The Coleman High School Activity fund has a Pink October fundraiser annually. Staff pay to wear jeans to work in October. Proceeds usually go to a Breast Cancer patient to help with their expenses for treatment. There were no CISD faculty or staff patients to donate to this year, so the funds were given to the Coleman County Medical Center Auxiliary ( aka The Pink Ladies). This group works diligently throughout the year to raise funds for scholarships and improvements in the hospital. They have a bake sale in November and run the gift shop. Volunteers are always welcome. They have monthly meetings and attend regional volunteer conferences. This group works hard for the hospital. If interested, contact any of the members or stop by the new gift shop, located by the front door of the new hospital building, to join them.

COLEMAN, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO