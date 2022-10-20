ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Rock Hall and Akron’s EarthQuaker Devices Collaborate on Limited Edition Guitar Pedals

By Jeff Niesel
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Scene
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VB1QF_0igZcWHq00
Wata of Boris with RHxEQD Pedal.
Earlier today, the Rock Hall announced that it’s teamed up with Akron-based EarthQuaker Devices for a collaboration that features a series of limited design and colorway guitar pedals.

“Sharing the common mission of using music as a mode of inspiration, the Rock Hall and EarthQuaker Devices are thrilled to come together for this special partnership,” reads a press release. “Known for their handmade effects built to inspire a lifetime of musical adventures for all sonic explorers, EQD pedals offer musicians a unique sound and superb technology.”

The first pedal of the collaboration, Plumes, was released as an online exclusive item. It offers “an all-analog approach to a classic tube-like overdrive circuit offering three different clipping voices, loads of headroom and almost three-dimensional clarity that will push your amp over the edge.”

The second pedal, the Hizumitas, is a Fuzz Sustainar originally designed for guitar player Wata from the metal band Boris.

“Collaborating with Wata to release the Hizumitas is a dream come true! Wata is an incredible guitarist and Boris is one of my favorite bands, I’m stoked to have worked on a pedal that is such an important part of their sound,” says EarthQuaker Devices Founder and President Jaime Stillman..

The Rock Hall and EarthQuaker Devices will release more devices later this year. The RHxEQD pedals will also be available to Rock Hall visitors in the Garage.

“Effect pedals are a massive part of guitar driven rock and roll,” says Rock Hall President and CEO Greg Harris. “Throughout the years, Inductees ranging from Jimi Hendrix to the Edge have relied on effects pedals to craft their own unique sound. Thanks to EarthQuaker Devices, we invite you to shred with us at home or inside the Museum’s Jam Room using our limited-edition guitar pedal.”

The pedals feature artwork by Clevelander Anthony Zart.

“Seeing a project like this one come to fruition — especially when collaborating with Northeast Ohio pedal manufacturer EarthQuaker Devices— is a very gratifying experience. Factor in an iconic museum? That’s icing on the cake” says Zart.

The EarthQuaker pedals are available for purchase in the Rock Hall store and online
.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Mary J. Blige turns Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse into a family affair (Photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – As Jay-Z once proclaimed: “Just the sound of his voice is a hit.” The same adage has applied to Mary J. Blige for more than three decades. All it took was a glimpse at her image or the mention of her name during Wednesday night’s “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour” stop in Cleveland to ignite the crowd. The anticipation for Mary J. Blige’s first proper concert in Northeast Ohio in six years was magnetic.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s planning commission ‘reluctantly’ approves design for Cleveland Clinic’s new Neurology Institute, criticizing it as anti-urban

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With scant enthusiasm, members of Cleveland’s City Planning Commission voted Friday to approve early-stage “schematic” plans for the Cleveland Clinic’s proposed 14-story Neurology Institute. The building, to be located on the north side of Carnegie Avenue between East 89th and East 90th...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Developers breathe new life into former Ford plant

WALTON HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - There are some big plans for a now empty Ford plant. After sitting vacant for years, the massive, 100-acre site is on its way to bringing hundreds of jobs to the area. “It’s a very big deal to all of us,” said Walton Hills Mayor...
WALTON HILLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Get in the spirit: Check out these scary, funny or simply over-the-top Halloween yard displays around Northeast Ohio (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The crisp chill in the air in Northeast Ohio this week was a stark reminder that yes, it is autumn and yes, Halloween is right around the corner. With 10 days to go until the frighteningly fun holiday, we wanted to show off some of the fantastic Halloween yard displays sent in from across Northeast Ohio. Last week, our social media team asked our audiences on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to send photos of their homes’ décor, and the pictures do not disappoint!
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Scene

Cleveland, OH
1K+
Followers
406
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

The Scene Magazine has served as the city’s premiere, award-winning multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1970.

 https://www.clevescene.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy