WTVC
Shopping with Goodwill of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — You never know what you'll find when you shop at Goodwill in the greater Chattanooga area. The Daily Refresh's Sierra Waggoner took a trip to the East Brainerd location and had a fun time!. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
Chattanooga, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WTVC
Husky mistaken for coyote shot in Chattanooga during owners' wedding
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A husky named Beowulf is recovering after someone who thought he was a coyote shot him in the snout. Beowulf's owners were getting married at the time. Matt Slayton says Beowulf, who's 7 years old, somehow got loose of his collar and escaped his home. He...
utc.edu
UTC mourns passing of actor and former student Leslie Jordan
Leslie Jordan, who attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and was an award-winning TV and movie actor, died today, Oct. 24, as a result of a car crash in Hollywood, California. Jordan was 67 years old. In 2006, he won an Emmy as guest actor in a comedy series...
Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site
An independent Tennessee governor candidate was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.
WTVC
Students testing lower nationwide, Tennessee educators say COVID paused learning
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Students in Hamilton County received their report cards on Friday, giving them time to reflect on this year's progress over the weekend with their parents. And while some continue to do well, a new report from the National Assessment of Educational Progress on this year's...
WDEF
Groundbreaking Held at North River Industrial Park
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A once bustling industrial heart of Chattanooga is soon to be busy again. The North River Industrial Park off of Access Road in Hixson had its groundbreaking ceremony this morning. The Park will be on the site of the former DuPont plant that was open for 60...
erienewsnow.com
School bus catches fire at Tennessee high school
WINCHESTER, Tennessee (WSMV) -- No injuries were reported after a school bus caught fire on Sunday afternoon. According to the Winchester Fire Department, the bus driver went to go fill up the bus with gas and then dropped it off and parked it at the Franklin County High School. All...
WTVC
Independent Tennessee Governor candidate arrested at Hamilton County voting location
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man running for governor in Tennessee was arrested Monday at a Hamilton County voting location on Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department (CPD). Police say they responded to a call from someone within the Hamilton County Election Commission and responded to the call around...
tennessee.edu
Polk County is Home to 32nd “Everywhere You Look, UT” Mural
The iconic logo of the University of Tennessee System is popping up on buildings, barns and grain bins across the state—with the 32nd addition in the “Everywhere You Look, UT” mural campaign being completed today in Polk County. “The mural is exciting on several levels,” said Lynne...
WDEF
“Fire Up The Fields” Lights Up Sculpture Fields
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The night was bright at the Sculpture Fields at Montague Park on Saturday Night. The annual “Fire Up Thé Fields Sculpture Burn” Saw a 40 foot sculpture crafted by renown artist Andrew Nigh burned to the ground to great applause. The event, inspired in part by Burning Man, is designed to bring awareness to the Sculpture Fields which has only been open since 2016 since it was converted from a city dump.
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
WTVC
Inequitable? Substitute teachers in Hamilton County concerned about bonus policy
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The company that hires substitute teachers for Hamilton County Schools plans to renew its contract by the end of the year. That's prompting some substitute teachers in Hamilton County to call for a change. Education Staffing Solutions (ESS) is whom Hamilton County Schools has hired...
weisradio.com
UPDATE On Missing Person Makenna Joy Purvis
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — UPDATE on Missing Person Makenna Joy Purvis. As of 10/22/2022 Makenna is still missing. Makenna’s family and friends are very worried about her. They ask that if Makenna sees this message, please come home or at least call someone to just let them know you are ok.
chattanoogapulse.com
Local Leaders Break Ground On New Industrial Park At Former Kordsa/Dupont Facility
Today, local leaders – including Mayors Kelly and Wamp – broke ground on the North River Commerce Center, a much anticipated new industrial park in Chattanooga featuring 800,000 square feet of high-demand Class A commercial, manufacturing, and industrial real estate that will be built on 88 acres surrounding the Kordsa (formerly DuPont) facility, just south of Hixon.
theutcecho.com
What is Happening to the Walking Bridge?
The Chattanooga Department of Public Works has stated that it will be shutting down the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge in 2023 for repairs. A spokesperson for the mayor’s office has announced that the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge will be shut down for extensive repairs in 2023. The Department of Public Works is still finalizing the exact dates the repairs will take place on.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests October 17-23
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Oct. 17-23. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WTVC
"I'm glad he was a part of our city:" Chattanooga looks back on Leslie Jordan's life
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE: Family and friends are now feeling the shock in the aftermath of Leslie Jordan's unexpected death Monday. A look back through Jordan's life shows him growing up a native son of Chattanooga. Jordan went to Brainerd High School and later studied theater at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga.
WSMV
School bus catches fire at Franklin County High School
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after a school bus caught fire on Sunday afternoon. According to the Winchester Fire Department, the bus driver went to go fill up the bus with gas and then dropped it off and parked it at the Franklin County High School. All...
WDEF
Flu cases rising in Tennessee
HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) — Tennessee is one of seven states in America currently seeing a surge in flu cases, according to the CDC. American Family Care says safety measures during the pandemic reduced flu exposure. But with most restrictions lifted, it’s a “perfect set-up for increased transmission.”
