Amarillo’s next City Council meeting will take place on Tuesday, October 25th, with a handful of topics on the agenda. Some of those points on the agenda include updates from the various boards like Parks and Recreation as well as the Environmental Task Force, consideration for both a location incentive agreement and tax abatement agreement between the Amarillo Economic Development Committee and Coast Packing Company, further discussions on a Police Reserve Force, and much more.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO