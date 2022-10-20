Read full article on original website
Man recalls witnessing friend killed, 3 others hurt after vehicle crashes into CTA bus stop
Remnants of a sudden deadly crash remain just steps away from Shawn Caples' apartment, where he saw his close friend run over and killed at a place they hung out at for years.
wbiw.com
Fatal accident on 1-94 claims the life of an Illinois man Saturday morning
PORTER COUNTY – Early Saturday morning, at approximately 6:45 a.m., Trooper Lawrence McFarrin was dispatched to a crash on I-94 at the 17.6 mile marker. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2011 Cadillac STS was reportedly driving westbound on the right shoulder while passing another vehicle when it struck a parked semi. The semi was broken down due to a mechanical issue.
Police ID person of interest after armed robbery in north suburb
Police in the far northern suburbs are looking for a suspect they say is armed and dangerous, after a stickup at a fast-food restaurant Monday afternoon.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man led police on high-speed chase, drove into oncoming traffic at 95 mph in stolen car: prosecutors
OAK BROOK, Ill. - Bond has been set for a Chicago man accused of leading officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. Jelani Pinkston, 22, was charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. At about 10:31 p.m. on Oct....
Gurnee Mills Portillo's employee robbed at gunpoint, causing soft lockdown at nearby schools: police
Police are considering the armed robbery suspect "armed and dangerous."
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in Waukegan crash after having mechanical issue
WAUKGEGAN, Ill. - A North Chicago man is dead following a vehicle crash in Waukegan Sunday morning. At about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Waukegan police officers responded to the area of Green Bay Road and Suddard Street for a vehicle crash, authorities said. When officers arrived, they located a crash involving...
Man charged after fatal CTA bus stop crash on South Side
CHICAGO — A 32-year-old man has been charged in a fatal CTA bus stop crash Sunday that killed one person and injured three others on the city’s South Side. Police said Troy Shumpert was arrested and charged with one felony count of driving revoked/2+/person injury/death, a misdemeanor count of driving on a revoked license and […]
Cook County man released on bond after Chicago man killed in hit-and-run
COOK COUNTY - A 49-year-old suburban man has been arrested and charged months after allegedly striking a pedestrian with his vehicle – killing him – and then fleeing the scene. On June 28, 2022, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said officers responded to Loyola University Medical Center in...
cwbchicago.com
Irving Park man killed while investigating disturbance, police say
Chicago police said a man was shot to death while investigating a disturbance on the second-floor unit of his Irving Park two-flat on Sunday evening. The 50-year-old was inside his apartment in the 4300 block of North Whipple when he heard a disturbance upstairs and stepped into his hallway, according to a CPD statement. A gunman fired shots, striking the man in his face.
Police: Grayslake schools undergo soft lockdown while searching for suspect
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — Grayslake police advised residents to stay in their homes while they searched for an individual who may have engaged in criminal activity. Authorities now say activity in the area has ended. Grayslake North High School and Meadowview Elementary School were advised of the situation and underwent a soft lockdown. According to police, […]
Reports detail DCFS investigations into family of 12-year-old boy who died of drug overdose
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was called nine times to investigate at the South Side home of a family with 10 kids.The agency investigated allegations of violence, sexual abuse – and finally, the death of a child this past August. CBS 2's Chris Tye has uncovered new details of what happened that summer morning when Joel Watts never woke up – as questions linger over how the family kept the kids for so long.Joel died on drugs, and he had a sister born on drugs. He is the 10th child on DCFS radar to...
Man arrested in DeKalb County for domestic battery, child endangerment
DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An Aurora man was arrested in DeKalb County Sunday after a domestic violence call. Deputies responded to a house in the 500 block of N. Loves Road in Cortland around 4:15 a.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. An investigation was conducted on the scene, and 32-year-old Darrius T. […]
959theriver.com
One Killed in Stabbing Outside Joliet Club
An early Monday morning stabbing in Joliet has left one man dead and one man injured. Joliet Police were called to the Spanish American Club (413 Meeker Avenue) after receiving an emergency call involving a reported stabbing. Shortly after arriving, Officers located two 40-year-old males on the ground outside of the bar that had suffered stabbing injuries.
fox32chicago.com
8-year-old boy fatally shot in head in South Side Chicago home: police
CHICAGO - An 8-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday night in Chicago's Douglas neighborhood. Shortly before 6 p.m., Jaiden Hines was inside a home with other individuals in the 3600 block of South Rhodes Avenue when he sustained a gunshot wound to the head, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
959theriver.com
Joliet Man Charged with Cruelty to Animals
WJOL News has learned that a 22-year-old Joliet man has been charged with Aggravated Cruelty to Animals after an incident involving a dead dog inside his apartment. It was on Monday afternoon, at 2:52 pm, that Joliet Police were called to the 100 block of Clement Street for a reported disturbance involving a dog in an upstairs apartment. Officers learned that a dog had been overheard in extreme distress as well as a male screaming at the dog coming from the upstairs unit.
fox32chicago.com
Two men attacked and robbed after leaving party in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Illinois - Two men were attacked and robbed as they left a party in unincorporated Round Lake early Sunday morning. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the men were walking out of a home on the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue shortly after midnight when they were approached by a man with a gun.
fox32chicago.com
Car plows into CTA bus stop in Chatham killing 1, injuring 3 others
CHICAGO - A vehicle ran into a CTA bus stop leaving one person dead and three others injured late Sunday morning in Chatham, according to police and Chicago transit officials. CTA officials say a non-CTA vehicle hit a bus shelter at King Drive and 79th. The #3 bus is now being temporarily rerouted to avoid the area.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged with stabbing man to death inside West Side residence
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is charged with fatally stabbing a man on Chicago's West Side Sunday night. Keshia Golden, 33, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. According to police, Golden was in a fight with a 30-year-old man inside a residence in the 5100 block...
fox32chicago.com
3 police officers hospitalized after traffic stop gone wrong on North Side
CHICAGO - During a traffic stop in Chicago's Lake View neighborhood, three Chicago police officers were injured when the driver fled. Around 9:37 p.m. Friday night officers stopped a car in the 3200 block of North Sheffield Avenue when the driver reversed and struck an officer. The offender then drove...
cwbchicago.com
Man fired a gun, shooting his own cane, on busy Loop street corner, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a man fired a gun on a busy downtown Chicago street corner Saturday evening, damaging his walking cane but injuring no one. Witnesses flagged down a Chicago police officer around 6:55 p.m. and directed them toward a man who was brandishing a gun on the corner of Randolph and Wabash, officials said. The cops approached the man, saw he was pointing a 9-millimeter pistol, and ordered him to drop it. He complied.
