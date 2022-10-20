Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundatedVictorSeminole County, FL
‘Person of Interest’ in deaths of 4 Oklahoma Friends Arrested in FloridaShameel ShamsDaytona Beach Shores, FL
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Florida with giveaways this monthKristen WaltersSanford, FL
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
palmcoastobserver.com
The Harborside development will go before Palm Coast City Council with a recommendation to deny from planning and zoning
After more than two hours of review, the Palm Coast planning and zoning board voted 6-0 to deny a request to alter a planned unit development for Harborside Inn and Marina at their Oct. 19 meeting. The development is located at the intersection of Palm Harbor Parkway and Clubhouse Drive...
fox35orlando.com
Winter Park residents hope to "Fix 426", a road prone to crashes
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Photos and videos show the dangerous, sometimes deadly, traffic crashes along State Road 426 in Winter Park. Ahmid Idris lives on lives along the road near downtown Winter Park and says he worries for his children's safety. "You're prone to accidents, especially when you try to...
Volusia County residents urged to stay alert for beach hazards left by Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida, Volusia County officials say they’re still dealing with lingering problems along the coastline. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Volusia County government leaders say it could take more than a year to repair...
WESH
3 people hurt after tanker truck catches fire in New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Three people were hurt Monday when a tanker truck caught fire in New Smyrna Beach. Fire officials say the tanker was siphoning off gas in the area of 1121 South Dixie Freeway when the tanker suddenly caught fire. One person was flown to Orlando...
flaglerlive.com
Cody’s Corner Is Again the Scene of a Fatal Crash as 44-Year-Old Woman is Killed in T-Bone
Cody’s Corner, the intersection of State Road 11 and County Road 304 in southwest Flagler County, was again the scene of a fatal crash Sunday afternoon as a 44-year-old woman lost her life in a t-bone collision. The crash took place at 4:45 p.m. F.S.E., an Orlando pharmacist, was...
click orlando
Ormond Beach community pleads for funding to elevate homes
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Three weeks after Hurricane Ian hit, neighbors in one Volusia County community pleaded for federal help to elevate their homes to avert more flooding. “This is my fifth time flooding,” said Jeremy Ianarelli, who lives along the Tomoka River in Ormond Beach. “This time was uncontrollable, and I had three pumps running in here. I had about a 12-to-14-inch difference from in the house, but then, I just couldn’t control it after I got over that.”
titusville.com
Intersection of Barna Avenue and Country Club Drive Closed
Beginning on 10/24/22, the intersection of Barna Ave. and Country Club Dr. will be closed for maintenance. The intersection will be closed until 11/04/22.
E. coli detected in water in parts of Seminole County, officials say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The aftermath of Hurricane Ian is still prevalent across parts of Seminole County. Nearly a month later, residents that are still dealing with flood water in Geneva have a new problem to worry about: E. coli. Seminole County leaders have detected dozens of samples in...
State Road 46 reopens in Seminole County after floodwaters from Hurricane Ian recede to safe levels
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — State Road 46 has reopened in Seminole County after water levels receded to safe levels, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Hurricane Ian caused major flooding along S.R. 46 in Seminole County near Volusia and Brevard counties. According to a new release, FDOT will...
click orlando
Black Tulip in Cocoa closing after 41 years in business
COCOA, Fla. – A landmark restaurant in Cocoa is getting ready to close its doors for the last time. The Black Tulip, 207 Brevard Ave., will shutter for good on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The owner,...
WESH
Volusia sheriff: Dollar General employee poured bleach in co-worker's drink
DELAND, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. A DeLand Dollar General employee has been accused of pouring bleach into his coworker's drink. Jerome Ellis, 48, has been charged with poisoning and tampering with evidence. Volusia County deputies were called to the Dollar General on North...
WESH
Airport officials address issues with Terminal C at Orlando International Airport
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando International Airport's new Terminal C has been open for about a month now. Thousand of passengers have already traveled through its gates, but not without a few hiccups. Airport officials were at Terminal C on Friday for a discussion with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg,...
click orlando
D-SNAP third phase opening for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families announced on Sunday that the third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, will open on Monday, Oct. 24 for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to...
wmfe.org
It’s time to get your (early) vote on, Central Florida
Early voting in the midterm elections begins Monday in most Central Florida counties. Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Brevard and Polk county residents can all participate in early voting in the general election beginning today. Volusia County residents will have to wait until Wednesday to cast their ballots while early voting in...
click orlando
Orlando woman killed in rear-end crash in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando woman was killed when the vehicle she was a passenger in was struck from behind in a crash near DeLand, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 4:55 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 along U.S. Highway 92 in...
Police: 2 dead after motorcycle, car collide in Brevard County
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A man and a woman died after their motorcycle was struck by a car Sunday evening in Melbourne, police said. Officers responded to the crash at Sarno and Croton roads shortly after 6 p.m. At the scene, investigators said they determined that a Buick sedan had...
fox35orlando.com
New Smyrna Beach nurse to be recognized for saving life of lineman who was shocked
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - The City of New Smyrna Beach plans to recognize a woman who helped save the life of a lineman. Zach Haplin, a 24-year-old lineman, was electrically shocked while restoring power shortly after Hurricane Ian in the Venetian Bay Community. Casey Shaw told FOX 35 News...
WESH
43-year-old woman dies in Volusia County crash, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a woman died after a Volusia County crash that happened Sunday morning. Around 5 a.m., two vehicles crashed on U.S. Highway 92 and West Parkway. A Toyota Corolla was driving behind another vehicle on U.S. Highway 92. Troopers said the Corolla...
WESH
Woman arrested for deadly hit-and-run crash in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A woman has been arrested following a June hit-and-run crash in Brevard County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, 56-year-old Stephan Morf was killed in the June 3 crash on State Road 520. Anabel Morales, 35, has been arrested in the crash. She is facing charges...
click orlando
D-SNAP pre-registration to begin for Volusia County residents
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Department of Children and Family announced on Friday that D-SNAP pre-registration for Volusia County will begin on Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 30. D-SNAP is a disaster relief program geared towards residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian and who do not...
