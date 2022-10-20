ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman's Story of Being Stalked on Grand Canyon Hike Is Downright Scary

By Kathleen Joyce
 5 days ago

Thank God her parents weren't too far behind her.

As enjoyable as hiking solo can be, it's usually a good idea to travel with at least a couple other companions. There are the obvious reasons- larger groups are more likely to ward off wild animals, and you can help each other if someone gets injured. However, strangers on the trail can be just as dangerous as any wild animal or sudden injury.

TikTok user @sophiacleugh recently went on a hiking trip to the Grand Canyon with her parents. However, they were not alone on the trail...

Oh, this is seriously unnerving. The man's bizarre and sneaky behavior, combined with the fact that he lied about his plans and booked a room across from theirs, makes it appear like his intentions were less than good. It's a very lucky thing that her parents were there and they decided to stick together... we shudder to think about what would have happened if Sophia was hiking alone.

"Always remember to “f**k politeness” for these exact reasons. So sorry this happened to you," empathized @oneandoneisone. Exactly- if the vibes are seriously off, forget being polite- put your safety first!

"Maybe try and contact the park rangers and let them know what happened, so they’ll keep an eye out for him in the future," recommended @redpyper. "We reported it!" Sophie replied.

One commenter, @canyongoblin, even outlined all the emergency access points you can get to if you need help while hiking the Grand Canyon :

"For anyone ever worried. Rim to rims…there are 7 different points along that trail you will have access to either a telephone or physical ranger that you can stop and either talk with or phone to dispatch at the South Rim of Grand Canyon. Those locations (going from North to South Rim) are Supai Tunnel (phone), Manzanita Day use (person/phone depending on season), Cottonwood (phone), Phantom Ranch (person), Havasupai Garden previously Indian Garden (Ranger), 3 mile Resthouse (phone), 1.5 mile Resthouse (phone). If you’re on South Kaibab you have a phone at tip off. The longest stretch without access to these life saving options is between Cottonwood Campground and Phantom Ranch. It’s roughly 7 miles between."

Incidents like these are scary. But by traveling in groups and knowing where to contact a ranger if you're in danger, you can stay safe on your hikes!

Tonya
4d ago

Provide some real details bc this story has none. It’s all speculation and high drama! Not a single piece of evidence that he was stalking her. When we visited Lake Havasu we ran into the same people on the trail, at hotel and at breakfast.

