ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Jazz HC Dishes on What Makes Collin Sexton Special

By Patrick Byrnes
InsideTheJazz
InsideTheJazz
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VN8Sw_0igZkvsD00

Utah Jazz fans are thinking, 'Donovan Who?'

The Utah Jazz may be in the early stages of their rebuild, but they've found their go-to player when they need a bucket.

Collin Sexton shined in his home debut in Salt Lake City, scoring 20 points in just 21 minutes of action. More importantly, the 6-foot-1 point guard showed that he has the ability to create his own offense and make something out of nothing when the shot clock is winding down.

Sexton sealed Denver’s fate late in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Nuggets 6-0 by himself in a two-minute span, putting the game out of reach.

First-year head coach Will Hardy has taken note.

“Collin is tough,” Hardy said. “You can see the fire that he has, especially at the end of the game. He made some big plays. He’s a maniac in the gym… His work ethic is one of the best I’ve come across in my time in the NBA.”

Being able to put up points isn’t new for Sexton, as he’s only two years removed from averaging 24.3 points a game on 47% shooting from the field. Unfortunately, his career was put on hold in 2021-22 when he needed surgery to repair a torn left meniscus in November, ending his season.

Fast forward to the summer of 2022, and due to a crowded backcourt, the Cavaliers couldn’t justify paying $20 million per year to a player that’s not going to get starter minutes.

The timing couldn’t be better for Jazz executive Danny Ainge not only to acquire Sexton, but lock him up under team control until 2026. The Jazz might be limiting Sexton’s minutes because of injury concerns, but it says a lot that he entered the game with 6:02 left and the outcome still in doubt.

The play of the game occurred at the 1:39 mark in the fourth quarter. Sexton had reigning MVP Nikola Jokic in isolation at the top of the three-point line. After a seven-second stare-down, Sexton jabbed right and then went left around Jokic for an easy two at the rim.

The crowd went crazy. It’s been a tough summer for Jazz Nation, but these moments are why fans grind through the tough times.

Expect to see more of Sexton as the Jazz brain trust feels more confident that there won’t be a relapse from his surgery last year. Fans can see Sexton next when the Jazz take on Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA .

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody is saying the same thing about the Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz apparently do not have the words “Victor Wembanyama” in their vocabulary. The Jazz were expected to be at the bottom of the bottom of the barrel this season after a dramatic facelift over the summer saw them trade both their franchise cornerstones in Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Key starters Royce O’Neale and Bojan Bogdanovic were also moved in separate deals.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
Hoops Rumors

Lakers expect to re-open their trade talks with Utah Jazz

Count Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer among the NBA analysts who believe the Lakers should be feeling some urgency to find a trade involving Russell Westbrook sooner rather than later. O’Connor opens his latest article by dubbing the former MVP a “washed-up bricklayer,” contending that the Lakers need to trade him immediately to have any chance of salvaging their season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
TMZ.com

LeBron James Hits Nobu After Tough Lakers Loss

LeBron James turned to raw fish and sexy mood lighting to get over yet another miserable Lakers loss on Sunday night ... hitting Nobu just minutes after his squad fell to the Blazers. LBJ hit up the popular sushi restaurant in Malibu ... right after his team suffered a gut-wrenching...
LOS ANGELES, CA
InsideTheJazz

InsideTheJazz

Salt Lake Cty, UT
582
Followers
373
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheJazz is a FanNation channel covering the Utah Jazz

 https://www.si.com/nba/jazz

Comments / 0

Community Policy