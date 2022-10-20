Meghan Markle talks docuseries on her and Prince Harry

While Deadline reported on Oct. 17 that a Netflix rep said, “There’s never been any documentary from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed,” Meghan Markle commented on Liz Garbus ’ docuseries on her and Prince Harry in a new interview with Variety .

“It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens,” she said.

“It’s interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before. For me, having worked on ‘Suits,’ it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view,” Meghan added. “That’s been really fun.”

Page Six reported﻿ in May that a docuseries about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who signed a multi-year deal with Netflix back in 2020, was heading to the streaming service.

During a previous interview with The Cut , Meghan explained that there is a difference between a historical documentary and a reality docuseries . “The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story,” she said.

Asked if the documentary is about their love story, Meghan told The Cut , “What’s so funny is I’m not trying to be cagey,” adding, “I don’t read any press. So I don’t know what’s confirmed. I will tell you Liz Garbus is incredible.”

Meghan spoke about her ideal project for Archewell during her recent interview with Variety . “So much of how my husband and I see things is through our love story. I think that’s what people around the world connected to, especially with our wedding. People love love. I’m not excluded in that sentiment. And our definition of love is really expansive: Partner love, self-love, the love of community and family. We use that as the baseline of the kind of shows and documentaries we want out there,” she said.

“For my husband, the Invictus Games have been such a huge piece of his life and his work, having been in the army for 10 years and working for the rehabilitation of wounded vets and their families. We talk about emotional injuries that come from those types of experiences. Those are love stories,” Meghan continued. “For scripted, we want to think about how we can evolve from that same space and do something fun! It doesn’t always have to be so serious. Like a good rom-com. Don’t we miss them? I miss them so much. I’ve probably watched ‘When Harry Met Sally’ a million times. And all the Julia Roberts rom-coms. We need to see those again.”