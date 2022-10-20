It has been radio silence from CM Punk since the fallout of All Out in September. After being stripped of the AEW World Championship following his victory over Jon Moxley in Chicago, Punk has essentially vanished. There were reports that he was injured during his All Out match and required surgery. There have been reports of independent investigations into the All Out backstage incident. Recently there have even been reports of contract buyout talks between Punk and AEW, leading to all sorts of rumors and speculation about a possible WWE return. And through it all, we have not heard a peep from CM Punk. That is, until now — sort of.

