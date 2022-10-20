Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Independent Utah Senate candidate Evan McMullin: “Most Americans truly have far more in common than they realize.”
Utah is in midst of its most competitive senate race in decades, as incumbent Republican Mike Lee faces off against former Republican-turned-Independent Evan McMullin. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to McMullin about his campaign, and how he would serve as a “true Independent” in the senate. Oct. 24, 2022.
Opinion: We need to start calling this drought what it really is
Utah’s ‘historic drought’ is caused by climate change with higher temperatures and less precipitation in the winters. The growing poplulation adds to the strain on Utah’s water.
utahstories.com
Releasing Murderers in Utah Needs to Stop, Says Danielle Ahn
Danielle Ahn is a Salt Lake City attorney taking on current Sim Gill to become Salt Lake County’s next District Attorney. Danielle Ahn has a strong opinion about the ways in which far too many violent offenders are being released under current Salt Lake County DA Sim Gill’s office. These offenders are getting away without prison time, or even felony charges being brought against them. She says this is because the current City Prosecutors’ caseload is too heavy. They are short-staffed. She says they are also not receiving proper training to take violent offenders’ cases to court. There has been a 46% increase in homicide in Salt Lake County in the past four years. According to FBI data, the number of murders reported in Utah climbed from 50 in 2011 to 102 in 2020.
upr.org
County Executive candidates share why they deserve county's vote
Though many candidates are running unopposed for seats in Cache County’s government, the office of County Executive/Surveyor is one of the few contested positions on the ballot this November. Incumbent David Zook and write-in candidate Marc Ensign are both running for the office. The Herald Journal sent similar sets...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: The Hypocrisy of the Wyoming GOP
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Once upon a time, the Republican Party in Wyoming was a proud, respected political institution that represented the bedrock conservative ideals of Wyoming’s citizens. But, before our very eyes, the Wyoming GOP is transforming itself into a hypocritical, comic opera...
upr.org
'Nothin' Lastin'' with Hal Cannon on Tuesday's Access Utah
Hal Cannon's newest recording Nothin' Lastin'! Is out. It’s a labor of love from a musician who is now in his fifth creative decade of simultaneously embracing tradition and pushing into new musical frontiers. Hal Cannon’s career encompasses decades as a member of the cowboy and pioneer music revivalists Deseret String Band, as well as 6 albums (and counting) with the acclaimed experimental desert music outfit 3hattrio, and production duties on countless documentaries for NPR. He also founded the Western Folklife Center and annual Cowboy Poetry Gathering.
What’s next after Utah’s first winter storm?
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Our early season winter storm exited the state overnight, but we will still feel the effects of it throughout the week as unseasonably cold and unsettled conditions will hang around for a while. And there is still a slight chance that we’ll get a little kick of moisture as […]
upr.org
HerediGene study investigates links between human genetics and disease
The HerediGene: Population Study is the world’s largest DNA mapping initiative, studying the DNA of participants from Utah and Idaho. Intermountain Healthcare and deCODE genetics, a subsidiary of the biopharmaceutical company Amgen, launched the HerediGene: Population Study in 2019. Dr. Lincoln Nadauld, founder of the study and a medical...
Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son
A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
upr.org
Utah's first lady visits Mountain Crest to bestow United Sports award
Utah First Lady Abby Cox visited Mountain Crest High School on Thursday to present the school with an award for being named a Special Olympics Unified Champion School — a recognition given to schools that excel in providing athletic opportunities to all students of every skill level. After presenting...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
PHOTOS: Winter storm hits Utah, bringing snow and gorgeous views
Over the weekend, much of Utah saw its first snowfall! Utah's Weather Authority delivered stunning photos from almost every corner of the state. To join the group and share your photos with FOX 13 News, click here.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
KUTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hard Freeze Warning in effect for most Utah valleys
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The first snow of the season dropped snow on Utah's mountains and cold rain on lower elevations Saturday and Sunday. This report is being updated with the latest information from 2News meteorologists throughout the storm. Check back here for the very latest each morning, midday and evening throughout this First Alert Weather weekend.
Caution, Idaho Prepares For Wild Winter Snowfall This Week
You don't have to be a rabid fan of the HBO series Game of Thrones to understand the phrase, 'winter is coming.' In some parts of our state, winter leaves for about a month or two. Multiple weather reports say it's time to ditch the lawnmower and break out the snow shovel.
Gephardt Daily
Millcreek woman, subject of Silver Alert, found deceased in Wyoming
MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 78-year-old Millcreek who had been missing since Oct. 19 has been found deceased in Wyoming. “Victoria Acoba was located this morning in Wyoming,” says a statement issued Monday morning by the Unified Police Department. “It appears she ran out...
After busy search and rescue weekend, officials urge Utahns to be prepared
With such a busy start to the season for search and rescue crews, officials urged preparation for those who plan to adventure outdoors.
Winter storm brings snow, wind; I-80 closed to trucks
The first true winter storm of the season began bringing snow, rain and heavy winds to northern Utah early Saturday.
Gephardt Daily
Utah DPS issues driver license scam alert
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — State police have issued a warning advising motorists they are investigating a new scam involving your driver license. In a social media post titled “Scam Alert,” the Utah Department of Public Safety notes: “If you receive an email asking for you to click on a link to prevent getting your Utah Driver License terminated, it’s a scam.
KUTV
White Latter-day Saint Utahn shares family reaction to discovered Black ancestry
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Every family carries a special story that makes them unique. For Desi Campbell of Lillington, North Carolina his family’s story changed when meeting his new relatives for the first time six years ago. Campbell’s side of the family is Black and live in...
Suspected 'ringleader' of catalytic converter thefts in Utah arrested
A man who authorities say spearheaded the thefts of numerous catalytic converters from cars in Utah has been arrested.
