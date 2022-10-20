A local developer is one step closer to adding more housing and commercial space to the West Loop. Mavrek Development filed a zoning application for a project at 1016 West Jackson Boulevard, just north of the University of Illinois Chicago campus, Urbanize Chicago reported. The tower would replace a five-story office building and parking lot. The zoning application also included a second site facing West Adams Street on the other side of the alley behind the first site, but no formal proposal has been revealed.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO