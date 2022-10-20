Read full article on original website
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
The secret ingredient that elevated Leslie Jordan's family cornbread recipe
Leslie Jordan's star perhaps never shone as brightly as it did at the height of the pandemic. In those dark, unnerving moments, as many of us sat at home for weeks or months on end, Jordan's silly, unvarnished and downright uproarious viral videos were a shimmering beacon of humor, light and positivity.
Steve Lacy Won‘t Apologize for Smashing Camera After One Hit Him on Stage, but ‘Maybe I Could’ve Reacted Better’
During a performance of Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” in New Orleans on Oct. 21, the chart-topping musician had a short and direct response to being hit with a camera that a concert-goer threw on stage. In fan videos captured from the balcony of the Orpheum Theater, Lacy put a halt to his show to tell the audience members to not “throw shit on my fucking stage. Please!” For a brief moment, Lacy appeared to be walking to the back of the platform, only to turn around and ask someone in the front row for their camera. After the fan obliged, the...
