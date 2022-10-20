Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
To better thwart ransomware attacks, startups must get cybersecurity basics right
Despite some rare wins in the war against hackers over the past 12 months — from the government’s seizure of $2.3 million in bitcoin paid out to the Colonial Pipeline hackers, to its successful disruption of the notorious REvil gang — the ransomware threat continues to grow. Over the past few months alone, we’ve seen threat actors ramping up attacks against public sector organizations, including hospitals, schools and in the case of Costa Rica, entire governments. The private sector is also battling a worsening ransomware threat, with attackers claiming a number of high-profile victims such as AMD, Foxconn and Nvidia.
TechCrunch
Who’s most likely to buy Nutanix?
(At this point we cannot resist noting that, well, we expected this.) Nutanix helps virtualize nearly every piece of hardware required to run a data center, which it calls hyperconverged infrastructure. It actually even sells its own hardware appliance loaded with the company’s set of services as one of its delivery methods. That puts it at the center of the hybrid cloud market. I know, that’s a lot of buzz words there, but the bottom line is that it can help companies bridge the gap between their data centers and public cloud offerings from companies like Amazon, Microsoft and Google.
TechCrunch
WhatsApp back after massive global outage that lasted for two hours
WhatsApp started to return to operation at around 2:10 a.m. Pacific Time, providing relief to billions of users and businesses that rely on the Meta-owned instant messaging and calling app. WhatsApp said a technical error caused the issue. “We know people had trouble sending messages on WhatsApp today. We’ve fixed...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Technical due diligence, web3’s promise, how to hire well
One of my favorite examples is in the first Harry Potter movie, when Hagrid takes Harry to Diagon Alley, the magical shopping district that introduces him (and us) to the world of wizarding. So far, web3 has not paid off on the Promise of the Premise: open source software that...
TechCrunch
Hive ransomware gang leaks data stolen during Tata Power cyberattack
Tata Power, which serves more than 12 million customers through its distributors, confirmed on October 14 that it had been hit by a cyberattack that impacted some of its IT systems. “The company has taken steps to retrieve and restore the systems. All critical operational systems are functioning,” Tata Power said at the time, but did not confirm any specific details about the attack and its impact at the time.
TechCrunch
AI chip startup Axelera lands $27M in capital to commercialize its hardware
After incubating a startup — Axelera AI — to commercialize their chip technology within the blockchain company Bitfury Group, Del Maffeo and team secured capital from VCs including Imec’s venture arm, Imex.xpand. Innovation Industries led a $27 million Series A in Axelera AI that closed this week with participation from Imec.xpand and the Federal Holding and Investment Company of Belgium. In addition, the Netherland Enterprise Agency awarded Axelera AI a $6.7 million loan commissioned by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy.
TechCrunch
Level’s new Level Lock+ with Apple Home Key is smart lock perfection
The Level Lock+ replaces your existing lock entirely, in a compact package that looks no different from a standard deadbolt to the casual observer. Its highlight feature is Apple Home Key support, which makes it part of only a very small number of locks on the market that can make that claim, and it’s sold exclusively in Apple Stores in the U.S. for now. The Level Lock+ also supports unlocking via Level’s mobile app and touch via capacitive sensors that use the metal of the lock itself, as well as proximity-based auto-lock and unlock options.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield alum Perygee helps secure building operations
Today the company announced a $4.75 million seed round, and the general availability of its self-service tier, which lets companies get started with the product without interacting with a sales team. Mollie Breen, a former NSA employee, developed the idea for her startup while she was a student at Harvard...
TechCrunch
Bolt launches virtual Shopper Assistant for easier access to personalized experiences
Company CEO Maju Kuruvilla told TechCrunch that rather than dealing with pop-ups or other disconnected methods of obtaining a customer’s email address, retailers, like its customer Tyler’s (an athletic and lifestyle apparel retailer), want a fully end-to-end connected experience for shoppers that would enable them to log in friction-free while also providing product recommendations and turning first-time customers into lifetime customers.
TechCrunch
Starlink signals could work as GPS alternative, whether SpaceX likes it or not
Todd Humphreys and his team at the University of Texas Austin dove into the “signal structure” of the Starlink downlink, and while there’s only so much they can learn without insider info from the company itself, they did find plenty of useful data. Satellites must pass their...
TechCrunch
Docker launches a first preview of its WebAssembly tooling
Browser vendors pioneered Wasm to run web apps at native speeds, with code compiled from C, C++, Rust and other languages and run in a secure sandbox. Currently, you can compile about 40 languages to Wasm. But similar to how node.js brought JavaScript to the server, Wasm is now also migrating to the back end. Cloudflare supports it in its edge computing service, for example.
