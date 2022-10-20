Loudoun County Public Schools has hired Ahmad Woods to serve as the division’s first ever auditor general. According to the school district, the auditor general’s focus will on finding ways to improve services and service delivery to division stakeholders including identifying waste, fraud or corruption. Woods will identify and evaluate risk areas as well as identify areas where there may be organizational vulnerability and look for ways to improve. His role will be “vital to maintaining an inclusive, safe, caring and rigorous learning environment as the foundation for student growth,” according to an Oct. 21 announcement from the school division.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO