ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
utahstories.com

Releasing Murderers in Utah Needs to Stop, Says Danielle Ahn

Danielle Ahn is a Salt Lake City attorney taking on current Sim Gill to become Salt Lake County’s next District Attorney. Danielle Ahn has a strong opinion about the ways in which far too many violent offenders are being released under current Salt Lake County DA Sim Gill’s office. These offenders are getting away without prison time, or even felony charges being brought against them. She says this is because the current City Prosecutors’ caseload is too heavy. They are short-staffed. She says they are also not receiving proper training to take violent offenders’ cases to court. There has been a 46% increase in homicide in Salt Lake County in the past four years. According to FBI data, the number of murders reported in Utah climbed from 50 in 2011 to 102 in 2020.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
upr.org

County Executive candidates share why they deserve county's vote

Though many candidates are running unopposed for seats in Cache County’s government, the office of County Executive/Surveyor is one of the few contested positions on the ballot this November. Incumbent David Zook and write-in candidate Marc Ensign are both running for the office. The Herald Journal sent similar sets...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: The Hypocrisy of the Wyoming GOP

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Once upon a time, the Republican Party in Wyoming was a proud, respected political institution that represented the bedrock conservative ideals of Wyoming’s citizens. But, before our very eyes, the Wyoming GOP is transforming itself into a hypocritical, comic opera...
WYOMING STATE
upr.org

'Nothin' Lastin'' with Hal Cannon on Tuesday's Access Utah

Hal Cannon's newest recording Nothin' Lastin'! Is out. It’s a labor of love from a musician who is now in his fifth creative decade of simultaneously embracing tradition and pushing into new musical frontiers. Hal Cannon’s career encompasses decades as a member of the cowboy and pioneer music revivalists Deseret String Band, as well as 6 albums (and counting) with the acclaimed experimental desert music outfit 3hattrio, and production duties on countless documentaries for NPR. He also founded the Western Folklife Center and annual Cowboy Poetry Gathering.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

What’s next after Utah’s first winter storm?

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Our early season winter storm exited the state overnight, but we will still feel the effects of it throughout the week as unseasonably cold and unsettled conditions will hang around for a while. And there is still a slight chance that we’ll get a little kick of moisture as […]
UTAH STATE
upr.org

HerediGene study investigates links between human genetics and disease

The HerediGene: Population Study is the world’s largest DNA mapping initiative, studying the DNA of participants from Utah and Idaho. Intermountain Healthcare and deCODE genetics, a subsidiary of the biopharmaceutical company Amgen, launched the HerediGene: Population Study in 2019. Dr. Lincoln Nadauld, founder of the study and a medical...
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son

A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
upr.org

Utah's first lady visits Mountain Crest to bestow United Sports award

Utah First Lady Abby Cox visited Mountain Crest High School on Thursday to present the school with an award for being named a Special Olympics Unified Champion School — a recognition given to schools that excel in providing athletic opportunities to all students of every skill level. After presenting...
HYRUM, UT
KUTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hard Freeze Warning in effect for most Utah valleys

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The first snow of the season dropped snow on Utah's mountains and cold rain on lower elevations Saturday and Sunday. This report is being updated with the latest information from 2News meteorologists throughout the storm. Check back here for the very latest each morning, midday and evening throughout this First Alert Weather weekend.
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Millcreek woman, subject of Silver Alert, found deceased in Wyoming

MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 78-year-old Millcreek who had been missing since Oct. 19 has been found deceased in Wyoming. “Victoria Acoba was located this morning in Wyoming,” says a statement issued Monday morning by the Unified Police Department. “It appears she ran out...
MILLCREEK, UT
Gephardt Daily

Utah DPS issues driver license scam alert

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — State police have issued a warning advising motorists they are investigating a new scam involving your driver license. In a social media post titled “Scam Alert,” the Utah Department of Public Safety notes: “If you receive an email asking for you to click on a link to prevent getting your Utah Driver License terminated, it’s a scam.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy