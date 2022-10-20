Read full article on original website
Great NJ day trip with a hidden gem hole in the wall
Sussex County is in the far northwest corner of New Jersey. It's different from what most people think of when they think "Jersey." Its rolling hills and vast farmland and forest make it a unique corner of our state. This time of year, with the fall foliage in full bloom,...
The Most Luxurious Movie Theatre in All of New Jersey
Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
What Spirit Airlines in NJ does during flights may just make you book
It’s kind of a shame that Spirit Airlines gets the hate that it does because it takes off from one of the most convenient airports in the country, Atlantic City, for a quick and painless flight to Florida. It’s obvious that Spirit is doing what it can to improve...
This Has Been Named New Jersey’s Best Hidden Gem Restaurant
We are always looking for the next great new place to eat in New Jersey, and we know how much we love our great food in the Garden State. It's time to uncover a place to go you may never even have heard of. There are a lot of foodies...
Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location
Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County. After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
Amazing New Jersey Town Makes America’s Most Expensive Zip Code List
We all know there is a lot of money floating around New Jersey. Most of us are unsuccessfully searching for it each day. According to a recent report, one Garden State town is among the richest in the whole country. We have heard plenty of stories about the rich towns...
Be alert: Tips on how to defend yourself against black bears in NJ
Black bear sightings have certainly been on the rise throughout New Jersey this year. And it seems like they're making their way in places we rarely ever see them. Black bears are quite common in the northwestern part of the state, where the terrain suits them well to make a living. Not to mention, the human population is not as dense as it is in other parts of the state.
A decade since Superstorm Sandy smacked NJ: 50+ forgotten facts
On October 29, 2012, one of the worst disasters in New Jersey history played out, as Post-Tropical Cyclone Sandy caused incredible wind, rain, and storm surge. Yes, it has really been ten years since Superstorm Sandy struck. No, I can't believe it either. One of the worst disasters in New...
Here are the N.J. towns where the housing market may be cooling the most
The housing market is cooling. Interest rates have risen 4 percentage points since August 2021 when they were 2.7%. Inflation is at about 8.3%, making everything from groceries to gasoline more expensive. And home prices have risen 28% in the past two years, not counting gains so far in 2022.
Hey, New Jersey: Is it normal to feel this way after deer encounters?
You may have already read that we’re entering deer rutting season in New Jersey. If not, you should know that from mid-October to December deer are, to put it bluntly, incredibly horny and unpredictable when it comes to crossing the road. You’re more likely this time of year to...
This New Jersey deli named in the top 15 best in the U.S. again
Take a trip to Edison, New Jersey in the corner of a parking lot next to a hotel and you’ll see Harold’s world-famous New York deli. Once again Harold’s New York Deli has been named one of the top 15 delis in the U.S. this time by Mashed.
New Jersey’s Quietest Route Goes From Salem to Cape May Counties
"This road is sooooo boring!" Sometimes that's a good thing, and sometimes not. If you're looking for excitement and entertainment, this is not your road. If you're looking for quiet and stretches of nothingness, this road is just for you. GetPocket.com is out with a list of "America's Loneliest Roads."...
Right Across the River From Bucks County, This New Jersey Town Has a Commitment to Preservation
The New Jersey area is full of rich, untouched history.Image via Visit New Hope. Just a stone’s throw over the Delaware River from Bucks County, a part of New Jersey has become known for its lengths to preserve its history. Jill P. Capuzzo wrote about the area for The New York Times.
Sugar Factory’s second New Jersey location is now open
Sugar Factory American Brasserie is now open in Cherry Hill. We told you about their plans back in July and now their second Garden State location is now ready for business. Despite having “sugar” in its name, Sugar Factory offers a full menu with items like burgers, fish and chips, steaks, even lobster.
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In New Jersey
We all want to be safe and sound and knowing what you are up against is a huge part of that. The FBI releases a report of crime across the country, and that report gets granular enough to see what's going on in individual cities in New Jersey. These are the 10 most dangerous places to be in our state.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in New Jersey Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of the Country
When it comes to hot dogs, no other state does them quite as well as New Jersey, and its hard to find a region with more hot dog variations than the Garden State. From the "Italian Hot Dog", to the infamous "Ripper" New Jersey can make a legitimate claim to being the current hot dog capital of the world.
Brio Italian Grille Permanently Closed in Lawrenceville, NJ
After giving it a second chance, Brio Italian Grille in Quaker Bridge Mall has now permanently closed, according to its website. Darn. I know a lot of my friends liked its Happy Hour with their cocktails and small plates (I loved the Bruschetta Sampler) and of course all the great Italian food.
Carjacking at Medford, NJ Wawa — Robbers at large
Police are looking for three people wanted in a Saturday afternoon carjacking at a Wawa in Medford Township. Investigators say a woman waiting in her car to use an air pump in the rear of the Wawa building at 257 Route 70 in Medford was approached by three young men dressed in dark clothing.
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
Seriously?? THIS is New Jersey’s Top-Rated Pizza Chain?
Surely this has got to be a joke. We New Jerseyans are a proud, particular people. There are many things we pride ourselves on. One of those being: We are excellent judges of pizza. In fact, we're passionate about it, just like our neighbors in New York and Eastern Pennsylvania.
