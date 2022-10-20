Read full article on original website
Downtown Bangor’s Halloween Trick-Or-Treat 2022 Is Saturday
Come one, come all! You don’t want to miss tricks and treats this Saturday afternoon!. Are you looking to get a little Halloween pre-game on? All throughout the week, there are so many events happening right here in the area to enjoy some spooky fun, before the big day next Monday.
Is Maple Street The Best Place To Trick-Or-Treat In Bangor?
Trick or treat, smell our feet, give us something good to eat, let's all head to Maple Street!. With Halloween just one week away, the leaves, pumpkins, crisp days and cool nights, are all in full effect! The Bangor area has no shortage of great spots to bring the kiddos to collect candy.
‘The Great Pumpkin Party’ At Cole Land Transportation Museum
With just a week to go, Halloween fever has hit us all, and there is no shortage of things to do in the next several days here in the Bangor area. The last several years, many businesses have got into the "Trunk-or-Treat" game, where they can set up a safe, and easy place for kids to enjoy Halloween festivities.
penbaypilot.com
Massive duck returns to Belfast Harbor with an updated message: Greater Joy
BELFAST — The mysterious Joy duck that appeared first appeared in Belfast Harbor in August 2021 has made an autumn return, reappearing sometime before dawn Oct. 21. The only difference between the two appearances appears to be the name; whereas a single Joy originally adorned the duck, this time around the message is greater joy.
Bangor Area Witches Can Work Their Magic at A Fun Witch Walk
Everyone is invited to don their best witch costumes and walk from Brewer to Bangor in order to take part in the Witch Dance. The last Maine Witch Walk was held in 2019 before the pandemic caused everything to be canceled. A proud Brewer witch, I was there, with my camera in hand, to record the fun. And that's what this is all about. Fun. It's about getting together with friends and strangers in fun costumes to shake your butt and broom and feel some camaraderie and connection to others.
HGTV’s David Bromstad Popped Up in Greenville, Maine at Dockside Inn
David Bromstad, the host of HGTV's hit series My Lottery Dream Home, found himself among the moose in one of Maine's most beautiful towns - Greenville. He was at the Dockside Inn & Tavern. If you are a fan of HGTV, then you know David. He was the season-one winner...
wabi.tv
Furry Friends at 4: 17-year-old Lacey needs a home
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Lacey, a 17-year-old Chihuahua. For more information, click here.
This Maine Home for Sale is 2 Houses Down the Street From Stephen King
Ever wanted to live near someone who writes about a clown that lives in the sewers and eats children?. Now’s your chance if you swoop in quickly enough, like Pennywise. A home just down the street from legendary author Stephen King is on the market, and could be yours if the offer is high enough. Or, you and your family could look for a job taking care of a hotel in the wintertime.
The Maine Discovery Museum Is Throwing A ’90s Party!
At Maine Discovery Museum, located at 74 Main Street in Downtown Bangor, you can discover three floors of hands-on, interactive exhibits that invite you to explore the worlds of science, nature, geography, children’s literature, music, art, and anatomy, It is a perfect place to bring the little ones. Coming...
wabi.tv
Martha Stewart stops by downtown Ellsworth mural
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A familiar face was in Ellsworth admiring newly completed community artwork. Martha Stewart stopped by to see the finished mural on Water Street. A photo was taken and posted by Heart of Ellsworth on Friday afternoon. They say Coastal Interiors building owner and project partner Lori...
Graham Lacher’s Mom Says He Once Walked 17 Miles, Search Expands
The mother of a man missing from Bangor for months says he once walked 17 miles away from a group home, so the search is being expanded. Graham Lacher has been missing since June, after walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. According to his mother, Tammy Lacher Scully, Graham is diagnosed as both autistic and schizophrenic. So far, the search has focused on Bangor, especially in the Bangor Mall area, with no results other than the discovery of his orange hat. But after sharing a story of another time Graham ran from a group home, she says the search is expanding statewide.
Bangor shelter hopes discounted adoption fees will connect pets with forever homes
BANGOR, Maine — Finding cats, dogs, and other small animals' homes are always a priority at the Bangor Humane Society. To double down on connecting pets with the right families, the society has partnered with Quirk Subaru for the entire month of October. On “National Make A Dog's Day”...
Ice Cream: What’s Staying Open vs What’s Closing Up For The Winter
As the temperatures start to drop, a number of outdoor staples from spring and summer start to close up shop for the season. Spencer's Ice Cream at 77 Main St in Bradley, closed up in September. Fielder's Choice. Fielder's Choice in Bangor, this Sunday, October 23rd, will mark the last...
Reduced Adoption Fees at Bangor Humane Society This Week
Saturday was National “Make a Dog's Day.” Of course, every day is National Make a Dogs Day. And every day is dogs make humans day. You know how they say 'Who rescued who.'. To help celebrate beginning today the Bangor Humane Society will feature discounted adoption fees as part of a week long effort to find homes for as many animals as possible.
wabi.tv
Road in Old Town temporarily closed to replace culvert
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Old Town. College Ave. Extension will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. City officials say a collapsed culvert near the intersection of Sewall Road is being replaced. They ask those who park in the lot across from Sewall...
wabi.tv
Bangor Humane Society, Quirk Subaru team up for “Make a Dog’s Day”
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tomorrow marks a celebration of four-legged friends and four-wheel drive. Quirk Subaru and the Bangor Humane Society are teaming up on “National Make a Dog’s Day” with their annual adoption discount event and Fill-the-Forester supply drive. There will be an appointment-only pet portrait...
Guy Makes ‘Duck Of Justice’ Travel Film … And It’s Pretty Epic!
Here in our little corner of the United States, there are plenty of things we're known for: Lobsters, moose, blueberries, Stephen King, pine trees, Paul Bunyan, lighthouses...heck many folks know us as "that state that's part of Canada?!" (even though we're not!) But for one man, who lives hundreds of...
Lincoln TikTok Chef Adam Libby Has Some Awesome Sunday Funday Recipes
Fire up the grill, and eat like a king! Chef Adam Libby has the hookup!. Fall is in full swing here in the state of Maine, and that means taking those few remaining days to sit out in the backyard and enjoy some delicious food. Any of these treats would be perfect for Sunday Funday Football.
Glenburn Parks & Rec Brings Back Halloween Trail This Month
Let's face it, it can be kind of tricky to find family-friendly things, outside of a trunk-or-treat situation, to do with young kids around the Halloween holiday. I know my kids well enough to realize they don't do well with the gore or horror aspects of a traditional haunted house. And I know myself well enough to realize that I am jumpy as all get-out and would likely punch someone squarely in their face if they lept out of a dark corner to scare me.
Watch These Classic LaVerdiere’s Halloween Commercials
Any old school Mainer remembers LaVeriere's Super Drug Stores. At its peak, the company operated more than 70 stores in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. Aside from the pharmacy, the stores sold general items, as well as toys and Halloween and Christmas decorations. In the 1980s, some LaVerdiere's locations featured an arcade, called Action Family Arcade. The company was purchased by Rite Aid, back in 1994.
