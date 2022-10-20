Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
YouTuber Travels 640 Miles to Visit the Duck of Justice at the Bangor, Maine, Police Department
To say that Steven Myat from Maryland likes ducks would be a big understatement. He has a self-proclaimed obsession with ducks. Such an obsession that he took a trip to Maine from Maryland to see the world-famous Duck of Justice at the Bangor Police Department and filmed his entire journey to post on YouTube.
This Maine Home for Sale is 2 Houses Down the Street From Stephen King
Ever wanted to live near someone who writes about a clown that lives in the sewers and eats children?. Now’s your chance if you swoop in quickly enough, like Pennywise. A home just down the street from legendary author Stephen King is on the market, and could be yours if the offer is high enough. Or, you and your family could look for a job taking care of a hotel in the wintertime.
Massive Bull Moose Fight Caught on Camera; Watch as They Ram a Brand New Truck
You never know what you'll find in these two places. TikTok and the woods. And sometimes, the two come together and present an unbelievable video clip. As I was scrolling through TikTok earlier while I was supposed to be working, (please don't tell the boss) I came across an unbelievable video of two absolutely gargantuan moose battling it out in someone's driveway.
Here’s How You Can Win WBLM’s Ticket to 2023
How much do you love music? Are you the type of person that would go to every concert if you could?. We have an epic prize that you will definitely be interested in: WBLM's Ticket to 2023. You could win a pair of tickets to every classic rock show (from...
