therealdeal.com
Synergy Construction bringing apartments to Mundelein
Mundelein’s village board agrees on at least one thing: it needs more apartments. The group of officials in the northern Chicago suburb unanimously approved redevelopment plans for a four-story apartment building that will rise just south of village hall, the Daily Herald reported. Chicago-based Synergy Construction plans to buy the roughly 3.2-acre site from the village for $1.2 million for the development.
therealdeal.com
$30M affordable housing project pitched for Rogers Park
Rogers Park is considering a new mid-rise apartment building that will offer its residents a convenient public transportation option. Development group Housing For All is proposing the $30 million, six-story complex with 110 units and ground-floor retail, Block Club Chicago reported. The development will replace a strip of retail and a storage facility at the intersection of West Howard and North Paulina streets, across from the Red Line.
therealdeal.com
Movers: Bradford Allen subdivides loft leasing duties and more
➤ Downtown Chicago office brokerage Bradford Allen split up loft leasing duties in a new approach for the agency. Craig Nadborne, who’s been with Bradford for 15 of his 30 years as a commercial real estate professional, will focus specifically on leasing loft spaces. The move allows Nadborne to...
therealdeal.com
Lake Geneva home sells for $17M in second-priciest deal ever
Chicago’s high-end second homeowner haven Lake Geneva, Wisconsin notched its second-priciest residential sale of all-time, short of only the mansion sold earlier this year right next door. A more than century-old lakefront home, known as Villa Hortensia, changed hands for $17 million, the Chicago Tribune reported. The 1906-built home...
therealdeal.com
Baxter Credit Union buys its own north suburban offices for $41.5M
John M. Schneider kept some real estate he could use to net a larger profit for his firm JMS Capital Group’s suburban Chicago office play as it made a deal to sell part of a business park. Baxter Credit Union, which is affiliated with the medical products company Baxter,...
therealdeal.com
Mavrek proposes mixed-use tower for West Loop
A local developer is one step closer to adding more housing and commercial space to the West Loop. Mavrek Development filed a zoning application for a project at 1016 West Jackson Boulevard, just north of the University of Illinois Chicago campus, Urbanize Chicago reported. The tower would replace a five-story office building and parking lot. The zoning application also included a second site facing West Adams Street on the other side of the alley behind the first site, but no formal proposal has been revealed.
therealdeal.com
Arlington school district gives Bears’ TIF plan an “F”
Arlington Heights-area residents against using incentives to bring the Chicago Bears to the suburb are speaking out against a potential tax increment financing district and the chance it drains needed revenue from local schools. Under a TIF arrangement, property taxes above a certain amount would go toward the NFL team’s...
