, the intersection of State Road 11 and County Road 304 in southwest Flagler County, was again the scene of a fatal crash Sunday afternoon as a 44-year-old woman lost her life in a t-bone collision. The crash took place at 4:45 p.m. F.S.E., an Orlando pharmacist, was...
E. coli detected in water in parts of Seminole County, officials say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The aftermath of Hurricane Ian is still prevalent across parts of Seminole County. Nearly a month later, residents that are still dealing with flood water in Geneva have a new problem to worry about: E. coli. Seminole County leaders have detected dozens of samples in...
click orlando
State Road 415 reopens after suspect in multi-county pursuit jumps in water, captured in Seminole County, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said that State Road 415 at the Seminole County line has reopened after being closed in both directions due to a fleeing suspect. The agency tweeted at 7:33 p.m. that the road was closed at the Seminole County line...
click orlando
D-SNAP pre-registration to begin for Volusia County residents
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Department of Children and Family announced on Friday that D-SNAP pre-registration for Volusia County will begin on Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 30. D-SNAP is a disaster relief program geared towards residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian and who do not...
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 20, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Mia Kylie Aschenback. Date of Birth 11/12/2002. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Agg Assault W/Deadly Weapon WO Intent Kill. Robbery...
click orlando
Black Tulip in Cocoa closing after 41 years in business
COCOA, Fla. – A landmark restaurant in Cocoa is getting ready to close its doors for the last time. The Black Tulip, 207 Brevard Ave., will shutter for good on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The owner,...
WESH
Volusia sheriff: Dollar General employee poured bleach in co-worker's drink
DELAND, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. A DeLand Dollar General employee has been accused of pouring bleach into his coworker's drink. Jerome Ellis, 48, has been charged with poisoning and tampering with evidence. Volusia County deputies were called to the Dollar General on North...
click orlando
Tropics Watch: Major Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Roslyn made landfall in western Mexico as a Category 3 hurricane early Sunday morning. Hurricane conditions will spread inland through Sunday afternoon. Roslyn will rapidly weaken over the mountainous terrain of Mexico over the next day or two. [TRENDING: State Road 415 reopens after suspect...
palmcoastobserver.com
The Harborside development will go before Palm Coast City Council with a recommendation to deny from planning and zoning
After more than two hours of review, the Palm Coast planning and zoning board voted 6-0 to deny a request to alter a planned unit development for Harborside Inn and Marina at their Oct. 19 meeting. The development is located at the intersection of Palm Harbor Parkway and Clubhouse Drive...
click orlando
Orlando woman killed in rear-end crash in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando woman was killed when the vehicle she was a passenger in was struck from behind in a crash near DeLand, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 4:55 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 along U.S. Highway 92 in...
