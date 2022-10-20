Report: Pats QB Mac Jones expects to return this week

New England Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones expects to return for the team's Week 7 game Monday night against the Chicago Bears, ESPN reported Thursday.

Jones has missed the past three games with a high-ankle sprain he sustained Sept. 25 against Baltimore. Jones has told teammates that he has progressed, per the report.

The Patriots begin their practice week Thursday.

"We'll see what we are actually dealing with here as we go forward," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told reporters Wednesday about Jones' possible return.

Third-string rookie Bailey Zappe is 2-0 as the starter after primary backup Brian Hoyer was knocked out of the Pats' Week 4 game against Green Bay. Zappe has thrown for 596 yards and four touchdowns in two-plus games.

Jones was 1-2 as the starter, throwing for 786 yards and two touchdowns against five interceptions. He sustained on the final play of the game in Week 3 against the Ravens.

However, The Athletic reported Thursday that Jones will return as the starter when he's healthy, despite the speculation of a quarterback controversy.

The Jones-Zappe starting storyline comes in the aftermath of a separate report that tension is building between Jones and the Patriots.

Sports Illustrated reported that Jones has questioned the combo play-calling of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge to replace Josh McDaniels, and that the team wanted Jones to undergo surgery on his injured ankle, an idea Jones rebuffed. While the Patriots wanted Jones to have tightrope surgery to bolster the ankle, Jones opted for rehab, per SI.

The Patriots (3-3) host the Bears (2-4) on Monday night in Foxborough, Mass.

