The Illinois Veterans’ Home at LaSalle is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases among its veterans and staff. Testing identified 23 staff and 42 residents as positive for the virus. All the residents who tested positive have been moved to the negative pressure isolation unit and are being closely monitored. All cases are mild, presenting mostly as cold-like symptoms. No one has been hospitalization.

LASALLE, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO