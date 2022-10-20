Read full article on original website
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
NYLON
Wind, Tears, And Paramore: How When We Were Young Festival Triumphed Against All Odds
I expected to spend my Saturday night watching Hayley Williams celebrate Paramore’s triumphant return following a five-year hiatus, surrounded by thousands of like-minded fans. Instead, around 9 p.m., I found myself sipping a Modelo at a compact barbecue restaurant just off the Las Vegas strip. “This is the weirdest f*cking day ever,” a man in his late 30s marveled to a friend. Um, yeah.
NYLON
Omar Apollo On 'Ivory' & Becoming A TikTok Trend
Omar Apollo saw you crying to his music on TikTok — but don’t worry, he thought it was cool. “I was like, ‘What can I do? I want to do something, what can I do to hop on the trend?’” he explained over the phone of his song “Evergreen” going viral on the app. “I grew up with the internet, making videos on YouTube [and] on Vine, so it felt like that.”
NYLON
Taylor Swift's "Mastermind" & 9 Other New Songs Out This Week
Every week, we bring you #SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.
NYLON
Penn Badgley’s TikTok Debut Mixes Taylor Swift And The You Universe
The advent of a new Taylor Swift album gives us not only the gift of song, but the gift of things to talk about online — at least for the next week, or until Julia Fox concocts an outfit out of a household item. (Today it is the dress she made from a beach towel.)
NYLON
Megan Thee Stallion Shares New Halloween Nail Art Inspo
If there’s any celebrity that knows how to nail (pun intended) the art of the themed manicure, it’s Megan Thee Stallion. She’s also a noted Halloween lover, keeping up a tradition of posting Instagrams of herself going about her daily activities while wearing a Jack-o’-lantern over her head—so we’re always on the lookout for her next spooky seasonal manicure. Last year, the superstar got three Halloween-themed manicures in one week and this year she’s already started the season with a bang with bug nails and black smoky french tips. Megan’s latest nail art is even more overtly Halloween ready. October 24 on her Instagram, Meg revealed a fresh set of painted pumpkin nails.
NYLON
PHOEBE BRIDGERS’ HAIR LOOKS COOLER THAN EVER
If there’s something that Bridgers is known for other than her emotional, musical prowess, it’s her perennially bleached-out hair (OK, and maybe her love of skeleton suits). She has stayed within the muted hair color spectrum as long as she’s been in the spotlight. But now she’s joined the ranks of Courtney Love, Madonna, and Debbie Harry with this rocker girl twist. READ MORE.
NYLON
“Vampire Lips” Are Trending on TikTok
With Halloween approaching next week, those without a costume yet might be turning to makeup tutorials to create a low-effort but transformative look. Creative Halloween makeup always goes viral at this time of year, however many of this year’s biggest Halloween makeup trends are more wearable than costume-y. At the top of the list for TikTok’s biggest 2022 Halloween makeup trends is vampy lips. In fact, the hashtag #VampireLips has 5.6 million views on the app and #VampyLips has 2.5 million views (and counting).
NYLON
Zac Efron & Lily James To Star In A24 Wrestling Drama
A24 isn’t slowing down. After a jam-packed year of films (Everything Everywhere All At Once, Aftersun, Bodies Bodies Bodies, and God’s Creatures, just to name a few), with still more to premiere in the coming months (festival darlings The Inspection, Causeway, The Eternal Daughter, and The Whale), the studio has been working overtime to make sure that it always has something new on the big screen. It would be fair for them to take a break, but that’s not their M.O. In addition to the upcoming MaxXxine (the end to the trilogy started with this year’s back-to-back hits X and Pearl), the studio is also working on producing a new film, The Iron Claw.
NYLON
J.Lo Confirms Fall’s Reigning Polish Shade
When it comes to fall fashion, no celebrity gives us inspiration like Jennifer Lopez. Whether it’s an all-brown catsuit, her selection of wide brimmed hats, or her soft, golden brown waves, JLo knows how to make fall colors work for her. So, naturally, when she names a favorite fall manicure shade, we know she’s making a declaration. Over the weekend, J.Lo showed off her new manicure color on her Instagram while wearing a Ralph Lauren black pinstripe dress and full-brim hat for the Ralph Lauren fashion show. Holding her hand up to her chest, she tagged her nail artist Tom Bachik and gave a special shout-out to her brand JLo Beauty.
