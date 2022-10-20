Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
10 Best Crypto to Buy Now With 10x Potential
IMPT – Carbon Credit and Offset Trading Ecosystem for a Greener Future. Calvaria – P2E Battle Card Game Engaged in its Presale Launch. Tamadoge – Earn Crypto Tokens by Battling Virtual Pet NFTs. Lucky Block – Win Real-World Prizes Worth 6-7 Figures via NFT Competitions. Decentraland...
bitcoinist.com
Here’s Why Rocketize Is Trumping Polkadot And Filecoin In Crypto Popularity Charts
Cryptocurrencies have fought investors’ inhibition and misinformation for years before they became a part of the mainstream financial services industry. Today, they are being considered among the most profitable investment instruments all thanks to a unique use case, their next-generation technological framework, their push for data privacy, and rallying returns.
bitcoinist.com
8 Best Low Supply Cryptocurrency to Buy 2022
Cryptocurrencies with a low token supply offer an attractive economic framework for many investors. The theory is that the lower the supply, the more scarce the cryptocurrency will become as time goes by, which can lead to an increase in value. Therefore, in this article, we rank the eight best...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Rally Imminent, According To Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash
Bitcoin has been through a lot of hardships since its inception and investors and traders are feeling the agony of the crypto market meltdown this year. BTC is now trading at $19,322 at the time of writing. Coingecko reports a 0.3% decrease in value for the token. This month, crypto...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Update: Will Bitcoin Recover?
Crypto markets have been in bearish for months now, with the Bitcoin (BTC) price leading the downwards trend. The Bitcoin (BTC) price has a huge impact on the crypto industry which makes many crypto investors ask what will happen to the Bitcoin (BTC) price. In addition to looking at the...
bitcoinist.com
Expect Huge Returns From These Cryptocurrencies— Shiba Inu, Dogelon Mars, and Big Eyes
The cryptocurrency industry has seen a spike in the popularity of several meme tokens. Those who were able to get on board early have received huge returns from some of them, who have attained amazing heights. Some even incorporate other utilities to offer investors even better value. Dogelon Mars (ELON)...
bitcoinist.com
What Are The Top DeFi Projects On The Coin Market – Avalanche, Aave, and Rocketize?
When cryptocurrencies were initially discovered, many people were thrilled about what this innovative technology offered. Finally, anyone could perform transactions with someone at the other end of the world in a few seconds. It was a technological revelation. However, cryptocurrencies didn’t stop there. They further showed their capacity to perform bank-related features using the blockchain. These features were referred to as Decentralized Finance.
bitcoinist.com
Solana (SOL) Sees Drop In NFT & DeFi Usage
Is Solana summer over? Seasonality might suggest so, but if that’s enough for you, the blockchains usage across both defi and NFT landscapes has been falling recently. Competing chains are making targeted and dedicated efforts to get more involved in both defi and NFTs, leading to major growth and investment in the space at large.
bitcoinist.com
The Hideaways (HDWY) Will Overtake Bitcoin (BTC) And Dogecoin (DOGE)
When the bear market hits, investors dump coins that fared well in the past. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are two excellent examples. There has been a massive exodus of capital from cryptocurrency investments, with most investors abandoning their positions in favor of safer alternatives like The Hideaways (HDWY).
bitcoinist.com
WHY PLONA TOKEN (PLON) IS PERFORMING BETTER THAN MAKER (MKR) AND CASPER NETWORK (CSPR)
Plona (PLON) is hitting the cryptocurrency space with a bang. It is beyond the regular crypto tokens encountered everywhere on the internet; instead, it is a token that offers real-time solutions and opportunities. This has made crypto analysts and enthusiasts compare it with top-performing tokens such as Casper Network (CSPR) and Maker (MKR).
bitcoinist.com
Uniglo.io, Ripple, And Algorand See Huge Price Uptrend, Investors Reflect On Key Fundamentals
Price shifts in the cryptocurrency market are prompting many investors to reassess their picks and reflect on the fundamentals of various crypto projects. For investors who want projects that are offering gains, Uniglo.io (GLO), Ripple (XRP), and Algorand (ALGO) are emerging as solid bets. These projects offer price increments despite the uncertain state of the market. Experts predict that Uniglo.io especially achieves massive price gains for early adopters.
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) And Safemoon (SFM) Whales Are Jumping Ship To The Hideaways (HDWY)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Safemoon (SFM) are popular meme cryptocurrencies, but most cryptocurrency investors don’t give them much thought due to their recent growth struggles. Investors in cryptocurrencies are looking for opportunities to yield spectacular profits in the coming year after the bear market has ended. The Hideaways (HDWY)...
bitcoinist.com
Surging Uniglo.io Price Likely To Cause FOMO From Polygon And Tezos Holders
The much-awaited Ethereum merge finally came to reality, leaving investors to think about the next big trend in the market. It may not be the best time to discuss exponential gains, but the market has always rewarded those who have patience. An upcoming social currency, Uniglo has been beating the...
bitcoinist.com
Fiat vs Finite: Limited Supply Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Cardano, And Big Eyes Coin Guarantee Gains
Let’s dig into the real issues within fiat currencies, and how the limited supply of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Cardano (ADA), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are winning over investors around the world. The issue with fiat currencies has been clearly witnessed in several countries across the globe, including...
bitcoinist.com
Expert Predictions: Elrond, PancakeSwap and Snowfall Protocol – Why These Are The Best Picks!
It’s that time of year again! Time to start thinking about what cryptocurrency you should invest in for the upcoming year. In this blog post, we will be giving our expert predictions for Elrond (EGLD), PancakeSwap (CAKE), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). Why are these 3 coins our top picks? Keep reading to find out!
bitcoinist.com
Flasko (FLSK) Wins Investors Over With Presales Price Pump; WhiteBit Token (WBT) and Binance Coin (BNB) Show Promise
Every investor aims to look for the next crypto that would double their portfolio. But this can be quite challenging since there are several projects to choose from. However, finding promising cryptocurrencies that can still win investors over and provide substantial returns is still possible. Among these cryptocurrencies with potential...
bitcoinist.com
Storm Brews For Bitcoin Miners As Cost Of Mining 1 BTC Surges To $19.3k
Data shows the cost of mining Bitcoin has now surged up to $19.3k, something that could spell doom for the miners. Bitcoin Difficulty Regression Model Shows Cost Of Production Now $19.3k. As per the latest weekly report from Glassnode, the cost of BTC production has gone up recently due to...
bitcoinist.com
LBank Exchange Will List Minebase Token (MBASE) on October 24, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 23, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Minebase Token (MBASE) on October 24, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MBASE/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on October 24, 2022. Innovating the...
bitcoinist.com
8 New Crypto Coin Launches to Invest in 2022
IMPT – Blockchain-Based Carbon Credits Trading Platform. Calvaria – Play-to-Earn Card Game With Crypto Rewards. Battle Infinity – Play Fantasy Sports Using Cryptocurrencies. Lucky Block – New Crypto Project With Prize Draws. Interest Protocol – Fractional Reserve Banking Protocol Running on the Blockchain. EstateX –...
bitcoinist.com
TUTOR Token (TUR) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 21, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed TUTOR Token (TUR) on October 21, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TUR/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a decentralized tutoring protocol based on blockchain technology,...
Comments / 0