Detroit, MI

ClutchPoints

The monster Brian Burns trade offer the Panthers turned down

The Carolina Panthers shook up the NFL landscape when they agreed to trade star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. The move has unsurprisingly triggered some calls from rival teams asking about star edge rusher Brian Burns. But unlike how they treated McCaffrey, the Panthers aren’t exactly...
CHARLOTTE, NC
profootballnetwork.com

Top NFL DFS Lineup for Monday Night Football: For Patriots vs. Bears, Can We Trust Rhamondre Stevenson, Damien Harris, and David Montgomery?

If you’re playing a New England Patriots vs. Chicago Bears NFL DFS lineup for Monday Night Football in Week 7, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
CHICAGO, IL
profootballnetwork.com

Marquise Goodwin Waiver Wire Week 8: Should You Add Him To Play the Giants?

Has the 2022 fantasy football season already left you scrambling for help on the waiver wire? After DK Metcalf suffered a knee injury, Seattle Seahawks veteran wide receiver Marquise Goodwin stepped into his role and immediately produced. We’re breaking down whether you should add the playmaker to your fantasy roster against the New York Giants in Week 8.
SEATTLE, WA
profootballnetwork.com

Lions vs. Cowboys Week 7 Preview and Prediction

In this video, Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys matchup in Week 7. Will Dak Prescott knock off the rust in his long-awaited return from injury? How will Detroit manage to bounce back from last week’s embarrassing shutout at the hands of the New England Patriots?
DETROIT, MI
profootballnetwork.com

DeAndre Carter Waiver Wire Week 8: Will His Utilization Lead to More Upside in the Coming Weeks?

The quickest way to fall behind in a fantasy football league is to become complacent and rely on the team you drafted, neglecting the all-important waiver wire. As managers make numerous waiver claims for Week 8, hoping to strengthen their roster, should Los Angeles Chargers WR DeAndre Carter be a priority addition off the waiver wire?
profootballnetwork.com

Wan’Dale Robinson Waiver Wire Week 8: Is He the Top Waiver Wire Claim in Week 8?

The quickest way to fall behind in a fantasy football league is to become complacent and rely on the team you drafted, neglecting the all-important waiver wire. As managers make numerous waiver claims for Week 8, hoping to strengthen their roster, should New York Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson be a priority addition off the waiver wire vs. Seattle?
KENTUCKY STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Is D’Onta Foreman or Chuba Hubbard a Waiver Wire Add in Week 8?

Week 7 was a devastating week on the injury front. Several big players went down. As a result, fantasy managers are looking to the waiver wire to plug the holes in their rosters. For fantasy managers who lost a running back, could Carolina Panthers backs D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard be a form of a solution? How much of a priority are Foreman and Hubbard for fantasy football managers to add off the waiver wire ahead of Week 8?
profootballnetwork.com

Buy Low, Sell High Week 8: Should Managers Buy Low on Dalton Schultz and Sell High on Aaron Jones?

Week 7 of the fantasy football season continued to bring us more ups and downs and head-scratching moments. Savvy fantasy managers will be able to take advantage of these ebbs and flows to improve their teams. Here are a handful of players entering Week 8 of the fantasy football season that presents an optimal opportunity to buy low or sell high on.
profootballnetwork.com

Grading the Trade: Dallas Cowboys Acquire Johnathan Hankins From Las Vegas Raiders

The Dallas Cowboys are fully committing to their remarkable defense by shoring up one of their only weak points by trading for Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the trade swaps Dallas’ 2023 sixth-round pick with the Raiders’ 2024 seventh-round pick, making it one of the cheaper trades we might see substantially impact teams near the trade deadline.
DALLAS, TX
profootballnetwork.com

Will the Patriots Trade Damien Harris This Week? Possible Motivations and Landing Spots

The New England Patriots are 3-4 after a brutal home loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night. A supposedly healthy Damien Harris barely saw the field, ceding most of the touches to the younger Rhamondre Stevenson. The question, then, is whether New England will trade Harris before the Nov. 1 trade deadline.

