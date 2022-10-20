ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Shopping with Goodwill of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — You never know what you'll find when you shop at Goodwill in the greater Chattanooga area. The Daily Refresh's Sierra Waggoner took a trip to the East Brainerd location and had a fun time!. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
High School Football PRO

Chattanooga, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The South Pittsburg High School football team will have a game with Silverdale Baptist Academy on October 24, 2022, 16:00:00.
SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN
utc.edu

UTC mourns passing of actor and former student Leslie Jordan

Leslie Jordan, who attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and was an award-winning TV and movie actor, died today, Oct. 24, as a result of a car crash in Hollywood, California. Jordan was 67 years old. In 2006, he won an Emmy as guest actor in a comedy series...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Groundbreaking Held at North River Industrial Park

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A once bustling industrial heart of Chattanooga is soon to be busy again. The North River Industrial Park off of Access Road in Hixson had its groundbreaking ceremony this morning. The Park will be on the site of the former DuPont plant that was open for 60...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
erienewsnow.com

School bus catches fire at Tennessee high school

WINCHESTER, Tennessee (WSMV) -- No injuries were reported after a school bus caught fire on Sunday afternoon. According to the Winchester Fire Department, the bus driver went to go fill up the bus with gas and then dropped it off and parked it at the Franklin County High School. All...
WINCHESTER, TN
tennessee.edu

Polk County is Home to 32nd “Everywhere You Look, UT” Mural

The iconic logo of the University of Tennessee System is popping up on buildings, barns and grain bins across the state—with the 32nd addition in the “Everywhere You Look, UT” mural campaign being completed today in Polk County. “The mural is exciting on several levels,” said Lynne...
POLK COUNTY, TN
WDEF

“Fire Up The Fields” Lights Up Sculpture Fields

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The night was bright at the Sculpture Fields at Montague Park on Saturday Night. The annual “Fire Up Thé Fields Sculpture Burn” Saw a 40 foot sculpture crafted by renown artist Andrew Nigh burned to the ground to great applause. The event, inspired in part by Burning Man, is designed to bring awareness to the Sculpture Fields which has only been open since 2016 since it was converted from a city dump.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
weisradio.com

UPDATE On Missing Person Makenna Joy Purvis

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — UPDATE on Missing Person Makenna Joy Purvis. As of 10/22/2022 Makenna is still missing. Makenna’s family and friends are very worried about her. They ask that if Makenna sees this message, please come home or at least call someone to just let them know you are ok.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
chattanoogapulse.com

Local Leaders Break Ground On New Industrial Park At Former Kordsa/Dupont Facility

Today, local leaders – including Mayors Kelly and Wamp – broke ground on the North River Commerce Center, a much anticipated new industrial park in Chattanooga featuring 800,000 square feet of high-demand Class A commercial, manufacturing, and industrial real estate that will be built on 88 acres surrounding the Kordsa (formerly DuPont) facility, just south of Hixon.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
theutcecho.com

What is Happening to the Walking Bridge?

The Chattanooga Department of Public Works has stated that it will be shutting down the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge in 2023 for repairs. A spokesperson for the mayor’s office has announced that the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge will be shut down for extensive repairs in 2023. The Department of Public Works is still finalizing the exact dates the repairs will take place on.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests October 17-23

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Oct. 17-23. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WSMV

School bus catches fire at Franklin County High School

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after a school bus caught fire on Sunday afternoon. According to the Winchester Fire Department, the bus driver went to go fill up the bus with gas and then dropped it off and parked it at the Franklin County High School. All...
WINCHESTER, TN
WDEF

Flu cases rising in Tennessee

HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) — Tennessee is one of seven states in America currently seeing a surge in flu cases, according to the CDC. American Family Care says safety measures during the pandemic reduced flu exposure. But with most restrictions lifted, it’s a “perfect set-up for increased transmission.”
TENNESSEE STATE

