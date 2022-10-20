Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?
If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
A MA Woman Let Officers Feel The Ultimate Sting
On October 12th, authorities were called to the scene of a Longmeadow, Massachusetts residence as they answered a call for a possible eviction. Upon arrival, the police were greeted by a Hadley woman who was dressed in a bee keeper's suit as they were unaware of her intentions. 55 year old Susan Woods arrived at the premises in a SUV with a trailer behind that was riddled with bee hives and I think you know what happens afterwards. The scene was NOT a pretty one if you ask me.
Berkshire County, Here Are The Most Popular Baby Names In Massachusetts
Here's a question for parents-to-be in Berkshire County: Have you picked out the name yet for your soon-to-arrive beautiful bundle of joy? Well, if you're looking for a little help because either you haven't hit on that "perfect" name just yet or you've arrived at too many names and you're looking to shorten that list, then please continue reading.
20+ Safest Cities In Mass. Any From The Berkshires Make The List?
Here's a question for you, Berkshire County: Do you consider where you live "safe"? Do you feel reasonably safe on your block? Your street? Your neighborhood? If you don't, rest assured, you're not alone. Recently SafeWise, an online resource that provides tools and info to help people make their life...
It’s Happening This Friday And Should Be A Lot Of Fun!
It is Finally back, and so many kids & parents alike are looking forward to celebrating along with the Halloween parade. WUPE & Live 95.9 will be there once again with the Cantarella dance studio dancers so look forward to some awesome Halloween tunes and great dancing!. I am also...
The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
Stunning Berkshire Estate: Amazing Views, Massive Pool, Hot Tub, B-Ball Court, 120 Acres
The short-term rental market in Berkshire County, Massachusetts is hot, hot, hot. Despite cold temperatures on the horizon, visitors from around the globe continue to flock to our corner of the state the experience all the natural beauty we have to offer. Whether or not short-term renters are seeking a...
Adams Woman In Trouble For Loaded Weapon And OUI After Crashing Into Police Car
Here's a question, Berkshire County: What could be worse than being stopped by police for driving while drunk? How about this? Actually crashing into a police vehicle because you're driving drunk. And if that weren't bad enough, while conducting a search on your vehicle, the police find a loaded weapon...
So What Happened In Court Yesterday For Ezra MIller, Over Charges Filed In Stamford VT?
Ezra Miller, who plays the lead role as the Flash, in the Warner Brothers Movie, and also was great in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore & The Crimes Of Grindelwald appeared Monday with his lawyer remotely from Burlington, Vermont, for the arraignment in Bennington on a felony burglary charge.
Is Berkshire County One of the Worst Commutes in Massachusetts?
Massachusetts folks can relate to the commute grind each and every morning. You wake up, get ready, and have every intention of getting to work (or wherever you need to be) in time but low and behold, traffic, construction and/or accidents, etc. throw your commute into a tailspin. That is one benefit I have of waking up at 3 a.m. Nobody is on the road when I drive to work. When I leave work to go home for the day, the traffic isn't bad since I'm traveling home during the midday hours.
Do You Agree with MA’s Most Popular Style of Pizza?
There's no doubt that most people love pizza. We may not all love the same toppings or styles but pizza is certainly a popular meal of choice. Just think about the variety of pizza places we have all throughout the city of Pittsfield and Berkshire County in general. Pizza is definitely a beloved food item.
Ten Massachusetts Cities & Towns with The Best, Worst Drivers in The State
Massachusetts residents are known to have some pretty wild reputations, whether it be our rabid sports fans or that sweet accent (which really only a very small percentage of us actually have) nothing quite defines us like our drivers. Contrary to popular belief, Massachusetts drivers are NOT the worst in...
By Popular Demand, This Spooktacular Event Is Back!
So, all month we've been talking about awesome Halloween events for the entire family. Like parades, trick or treating, and haunted houses. Which obviously there's nothing wrong with that all. However, a lot of people have been asking, where are the adult Halloween parties at?. I could name a whole...
Seriously? Did This Western Massachusetts Town Just Make Bird Feeders Illegal?
The Berkshires of western Massachusetts is one of the most beautiful areas in the country. Residents and visitors enjoy all the culture and beauty the county has to offer and most share a love of the great outdoors. If you live in this special part of Massachusetts, one of its...
Annoying Pest is Popping Up in Berkshire Buildings, Why Now? (photo)
Over the past couple of days, I have noticed here at WSBS Radio in Great Barrington a particular pest popping up around the station. That particular pest is an insect known as the Stink bug. Stink bugs have been crawling and swarming around the station here in Great Barrington. I'll see stink bugs pop up from time to time but why would I be seeing them in the fall?
Berkshire County Has Lost a Great Man and a True Friend (photo)
Another longtime listener and beloved friend of southern Berkshire County and WSBS, Norman Pelletier Sr. passed away on Oct. 6 after a seven-year battle with cancer. Many southern Berkshire residents remember Norm from his Norm's Bait and Tackle location on Rossiter Street in Great Barrington. In addition, Norm was known for many more aspects.
Nice Job, Massachusetts! We Top The List Of Most Energy-Efficient States
These days almost everyone is doing their part to save energy and hopefully by doing so, save money. Well, guess what, Berkshire County? So many of us here in the Bay State are doing so well at saving energy that Massachusetts is ranked #1 in a new study!. The awesome...
Get Your Vote In For Berkshires Veronica Bosley In The Face Of Horror Contest
I have known Veronica for years, and if you have ever been around North Adams or Williamstown college you have probably run across her, maybe at the weekend market they have, or at Mt. Williams. Veronica Bosley has taken her talents to a new height and has now beaten out...
Okay, Snackers! What’s Massachusetts’ Favorite Fried Food?
Okay, Berkshire County. I know everybody's all about healthy eating nowadays, but I know that there are plenty of fried food aficionados out there...just like me. C'mon. Fess up. Be honest. I know that I'm not the only one who just has to have some McDonald's french fries now and...
The Fall Season Has Completely Consumed Pittsfield High School
The Fall season has everything in the Berkshires looking its most picturesque! The colors of this season are showing up everywhere like as if they are straight out of a Bob Ross painting. But have you had the chance to look at what is happening at Pittsfield High School? It looks surreal!
WSBS
Pittsfield, MA
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wsbs.com
Comments / 0