Republicans maintain edge in battle for House, Senate, gubernatorial races

By By Casey Harper | The Center Square
 5 days ago

(The Center Square) – Republicans have an advantage just a few weeks out from the November elections, according to newly released polling data.

CNBC released its “All-America Economic Survey,” which showed Republicans have a 2-point advantage over Democrats, with 48% saying they prefer Republicans control Congress, compared to 46% preferring Democrats.

According to the survey , President Joe Biden’s approval rating has improved to 46%. That improvement, up ten percentage points from earlier this year, mostly came from Democrats.

The poll found only 40% approve of his handling of the economy with 56% disapproving. At the same time, 45% expect the economy to worsen, compared to only 27% who expect it to improve.

High prices, including gas prices, have been a key source of concern for Americans and likely a key reason Biden’s economic approval rating trails behind his overall rating.

Convention of States Action, along with Trafalgar Group, recently released a poll which reports that "54.4 percent of voters say rising gas prices will make them more likely to vote for Republican candidates in the 2022 midterm elections."

According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.84, up from $3.67 the same time last month and much higher than $3.36 the same time last year.

The latest RealClearPolitics polling average has Congressional Republicans with a 3-point advantage and Biden’s approval at about 43%. Notably, RealClear’s average shows 66.3% of Americans say the U.S. is on the wrong track, compared to 25.8% who say the opposite.

RealClear currently projects Republicans will pick up two Senate seats, two governorships, and about 27 House seats.

