sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Head-On Crash Causes Fatality Near Yuba City

Accident on Colusa Highway Reportedly Caused by Drunk Driver. A head-on crash near Yuba City caused a fatality, and the driver of one of the vehicles was arrested for DUI. The accident happened along State Route 20 (Colusa Highway) and Humphrey Road, west of Yuba City, at about 1:08 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The driver of a gray pickup collided with another vehicle, leaving debris strewn across the roadway.
YUBA CITY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Wrong-Way Collision Near Placerville Results in Injuries

A wrong-way collision near Placerville on October 23 caused minor injuries. The accident occurred along Highway 50 near the Broadway exit, according to the El Dorado County Fire Protection District, at around 8:00 p.m. A sedan and pickup were involved in the crash. Authorities Determine Cause of Wrong-Way Collision. The...
PLACERVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multiple Semi Collision Near Elk Grove Blocks I-5

I-5 Near Twin Cities Road Blocked by Multiple Semi Collision. A multiple semi collision southwest of Elk Grove along Interstate 5 on October 20 resulted in a large fire, stalling traffic and requiring that a Sig Alert be issued. The accident occurred around 7:08 a.m. along northbound I-5 just south of the Twin Cities Road off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report. The semi that caught fire was on the bridge over the canal, which also set nearby trees ablaze.
ELK GROVE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcycle Injury Accident Occurs Near Rancho Murieta

A motorcycle injury accident occurred on October 20 south of Rancho Murieta. The injury was reported around 8:18 a.m. along Meiss Road, according to the accident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The rider reportedly fell off his motorcycle after hitting a speed bump. Injured Rider Transported to Hospital.
RANCHO MURIETA, CA
FOX40

Vehicle lands partially on a roof in Antelope

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) —Four people were taken to a hospital Monday morning after a crash left a vehicle partially on a house’s roof, Sacramento Metro Fire said. Fire officials said the incident was reported a little after 9 a.m. and that three vehicles were involved. The crash occurred near Roseville Road and Whyte Avenue. Photos […]
ANTELOPE, CA
abc10.com

KCRA.com

Several cars destroyed in fire at North Highlands apartment complex

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Multiple vehicles caught fire at a Sacramento County apartment complex on Sunday, authorities said. The cars caught fire at an apartment complex off of Oakhollow Drive near Roseville Road in North Highlands around 3:30 p.m., the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said on social media. Video...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Fox40

actionnewsnow.com

Woman arrested for vehicular manslaughter in Sutter County DUI crash

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - A 24-year-old woman was arrested for DUI and vehicular manslaughter following a crash in Sutter County early Saturday morning, according to the Yuba-Sutter CHP. Officers said Serina Ali was driving a 2020 Honda Ridgeline south on Humphrey Road at high speeds and was approaching an intersection...
CBS News

Pedestrian found dead in Fair Oaks

FAIR OAKS -- The CHP is investigating the circumstances surrounding a pedestrian found dead on the road in Fair Oaks. Just before 5:40 p.m. Saturday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office received the call of a pedestrian lying on the road on Watkins Drive, west of Sacramento Street, the CHP says.
FAIR OAKS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Record-Courier

Early morning break-ins result in arrest

A rash of early Saturday morning commercial burglaries resulted in a Sacramento man being detained after a vehicle matching the description of that involved was found behind the former Carson Valley Chevrolet building. Andrey Yakimov, 34, was taken into custody around 8 a.m. on a Nevada State Police contempt warrant...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
kptv.com

Semi-truck driver dies in fiery crash on I-5 near Brownsville

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A semi-truck driver died Wednesday afternoon after colliding with another semi-truck on Interstate 5 in Linn County, according to Oregon State Police. The crash happened at about 2:10 p.m. on the interstate near milepost 219. OSP said a freightliner was stopped in the slow lane...
LINN COUNTY, OR
KCRA.com

Two separate hay bale fires started in Northern California to cost $200,000

BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — Two separate hay bale fires were ignited in Butte County Saturday morning, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 22, 2022. One fire started in Durham near Durham-Dayton Highway, Cal Fire said. The other started about 17 miles away in Richvale at Highway 99 and Richvale Highway intersection.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA

