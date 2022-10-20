Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
Clayton County International Park to serve again as movie backdrop
JONESBORO — Clayton County International Park will serve as a backdrop for a highly anticipated Netflix movie starring Mille Bobby Brown of “Stranger Things.”. The movie, “The Electric State,” will use the park through the end of the year for rehearsing, photographing, filming and recording certain scenes, according to the resolution approved by the Board of Commission Oct. 18.
Henry County Daily Herald
McDonough resident forms group to help restore history of Heritage Park, Historic Village
McDONOUGH — Don Dunlap remembers when a historical marker was placed by the model No. 7 train at Heritage Park in the Historical Village of McDonough some years ago. The model train is a replica of the steam engine that was involved in the Camp Creek Parkway accident on June 23, 1900. The No. 7 train is a highlight for the retired teacher who would take his students to visit the site at 99 Lake Dow Road as part of his curriculum.
Henry County Daily Herald
Early voting brings thousands of Henry County residents to polls during kickoff week
Early voting in Henry County brought thousands of residents to the polls last week. The Henry County Elections and Registration Board reported a healthy turnout on its first day of early voting in the county. There were 3,412 residents who showed up to cast in their ballots on Monday, Oct. 17, the first day of the early voting period.
Henry County Daily Herald
2 employees were killed in a Dallas hospital shooting
Two employees were killed Saturday morning in a shooting at a Dallas hospital, the local health system said. Authorities responded to the Methodist Dallas Medical Center at roughly 11 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to a statement from the Methodist Health System.
Henry County Daily Herald
BREAKING: Georgia Loses Safety for Season
Georgia will likely be without senior defensive back Dan Jackson for the rest of the season after reports surfaced that he surferred a stress fracture during practice during the lead up to Saturday's contest with the Florida Gators. UGA Injury Report as on 10/24:
Henry County Daily Herald
NewCold investment to be largest in Henry County's history
Gov. Brian P. Kemp has announced that NewCold, a global leader in automated storage and cold chain logistics, will build and operate an advanced, large-scale distribution facility in Henry County. This project will create 170 new jobs and deliver more than $333 million in investment — the single-largest investment by a business in Henry County, to date.
Henry County Daily Herald
BREAKING: Georgia Lands Another Elite DB
Chris Peal, a 4-star corner out of Providence Day School (Nc.) has committed to Georgia. The Dawgs outlasted Michigan, South Carolina, and NC State for one of the best prospects in North Carolina.
Henry County Daily Herald
The History Between Georgia vs Florida
There is a long line of history between Georgia and Florida. A rivalry filled with hate, all-time classic games and at a neutral site stadium that is split right down the line with half Georgia fans and half Florida fans. It doesn't get much better than that in college football.
