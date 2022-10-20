Longtime Taste of Denmark customers like Wayne Young got some sad news over the weekend: the Telegraph Avenue bakery, which opened in 1929, has closed permanently as of Sunday, October 23. Young told KPIX he’d been shopping for cashew curls and butterscotch bites at the Oakland bakery, which specialized in treats like Scandinavian butter cookies and German chocolate cake, since he was five years old. According to KPIX, inflation and high rent costs are the cause of death for the storied business — even after rising prices on its goods. “Customers didn’t really mind the price increases,” co-owner Ramon Luna says. “It’s that the price increases didn’t really help us because cost of ingredients kept going up and up.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO