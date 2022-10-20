Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Palo Duro Canyon Is an Underrated Texas GemNick ReynoldsAmarillo, TX
Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathroomsJuliette FairleyTexas State
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Amarillo City Council to Meet This Tuesday
Amarillo’s next City Council meeting will take place on Tuesday, October 25th, with a handful of topics on the agenda. Some of those points on the agenda include updates from the various boards like Parks and Recreation as well as the Environmental Task Force, consideration for both a location incentive agreement and tax abatement agreement between the Amarillo Economic Development Committee and Coast Packing Company, further discussions on a Police Reserve Force, and much more.
TxDOT Partners with Andreas Project for National Red Ribbon Week
As part of National Red Ribbon Week Oct. 23 – 31, Traffic Safety Specialist LaViza Matthews will take part in several events designed to teach kids the importance of making good decisions behind the wheel of a car or as a passenger. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the car Andrea...
Amatech Opens New Student-Run Kiosk
Amarillo AmTech officials say a student Based Enterprise has opened a new mobile kiosk, Monday at the Career academy at 3601 Plains Boulevard. The Kiosk, called AmTech Gear, operates from 8;20 a.m. to 3;30 and offers a variety of products and services to its market on campus. The new store...
WT Celebrates Family Of The Year
This last weekend was Family Weekend At West Texas A&M University, and one family was honored in particular. Francisco and Sara Trejo are small-business owners in Gruver, Texas, and were named the WTAMU Family of the Year based on their son, Jose’s nomination. The couple co-owns and operates the...
A Suspicious Package in Downtown Amarillo
Photo Courtesy of Jérémy-Günther-Heinz Jähnick / CC BY-SA 3.0. On Friday, October 21st, Amarillo Police Department was called about a peculiar package outside the Military Entrance Processing Station on 1100 S. Filmore Street. APD was called at 2:10 P.M. by the Department of Homeland Security. The...
Emergency Landing At Rick Husband Airport
A flight from Denver to Houston had to make an emergency landing in Amarillo, Friday. The American Airlines flight 510 was forced to make a landing at Rick Husband International Airport when a passenger on-board underwent cardiac arrest. Amarillo Fire Department officials say an ICU nurse and a flight medic...
World War 2 Entertainment Returning with USO Variety Show
An exciting show based on history is coming to the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza thanks to Window On A Wider World. The WOWW USO Variety Show will highlight WWII-era entertainment, with swing music performed by Patrick Swindell and the Esquire Band, and spotlights to the Andrew Sisters and Ed Montana.
Amarillo Police Drug Bust
Amarillo police have a man under arrest for drug charges of having Fentanyl, Meth, Methadone, and black tar heroin in his apartment. Aaron Bret Young is under arrest for Three counts of manufacture, and the delivery of a controlled substance. Police carried out a search warrant on Friday, October 21at...
Unsolved Hit and Run- Crime Stoppers
An unsolved hit and run have Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for help. The unsolved crime happened at 12;!2 p.m. on September 16 at I-40 and Bell. When officers arrived they found 65-year-old Gregory Gene Moore dead at the scene. Moore had been in a wheelchair and was found in the...
Amarillo Police Investigating Crash on Saturday Night
The Amarillo Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating a crash that took place on Saturday night. APD officers were called to south Western Street and Shelby Drive at 9:56 pm, as a 44-year-old woman walked into traffic, and was struck by a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica. The woman has since...
Two People Dead Following Truck Wreck
Two people are dead following a semi-truck collision just outside Vega, Friday. Texas Department Of Public Safety troopers say at 5:15 a.m., Friday morning, a 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer was going west on I-40. A 2007 Peterbilt .was parking on the westbound shoulder and had just attached a semi-trailer to it.
