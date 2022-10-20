Read full article on original website
loudounnow.com
Banshee Reeks Hosts ‘Puppies and Pumpkins’
Loudoun County Parks, Recreation and Community Services hosted a day of hayrides, pumpkin decorating, learning and puppy costumes at Banshee Reeks Nature Preserve on Saturday. The day included costume contest for dogs and their owners, hayrides, and pumpkin decorating, while partner organizations on hand shared information about obedience training, pet first-aid, and a demonstration by a Virginia Conservation Police K-9 officer. And in honor of Adopt-a-Dog month, visitors met animals looking for their new forever homes.
loudounnow.com
Tribute at One Loudoun Celebrates 5 Years
Senior living community Tribute at One Loudoun celebrated its fifth anniversary with a “Loudoun Lights, Sapphire Nights” gala for residents and guests Thursday, Oct. 20. Attendees sampled hors d’oeuvres and desserts catered by Tribute’s on-site culinary team, champagne and sparkling wine, and live music by the band Accidental Red.
loudounnow.com
Adam's Bike Park Opens in Purcellville
Adam’s Bike Park is officially open for public use after a ribbon cutting ceremony took place on Saturday. More than 100 people including members of the Purcellville Town Council joined Michelle and Jeff Caudill the celebrate the opening of the park, which is dedicated to the memory of their son who died in an accident in January 2021.
loudounnow.com
Letter: FW Lillis, Leesburg
Editor: This is in response to the most recent constituent letter from Del. Dave LaRock. From his soapbox, the delegate has aimed his arsenal at the CDC, the evil federal agency which applies science, not cliches or misinformation, against the nation’s infectious enemies. Del. LaRock states the CDC has...
loudounnow.com
Photo Gallery: Classic, Rare Cars Pack Downtown Leesburg
The Academies of Loudoun’s 34th annual Leesburg Car Show on Saturday again packed the streets with classic and rare cars and visitors coming to see them. Streets in downtown Leesburg were closed during the day for the car show, which brings thousands of people into town to see classic cars and vote on their favorites. All proceeds from vehicle entry fees benefit the students and staff at the Academies of Loudoun, which organizes the show since absorbing the former C.S. Monroe Technology Center in 2018.
loudounnow.com
Letter: Brian Dean, Purcellville
This line is repeated in a recent social media advertisement paid for by Stan Milan’s campaign for Purcellville mayor. First time Town Council candidate Ronald Rise, part of Milan’s slate, awkwardly repeats the phrase three times in the video, implying that there may be a nefarious or unfair influence caused by a major donor or organization involved in the town’s politics. After a simple review of the publicly available donation data, the facts tell an entirely different story than the one that the Milan campaign is hoping Purcellville voters will believe.
loudounnow.com
Letter: Amy Buchmeyer, Purcellville
Editor: Joel Grewe is running for Purcellville mayor Nov. 8. I first met Joel when I was a teenager involved with Generation Joshua (GenJ). Over a decade later, I am a Purcellville resident and still proud to call him both a mentor and a friend. I believe Joel’s personal character, his values and public service make him the best candidate for this office.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun County Board Halts Compass Creek Talks with Leesburg
Loudoun County supervisors have formally halted long-stalled town boundary work with the Town of Leesburg at Compass Creek, after the town indicated it would seek to annex the land. The county and town had been in negotiations for town boundary line adjustments at the development, a cooperative process to bring...
loudounnow.com
Letter: Ramesh Seetaram, Paeonian Springs
Editor: Approximately 44,000 acres of prime agricultural soils are at risk of being developed under the Cluster Subdivision Ordinance, now being reviewed by the Zoning Ordinance Committee. Prime agricultural soils are considered one of the most at risk “natural resources” in the Commonwealth of Virginia and are officially classified as...
loudounnow.com
Ashburn North Park & Ride Permanently Closed
Loudoun County Transit has permanently closed the Ashburn North Park and Ride lot, affecting Route 72 bus passengers, and made changes to bus service. Parking will no longer be provided at the lot. Carpool, vanpool and Route 72 bus riders are encouraged to use the One Loudoun Park and Ride lot at 20360 Savin Hill Drive in Ashburn. Commuters can also visit loudoun.gov/parkandridelots to find other lots.
loudounnow.com
Youngkin Stumps for Cao in Ashburn
Fifteen days before Election Day, Gov. Glen Youngkin made a stop in Ashburn to stump for 10thCongressional District candidate Hung Cao. Speakers at the campaign gathering included Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman who said he talked with Cao almost daily about what is going on in the community and said both Youngkin and Cao support law enforcement and initiatives for them, referring to Youngkin’s Bold Blue Line Initiative that combats rising crime and supports law enforcement across the state with increased recruiting, training, retention, and prosecution.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun School Board to Advance Nine Name Changes
The Loudoun County School Board is expected to vote Tuesday to begin the review process of the names of nine county schools. The School Board will also vote on proposed changes to the division’s school naming policy, in particular, adding a section that deals with renaming school facilities. Once this passes, the renaming process for the nine schools will begin, according to the proposed schedule.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Public Schools Hires First Auditor General
Loudoun County Public Schools has hired Ahmad Woods to serve as the division’s first ever auditor general. According to the school district, the auditor general’s focus will on finding ways to improve services and service delivery to division stakeholders including identifying waste, fraud or corruption. Woods will identify and evaluate risk areas as well as identify areas where there may be organizational vulnerability and look for ways to improve. His role will be “vital to maintaining an inclusive, safe, caring and rigorous learning environment as the foundation for student growth,” according to an Oct. 21 announcement from the school division.
loudounnow.com
Dulles Realtors Report Home Sales Continuing to Slow
The Dulles Area Association of Realtors’ September 2022 Market Indicators Report showed Loudoun’s housing market continuing its shift back toward pre-pandemic norms for the seventh straight month. “While current economic factors like inflation are certainly at the forefront of the conversation, the Loudoun market as a whole is...
