Jazz HC Dishes on What Makes Collin Sexton Special

Utah Jazz fans are thinking, 'Donovan Who?'

The Utah Jazz may be in the early stages of their rebuild, but they've found their go-to player when they need a bucket.

Collin Sexton shined in his home debut in Salt Lake City, scoring 20 points in just 21 minutes of action. More importantly, the 6-foot-1 point guard showed that he has the ability to create his own offense and make something out of nothing when the shot clock is winding down.

Sexton sealed Denver’s fate late in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Nuggets 6-0 by himself in a two-minute span, putting the game out of reach.

First-year head coach Will Hardy has taken note.

“Collin is tough,” Hardy said. “You can see the fire that he has, especially at the end of the game. He made some big plays. He’s a maniac in the gym… His work ethic is one of the best I’ve come across in my time in the NBA.”

Being able to put up points isn’t new for Sexton, as he’s only two years removed from averaging 24.3 points a game on 47% shooting from the field. Unfortunately, his career was put on hold in 2021-22 when he needed surgery to repair a torn left meniscus in November, ending his season.

Fast forward to the summer of 2022, and due to a crowded backcourt, the Cavaliers couldn’t justify paying $20 million per year to a player that’s not going to get starter minutes.

The timing couldn’t be better for Jazz executive Danny Ainge not only to acquire Sexton, but lock him up under team control until 2026. The Jazz might be limiting Sexton’s minutes because of injury concerns, but it says a lot that he entered the game with 6:02 left and the outcome still in doubt.

The play of the game occurred at the 1:39 mark in the fourth quarter. Sexton had reigning MVP Nikola Jokic in isolation at the top of the three-point line. After a seven-second stare-down, Sexton jabbed right and then went left around Jokic for an easy two at the rim.

The crowd went crazy. It’s been a tough summer for Jazz Nation, but these moments are why fans grind through the tough times.

Expect to see more of Sexton as the Jazz brain trust feels more confident that there won’t be a relapse from his surgery last year. Fans can see Sexton next when the Jazz take on Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

