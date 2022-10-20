Read full article on original website
Related
colemantoday.com
Billy Wesley Jones, 79
Jan. 8, 1943 - Oct. 22, 2022. Billy Wesley Jones, age 79, of Coleman,Tx. passed away on Oct. 22, 2022 at Hendricks Hospital in Abilene,Tx. Bill was born Jan. 8, 1943 in Ballinger,Tx. to Wesley Coleman Jones and Jimmie Ella Baker. On July 23,1984, he married Vondane Robinson in Ballinger,Tx....
colemantoday.com
Executive Outfitters Host Veterans Dove Hunt
For more than 10 years, the team at Executive Outfitters has partnered with Patriots and Heroes Outdoors to offer military veterans who have service or combat-related injuries an opportunity to enjoy a unique and safe dove hunting experience in the Coleman and Brownwood area. In Texas, Patriots and Heroes Outdoors...
colemantoday.com
CHS Staff Donates to the Pink Ladies
The Coleman High School Activity fund has a Pink October fundraiser annually. Staff pay to wear jeans to work in October. Proceeds usually go to a Breast Cancer patient to help with their expenses for treatment. There were no CISD faculty or staff patients to donate to this year, so the funds were given to the Coleman County Medical Center Auxiliary ( aka The Pink Ladies). This group works diligently throughout the year to raise funds for scholarships and improvements in the hospital. They have a bake sale in November and run the gift shop. Volunteers are always welcome. They have monthly meetings and attend regional volunteer conferences. This group works hard for the hospital. If interested, contact any of the members or stop by the new gift shop, located by the front door of the new hospital building, to join them.
colemantoday.com
PHOTO ALBUM #1 of 2 - Coleman Cross Country District Meet, October 12, 2022
These photos are from the District Cross Country meet where the Bluekatts were 3rd place as a team, qualifying for the Regional meet. Also, Jacob Ramirez was the District Champion in the boys division and Brody Bland placed 5th qualifying both of them for the Regional meet. GOOD LUCK to you ALL! (Coleman Today Photo Album #1 of 2)
colemantoday.com
Bill Jones, 79
Bill Jones, 79, of Coleman, formerly of Ballinger, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Hendrick Medical Center. Services are pending with Lange Funeral Home, Ballinger, Texas.
colemantoday.com
CHS Jacob Ramirez Qualifies for XC STATE MEET
The Coleman High School Cross Country Regional qualifiers ran today in Lubbock. Junior Jacob Ramirez QUALIFIED for the STATE MEET by placing 11th overall. (The Top 3 teams and top 10 individuals not already on an advancing teams qualify for the State Meet.) Brody Bland and the girls may not have qualified, but they ran well and we at Coleman Today are very proud of you all! For full results, CLICK HERE. Attached and BELOW are Coleman's results:
colemantoday.com
Valerie Sue White, 76 and Roger White, 86
Valerie Sue White, 76, of Coleman died at Coleman County Medical Center and Roger White, 86, of Coleman, died at Hendrick Medical Center South in Abilene on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The family will host a visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Stevens...
Comments / 0