Fremont family missing after father exhibited 'paranoid behaviors'

FREMONT — Police are asking for assistance in locating a missing family from Fremont.

The Fremont Police Department and detectives from the Michigan State Police Hart Post are trying to locate a family of four that, family members say, have not been seen since Sunday.

“On Sunday, Tony was exhibiting paranoid behaviors,” Michelle Robinson of the state police said in a press release. “Since that time, their cellphones have been turned off, they left family pets and a family member who requires full-time care unattended.”

The parents are described as Anthony “Tony” John Cirigliano, a 51-year-old male who is 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown hair and no facial hair; and Suzette Lee Cirigliano, a 51-year-old female who is 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has blonde hair and wears glasses.

The teenagers, who are both described as autistic, are Brandon Michael Cirigliano, 19 (5-8, 120 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes); and Noah Alexander Cirigliano, 15 (5-6, 120 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes).

The family may be driving a 2005 Toyota Sienna, silver in color, with the Michigan license plate DJL1982.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department at 231-924-2400 or call 911.