Hoopeston, IL

WTHI

New proposed ordinance concerning some Marshall residents - here's why

MARSHALL, Il. (WTHI) - A proposed ordinance for the city of Marshall has some of its citizens upset when it comes to their land. The city of Marshall is proposing an ordinance that would allow it to zone properties a half mile outside of its city limits. In Illinois, cities are allowed to zone up to a mile and a half outside of the original limits. Doing this allows cities to control what is built and brought to the area.
MARSHALL, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois restaurant celebrates 60th anniversary

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A small Rantoul family-owned diner celebrated their 60th anniversary on Sunday. Ott’s Drive In opened in 1962. Since then, they have had three owners, and are one of the oldest restaurants in Rantoul. It’s a place where everybody knows your name, and why people keep going back. “It’s a hometown feel,” […]
RANTOUL, IL
WTHI

New event center opens in Marshall

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - A new and affordable event center has officially become a part of Clark County. The Rayne Meadow Event Center celebrated its grand opening in Marshall. Residents were invited to enjoy lunch at the new facility. The 6,400-square-foot building can be used for weddings, birthdays, and graduation...
MARSHALL, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois high schools lead way at Marching Band Championships

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Several Central Illinois high schools dominated the leaderboard at the Illinois Marching Band Championships competition over the weekend. The competition, held at Memorial Stadium in Champaign has been hosted by University of Illinois Bands since 1973. This year, 40 Illinois high school bands competed at the event. In Class 1A, Watseka […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers seeking tips about deadly Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in a homicide investigation stemming from a shooting earlier this month. The shooting happened in the area of Third Street and Beardsley Avenue on Oct. 4. Champaign Police officers determined that three people were standing in the parking lot of an […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Kankakee, IL

The county seat of Kankakee County, Kankakee, is known for its rich history and charming downtown area. As the city is located roughly 60 miles south of Chicago on the Kankakee River, its early residents were Potawatomi Indians, and its name is derived from a version of their name for the river.
KANKAKEE, IL
WCIA

Coles County under burn ban

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Coles County is currently under a burn ban. The Seven Hickory-Morgan Fire Protection District shared the news on Facebook saying it will be in place until there is a good amount of rain.
COLES COUNTY, IL
agupdate.com

Farmer happy for another harvest after heart attack

It’s certainly not uncommon for a machinery technician to save the day during harvest season, but it is rare for one to literally save a farmer’s life. A John Deere technician had dropped by Evan Leake’s farm near Lexington, Illinois, in August 2019 when the 30-year-old suddenly collapsed while experiencing a heart attack.
LEXINGTON, IL
WCIA

Danville Police: Two hurt in weekend shootings

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Police Department is investigating a pair of shootings that left two people hurt over the weekend. The first shooting happened at 3 a.m. on Saturday in the area of May and Pries Streets. As officers arrived at that location in response to a shots-fired report, the 38-year-old victim arrived […]
DANVILLE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Update: 3-vehicle crash injures 3 at Third and College

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: Three people were injured as the result of a three-vehicle wreck in Terre Haute Monday evening. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 6:21 p.m. at the intersection of College Avenue and S 3rd Street (US 41). Investigating officers said failure to yield by […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

Urbana home destroyed in house fire

UPDATE at 2:40 p.m. on 10/20/2022 The Edge-Scott Fire Protection District confirmed new information regarding a house fire on Wednesday. Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a house fire at 11:16 p.m. at the 2700 block of California Avenue in Urbana. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found fire extending through the roof.  A […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

High-power voltage line falls down, starts fire in Piatt County

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A high-power voltage line fell down and started flames in three spots, the Mid-Piatt County Fire Department confirmed. Fire officials said they had to wait for Ameren to turn off the power before they could extinguish the fire with water. The crew put the fire out and let Ameren controls the […]
PIATT COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies woman killed in Rantoul crash

Update at 3:52 p.m. on 10/21/2022 RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has released the identity of a driver who was killed in a crash in Rantoul. Northrup said the driver is Eleida Diaz-Rosales, 28 of Rantoul. Preliminary autopsy results indicated that she died from blunt force chest injuries she received when […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Large fire burns through Allerton cornfield

ALLERTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A large fire burned through a cornfield on Saturday. It happened on the 200 North and 2800 East in Allerton near the Vermilion and Champaign County lines. The Allerton Fire Chief said the fire burned in a “V” shape through the standing corn. He said it took two hours to put […]
ALLERTON, IL
WCIA

Police respond to crash near Rantoul school

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police responded to Eastlawn Elementary School on Friday after a car drove across the school’s lawn and crashed nearby. Police officials said they became aware of the crash around 7 a.m. The initial investigation determined that the car was driving eastbound on Bel Aire Drive, came across Maplewood Drive and […]
RANTOUL, IL

