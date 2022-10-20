ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Comments / 1

Related
94.5 PST

The Most Luxurious Movie Theatre in All of New Jersey

Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location

Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County. After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
PARAMUS, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Be alert: Tips on how to defend yourself against black bears in NJ

Black bear sightings have certainly been on the rise throughout New Jersey this year. And it seems like they're making their way in places we rarely ever see them. Black bears are quite common in the northwestern part of the state, where the terrain suits them well to make a living. Not to mention, the human population is not as dense as it is in other parts of the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
94.5 PST

Sugar Factory’s second New Jersey location is now open

Sugar Factory American Brasserie is now open in Cherry Hill. We told you about their plans back in July and now their second Garden State location is now ready for business. Despite having “sugar” in its name, Sugar Factory offers a full menu with items like burgers, fish and chips, steaks, even lobster.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
SoJO 104.9

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In New Jersey

We all want to be safe and sound and knowing what you are up against is a huge part of that. The FBI releases a report of crime across the country, and that report gets granular enough to see what's going on in individual cities in New Jersey. These are the 10 most dangerous places to be in our state.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Brio Italian Grille Permanently Closed in Lawrenceville, NJ

After giving it a second chance, Brio Italian Grille in Quaker Bridge Mall has now permanently closed, according to its website. Darn. I know a lot of my friends liked its Happy Hour with their cocktails and small plates (I loved the Bruschetta Sampler) and of course all the great Italian food.
New Jersey 101.5

Carjacking at Medford, NJ Wawa — Robbers at large

Police are looking for three people wanted in a Saturday afternoon carjacking at a Wawa in Medford Township. Investigators say a woman waiting in her car to use an air pump in the rear of the Wawa building at 257 Route 70 in Medford was approached by three young men dressed in dark clothing.
MEDFORD, NJ
Travel Maven

This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
94.5 PST

Seriously?? THIS is New Jersey’s Top-Rated Pizza Chain?

Surely this has got to be a joke. We New Jerseyans are a proud, particular people. There are many things we pride ourselves on. One of those being: We are excellent judges of pizza. In fact, we're passionate about it, just like our neighbors in New York and Eastern Pennsylvania.
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy