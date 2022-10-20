ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BYU’s Mark Pope Weighs In On Potential NCAA Tournament Expansion

PROVO, Utah – It hasn’t drawn many national headlines yet, but the NCAA Tournament could expand beyond 68 teams. Despite the lack of national conversation, there has been a lot of chatter about this possibility within the college basketball community. The idea of changing the Big Dance brings...
WSU vs. Utah: The Early Glimpse with Will Derting

PULLMAN -- Washington State does not get a soft landing in its return to action off the bye, as No. 14 Utah come to town for a Thursday night game. And teams like Utah, Will Derting says, have given WSU trouble this season. It is the Cougars' first Thursday game...
Week 9: How To Watch, Stream Or Listen To Local College Football

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – After a bye week, the No. 14 Utah Utes are back in action against another Pac-12 Conference opponent in Week 9. The Utes are on the road in Week 9 and will play the Washington State Cougars in Pullman. Utah is coming off a bye week and a big win over the USC Trojans. The Cougars entered the matchup having suffered back-to-back losses. Utah won the 2021 meeting, 24-13.
Utah Valley Announces New $20 Million Soccer Stadium

OREM, Utah – Utah Valley University has announced that it will begin construction on a new soccer-specific stadium for its Orem Campus. The project will cost $20 million. It will be 22,000 square feet that include locker rooms, a team lounge for both the men’s and women’s teams, additional locker rooms for visiting teams and officials, 400 additional chairback seats, covered plaza seating, an MLS-style press box with a broadcast booth, and 10 luxury suites —each holding 16 guests.
Instant Replay: Liberty Trolls BYU, Celebrates With Cougar Tail After Win

SALT LAKE CITY – The Liberty football team trolled BYU by celebrating with a Cougar Tail donut in the locker room after crushing the Cougars. The Flames hosted the Cougars at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia on Saturday, October 22. Liberty blasted BYU, 41-14. After the win, Flames nation...
Utah Grizzlies Fall In Season Opener To Rapid City Rush

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – In the home opener of the 2022-23 season, Rapid City Rush started the game on the offensive, scoring three goals in the first 10 minutes. An early penalty cost the Grizzlies, as Rapid City’s Matt Marcinew scored just 4 minutes into the opening period. Just a minute later, the Rush found the net again with a goal from Jon Martin. Rapid City capped off its first period scoring spree with a third goal from Roby Kerins to leave the Grizzlies trailing 3-0 as the two teams went into the first intermission.
Releasing Murderers in Utah Needs to Stop, Says Danielle Ahn

Danielle Ahn is a Salt Lake City attorney taking on current Sim Gill to become Salt Lake County’s next District Attorney. Danielle Ahn has a strong opinion about the ways in which far too many violent offenders are being released under current Salt Lake County DA Sim Gill’s office. These offenders are getting away without prison time, or even felony charges being brought against them. She says this is because the current City Prosecutors’ caseload is too heavy. They are short-staffed. She says they are also not receiving proper training to take violent offenders’ cases to court. There has been a 46% increase in homicide in Salt Lake County in the past four years. According to FBI data, the number of murders reported in Utah climbed from 50 in 2011 to 102 in 2020.
Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son

A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
Candidate disqualified in Davis County House race

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Republican write-in Steve Furshtut is no longer in the race for a seat in Utah’s House District 16 in Davis County. Furshtut was disqualified for not submitting the proper paperwork. Write-in candidate Rep. Steve Handy, GOP-backed Trevor Lee and Libertarian Brent Zimmerman remain in...
Mayors of Utah Valley: Big changes, growth coming to Payson

It has been a while since I have submitted an article for the Mayors of Utah Valley column. I will do better in the future and am grateful for this opportunity. There have been many exciting things and have happened since my last article. Here are a few of them and some of what will happen in the not-too-distant future.
