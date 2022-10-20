ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

perry sanford
5d ago

bruh just admit it you know what happened you got in bed with the devil just as evert and Jones instead of keeping in the family it happens all the time shame shame shame and you left with that look on your face and the public humiliation and holding the bag shame

48hills.org

The Golden Goose is dead

Two times during the 1980s, Mayor Dianne Feinstein personally lectured me about how it was wrong to limit San Francisco’s downtown office development, as our community advocacy coalition, San Franciscans For Reasonable Growth, then proposed due to the resulting impacts on transportation/transit systems, the city’s unmet housing demands, and the loss of San Francisco’s unique spirit and character from ubiquitous displacement of low-rent spaces.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Marina Subs Wraps Up Its Last Sandwich as Owner Retires

Fans of the long-running Marina Subs (or, more properly, Marina Submarine) will be sad to learn that longtime sandwich purveyor and maker, Kyu Jo (who goes by Kyu or “Q”), is retired as of Monday. Hoodline has the story on the shop’s final day — the restaurant has been open since the mid-80s, the news site reports — as customers lined up to buy their last sandwiches. The line for sandwiches was reportedly so long, that customers were cut off by noon. Hoodline says the shop has sold to new owners who have plans to keep on a few favorites and add a breakfast menu.
BERKELEY, CA
kblx.com

Win Tickets: The Soul II Soul Tour

HOW TO WIN – WEEK of 10/24:. Tuesday-Friday with Freska and Rudy during the 5:55am Hit List. • CALL 415-888-1029 when you hear the cue to call. • CALLER 25 WINS a pair of tickets to “The Soul II Soul Tour”. 102.9 KBLX General Contest Rules Apply. On-Air...
OAKLAND, CA
sfbayview.com

Hunters Point rhyme-sayer Footz da Beast is lyrically steppin on his opposition

One of the City’s hometown heroes who does not get a enough credit for his contribution to Bay Area Hip Hop is the always recording, and performing, Hunters Point lyrical terrorist and Livewire Records artist Footz da Beast. While the City is holding the Northern California Hip Hop title, it is only right for the San Francisco Bay View to cover one of the members of the elite team of wordsmiths that is holding the San Francisco flag in Hip Hop. For those that don’t know about bruh, he is very articulate and insightful about his life in this exclusive interview.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

This Iconic East Bay Bakery Has Closed After Nearly 100 Years in Business

Longtime Taste of Denmark customers like Wayne Young got some sad news over the weekend: the Telegraph Avenue bakery, which opened in 1929, has closed permanently as of Sunday, October 23. Young told KPIX he’d been shopping for cashew curls and butterscotch bites at the Oakland bakery, which specialized in treats like Scandinavian butter cookies and German chocolate cake, since he was five years old. According to KPIX, inflation and high rent costs are the cause of death for the storied business — even after rising prices on its goods. “Customers didn’t really mind the price increases,” co-owner Ramon Luna says. “It’s that the price increases didn’t really help us because cost of ingredients kept going up and up.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities

VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

Here Are Two More Ghost Stories From San Francisco Chefs

It’s spooky season and stories of haunted Bay Area restaurants are popping up left and right. Now we’re back with stories from two chefs who say they had ghostly experiences in the same Mission District kitchen. Chef Siska Silitonga doesn’t believe in ghosts or consider herself superstitious. But...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley is ‘making progress’ on Marina food truck village

Anyone who goes to Berkeley Marina will notice the stunning views, abundant outdoor sports possibilities and the scarcity of casual dining. While the Marina complex comprises 60 acres of upland and 40 acres of water, the waterfront’s three restaurants are sit-down affairs, well-appointed dining rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows facing the ocean and San Francisco skyline. The only casual eating spot is far from major attraction, so visitors seeking more affordable options must bring their own food.
BERKELEY, CA
sfstandard.com

Seven Must-Do Fall Hikes in the SF Bay Area

Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose hired firefighter accused of misconduct

San Jose this summer hired a firefighter recruit about three years after he lost his paramedic license for trying to initiate an inappropriate relationship with a patient, raising serious questions about the city’s hiring process for public safety workers. Brian Turner, 32, was hired by San Jose on June 26 as a firefighter recruit —... The post San Jose hired firefighter accused of misconduct appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

People displaced after house fire in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Multiple people have been displaced after a house fire Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire happened at 1978 46th Ave. in the Outer Sunset neighborhood. It is unknown at this time how many people were displaced. The blaze was a 1-alarm fire. Black smoke was […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

