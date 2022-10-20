Read full article on original website
Worries over Amendment 1 raising Illinois taxes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The November election is just 15 days away, and one question on the ballot is whether union rights are protected in the Illinois Constitution. The exact wording is: “No law shall be passed that interferes with, negates, or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargin collectively over their wages, […]
959theriver.com
Nurses Union File Unfair Labor Practice Against Joliet Hospital
The Illinois Nurses Association has filed an unfair labor practice complaint with the National Labor Relations Board against Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Last Friday, October 21st, three nurses were escorted off the campus for complaining about staffing shortages. There were supposed to be 10 nurses on staff in the ER and there were only 4. There were 51 patients in the ER.
Who Does and Does Not Support the Workers' Rights Amendment in the 2022 Illinois Election
At the very top of Illinois' 2022 midterm election ballots is a question asking voters to weigh in on an amendment to the state's constitution. It's Amendment 1 -- also known as the Workers' Rights Amendment. The proposed amendment would essentially codify in the Illinois Constitution the right for employees...
walls102.com
Illinois Housing Development Authority announces up to $30,000 in mortgage relief
CHICAGO – The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced it is reopening a mortgage assistance program designed to assist homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic on November 1st. The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund provides up to $30,000 in mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners, paid directly to the servicer, taxing body or other approved entity. Whether homeowners have a mortgage, a reverse mortgage, or are mortgage-free, the program can fund past due housing payments and up to three months of prospective mortgage payments. To qualify for assistance, homeowners must have experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19, currently own and occupy their home, be at least 30 days late on their monthly housing payments and have a household income at or below 150% of the area median income. The program is free and funds do not need to be repaid. Application, program information and updates can be found at illinoishousinghelp.org. Applications will be accepted until January 31st of 2023.
959theriver.com
Will County Celebrates Ribbon Cutting at New Renewable Natural Gas Plant
Plant is second of its kind in Illinois and first in Chicagoland. Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant joined Will County Board Speaker Mimi Cowan and members at a ribbon cutting on Friday, October 21st to celebrate the county’s new Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Plant in Wilmington. The plant will capture and repurpose methane gas emitted from the county-owned Prairie View Landfill, providing a significant source of non-tax revenue for Will County and a carbon-neutral alternative to conventional natural gas.
Endorsement Guide for the 2022 Illinois General Election
The 2022 general election is rapidly approaching, and major Illinois publications and organizations are making their endorsements for some of the most important races on the ticket. Groups advocating on behalf of a wide range of interests, as well as some of the biggest media outlets in the state, are...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois has the worst unemployment rate of all states
(The Center Square) – Illinois continues to struggle with unemployment as new numbers show the state is dead last out of the 50 states. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released updated unemployment numbers for the 50 states and Washington D.C. The list shows where each state was during September.
Washington Examiner
For Illinois unions, a perpetual free lunch is on the ballot
Democrats are widely expected to lose in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. But Illinois Democrats seem a bit too panicky even for that. They have placed on this year's ballot a state constitutional prohibition on any law that "interferes with, negates, or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargain collectively."
thecentersquare.com
Pritzker defends Illinois’ education system despite dismal data
(The Center Square) – As the latest math and reading scores show a drastic decline among U.S. school children, the debate continues on the state of Illinois schools even before the COVID-19 pandemic led to shutdowns and remote learning. The nonprofit Wirepoints reported on Illinois’ dismal education outcomes. The...
WQAD
Incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker faces off against challenger Darren Bailey in Illinois governor's election
Incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-IL) faces off against State Sen. Darren Bailey (R-IL) in the 2022 Illinois gubernatorial election to be held on Nov. 8. The race has been charged with energy, as the candidates frequently clash on ideals and character on and off of the debate stage. Here's everything...
Judge approves $100 million Google privacy deal in Illinois
Things are not looking so good for Google when it comes to making money and avoiding legal action targeted against the tech giant. Google is facing potential fines in India due to potential violations of some particular anti-competition laws, but residents in the state of Illinois filed a claim for a cut of Google's $100 million class-action settlement. Why did this settlement happen in the first place? Well, Google had allegedly violated state privacy laws and had to pay settlements out of court for it. Each o the people who are affected by this will receive a check of about one hundred fifty-four United States dollars each.
Labor group: Joliet hospital has punished nurses for complaining about staffing levels
More nurses are speaking out about staffing shortages and discipline being meted out to others who’ve spoken out at a hospital in suburban Joliet.
NBC Chicago
Here Are 5 Key Races on Illinois' Ballot in the 2022 Election
At the federal level, the 2022 midterms will not only serve as a referendum on the administration of President Joe Biden, but will also determine the balance of power in Congress, with Republicans hoping to retake control of the House and Democrats hoping to retain their majority in the Senate.
Three Illinois Counties With High COVID Numbers, Back to Masks
You need to stay away from large gatherings or people, and stay masked up AGAIN, as COVID is on the rise in three different Illinois counties. NBCChicago. With the leaves changing colors and the temps dropping, it's time to grab you coat and hat...and your COVID mask, if you live in one of these three counties in Illinois.
suntimesnews.com
Illinois reports nearly 12,000 new COVID-19 cases
CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 11,995 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois. That is an 1,579 or a 15 percent increase from the 10,416 new cases reported last week. The CDC has released data showing that 26 counties in Illinois are at an elevated level...
Your Illinois REAL ID Questions, Answered
A big change is coming to how your Illinois driver's license functions -- or doesn't -- as a form of identification. Beginning May, 2023, that ordinary driver's license or state ID you have will no longer be a valid form of ID at U.S. airports, or at military bases or secure federal facilities, like federal prisons.
Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man
It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois SAFE-T Act: County board OKs resolution to oppose controversial new law
WOODSTOCK, Ill. - The McHenry County Board has voted to oppose a controversial Illinois public safety law set to take effect next year. County board members voted 13-8 at a Tuesday night meeting to pass a resolution opposing the SAFE-T Act after listening to the public's comments and engaging in a "robust debate" on how to protect the interests of McHenry County constituents, a statement said.
wlsam.com
The Fate of “The Jewels” is in Federal Hands
John Howell is joined by Joe Cahill, Assistant Managing Editor & Columnist for Crain’s Chicago. There will be an antitrust review of the proposed “megamerger” between Jewel and Mariano’s. Cahill gives the details on the merger, what we could expect if it goes through, and the possible timeline.
3 Illinois Counties at High Community Level for COVID-19 as 1 Million Bivalent Booster Shots Have Been Administered
Illinois health officials reported 11,995 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 43 additional deaths over the past seven days. Cases climbed slightly from last week, when 11,447 new cases were reported, which marked another slight increase over the previous week. This week, three Illinois counties are at...
