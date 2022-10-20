Read full article on original website
Falcons blank Chicago State, 3-0
The Bowling Green State University men’s soccer team scored early in each half Friday night, posting a 3-0 Mid-American Conference Senior Night win over Chicago State at Cochrane Stadium. Six-foot-3 junior defender Joey Akpunonu’s penalty kick gave the Falcons (4-4-5, 2-1-2 MAC) the lead with under seven minutes gone,...
Falcons dismantle Eastern, 7-1
YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team was firing on all cylinders Sunday, as the Falcons posted a 7-1 win at Eastern Michigan University. The Mid-American Conference match was held at Scicluna Field. Seven different players scored one goal apiece for the Falcons (7-5-4,...
Falcons avenge loss to Eagles, win in four sets
YPSILANTI, Mich. — Bowling Green State University volleyball picked up a 25-23, 25-16, 24-26, 25-20 win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday. A late 6-0 run in the fourth set was able to swing the score and the match in favor of the Falcons. The win moves the Falcons to 14-8 on the season; they are 9-2 within the Mid-American Conference.
BGSU tennis concludes ITA Midwest Regionals
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — At the ITA Midwest Regionals, senior Ioanna Tsadari was the lone competitor on Saturday, the final day for Bowling Green State University tennis, facing Northwestern’s Maria Shusharina in the singles main draw round of 32. Tsadari fell to Shusharina, 6-0, 6-1. Shusharina and teammate...
Strong second half propels Bobcats to district finals
MILLBURY — It took a while for Bowling Green to get going but once the Bobcats got going, they were unstoppable Monday at Lake Community Stadium. After a scoreless 52 minutes of soccer, BG scored all three goals in the final 28 minutes to defeat Maumee, 3-0, in a Division II district semifinal.
Otsego seventh grade football goes 11-0
TONTOGANY — The 41-member Otsego seventh grade football team completed an undefeated season by going 7-0 in the Northern Buckeye Conference and winning an NBC championship. The team also defeated Patrick Henry to start the season and added three more games, defeating Perrysburg, Gibsonburg and Anthony Wayne to complete the season 11-0. Two games late in the year featured comeback wins over Fostoria and Woodmore.
Deal earns second team All-Ohio honors
COLUMBUS — Perrysburg junior Sydney Deal finished 11th out of 72 golfers at the Division I state tournament Friday and Saturday. At the Ohio State University Gray Course, Deal shot 37-39—76 on Friday and 40-36—76 on Saturday to post a final score of 152, earning second team All-Ohio honors.
Craig, Bucher find roles with Lourdes golf
SYLVANIA — Hannah Craig (Perrysburg) and Jordan Bucher (North Baltimore) shot rounds of 89 and 95 to lead Lourdes University women’s golf team to a third-place finish at its Gray Wolf Invitational on Monday. In the final home match at Sylvania Country Club, the Gray Wolves posted a...
Lake falls, 2-1, on PK in final minutes
MILLBURY — Maumee junior forward Ava Leonard found the back of the net on a penalty kick with 3:13 remaining to give the Panthers a 2-1 Division II tournament win over Lake Saturday at Lake Community Stadium. Leonard was awarded the PK after the Flyers were whistled for a...
Perrysburg, Eastwood volleyball advances to district final
BASCOM — Perrysburg swept Clay, 25-17, 25-13, 25-15, in a Division I district semifinal at Hopewell-Loudon High School Monday. For Perrysburg, Wrigley Takats had nine kills and six blocks, Sara Pahl had 15 kills, and Giana Frayer had about 38 assists and five service aces. Clay’s season ends at...
Delta puts an end to Lake’s tourney hopes
MILLBURY — Two unbeatens, Lake and Delta, squared off in a Division II district semifinal boys soccer game at Lake Community Stadium Monday. Someone had to lose. It took 80 minutes of soccer, two 15-minute overtimes, and a penalty kick shootout, but Delta prevailed over Lake, 2-1, to end the Flyers’ season at 14-1-3.
CROSS COUNTRY ROUNDUP: Yellow Jackets win district cross country race
LIBERTY CENTER — Perrysburg girls cross country took its first step in defending its 2021 state cross country championship as the Yellow Jackets took five of the first six spots in the Division I district meet at Liberty Center Saturday. Perrysburg sophomore Ava Beeks won the race in 18:40.81,...
William Neil (Bill) Oliver
William Neil (Bill) Oliver, age 90, of Maumee and Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away on October 24, 2022. He was born on July 16, 1932, to the late Clarence Robert and Charlotte May (Gable) Oliver, in Toledo, Ohio. He married Barbara Jane Lindsey Drake on January 29, 1954. Together they raised...
Local Briefs
The Bowling Green Rotary Club guest speaker on Thursday will be Bob Kreienkamp. He will speak to the Rotary Club about pickleball in Bowling Green and the new city courts . The club meets at noon on Thursday at Bowling Green Country Club. Births. Madison and Justin Wilnau, a daughter,...
Raymond Hillard
Raymond Hillard, age 81, of Portage, OH passed away on October 22, 2022. Raymond was born in Portage Township, OH to the late Marion and Dorothy (Herbert) Hillard. Raymond married Donna Elaine (Neate) Hillard on March 22, 1963 and she survives him. He is also survived by his children: Raymond...
Cook’s Corner: Bake a casserole for breakfast
CUSTAR – Jessica Nagel is used to feeding a crowd. “I really only know how to cook enough to feed an army,” Nagel said. She cooks for 300-400 people for ag breakfasts where she teaches “and never bats an eyelash.” Nagel also handles the morning meal for fair board directors during the week of the Wood County Fair.
BGSU research explores reasons for – and possible solutions to – shortage of world language teachers
As a teacher shortage lingers nationwide, new Bowling Green State University research is exploring the reasons for – and possible solutions to – widespread shortages among world language educators. Brigid Burke discovered the most cited reason for becoming a world language teacher was an influential secondary school world...
Peggy A. Dyal
Peggy A. Dyal, 71, Pemberville, died Oct. 22, 2022. Marsh & Marsteller, Pemberville, is handling the arrangements.
Perrysburg presents ‘Shakespeare in Love’
PERRYSBURG — Young Will Shakespeare has writer’s block. The deadline for his new play is fast approaching, but he’s in desperate need of inspiration. That is, until he finds his muse … the feisty, brilliant and beautiful Viola. This crafty young woman is Will’s greatest admirer and will stop at nothing (including breaking the law) to appear in his next play.
Enjoy preview performance of ‘Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse’ at library
Join the Wood County District Public Library for a preview performance of Horizon Youth Theatre’s upcoming show. Come to the library, 251 N. Main St., on Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. in the Children’s Place for a preview performance of Horizon Youth Theatre’s upcoming production of “Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse,” based on the picture book by Kevin Henkes.
