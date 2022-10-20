ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hadley, MA

WSBS

Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?

If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

A MA Woman Let Officers Feel The Ultimate Sting

On October 12th, authorities were called to the scene of a Longmeadow, Massachusetts residence as they answered a call for a possible eviction. Upon arrival, the police were greeted by a Hadley woman who was dressed in a bee keeper's suit as they were unaware of her intentions. 55 year old Susan Woods arrived at the premises in a SUV with a trailer behind that was riddled with bee hives and I think you know what happens afterwards. The scene was NOT a pretty one if you ask me.
LONGMEADOW, MA
WSBS

It’s Happening This Friday And Should Be A Lot Of Fun!

It is Finally back, and so many kids & parents alike are looking forward to celebrating along with the Halloween parade. WUPE & Live 95.9 will be there once again with the Cantarella dance studio dancers so look forward to some awesome Halloween tunes and great dancing!. I am also...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is

For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Is Berkshire County One of the Worst Commutes in Massachusetts?

Massachusetts folks can relate to the commute grind each and every morning. You wake up, get ready, and have every intention of getting to work (or wherever you need to be) in time but low and behold, traffic, construction and/or accidents, etc. throw your commute into a tailspin. That is one benefit I have of waking up at 3 a.m. Nobody is on the road when I drive to work. When I leave work to go home for the day, the traffic isn't bad since I'm traveling home during the midday hours.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

Do You Agree with MA’s Most Popular Style of Pizza?

There's no doubt that most people love pizza. We may not all love the same toppings or styles but pizza is certainly a popular meal of choice. Just think about the variety of pizza places we have all throughout the city of Pittsfield and Berkshire County in general. Pizza is definitely a beloved food item.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

By Popular Demand, This Spooktacular Event Is Back!

So, all month we've been talking about awesome Halloween events for the entire family. Like parades, trick or treating, and haunted houses. Which obviously there's nothing wrong with that all. However, a lot of people have been asking, where are the adult Halloween parties at?. I could name a whole...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WSBS

Annoying Pest is Popping Up in Berkshire Buildings, Why Now? (photo)

Over the past couple of days, I have noticed here at WSBS Radio in Great Barrington a particular pest popping up around the station. That particular pest is an insect known as the Stink bug. Stink bugs have been crawling and swarming around the station here in Great Barrington. I'll see stink bugs pop up from time to time but why would I be seeing them in the fall?
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WSBS

Berkshire County Has Lost a Great Man and a True Friend (photo)

Another longtime listener and beloved friend of southern Berkshire County and WSBS, Norman Pelletier Sr. passed away on Oct. 6 after a seven-year battle with cancer. Many southern Berkshire residents remember Norm from his Norm's Bait and Tackle location on Rossiter Street in Great Barrington. In addition, Norm was known for many more aspects.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

WSBS

