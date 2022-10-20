Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses Decision Not To Give Bron Breakker Steiner Family Name
Given his family's lineage, many believed that Bron Breakker should've adopted the "Steiner" name, similar to his father and uncle, but WWE had other plans at the time. It was reported that Breakker himself came up with the name, stating that the inspiration came from his time playing football. Someone...
wrestlinginc.com
Alexa Bliss Responds To Critics Who Make 'The Worst Comments'
Alexa Bliss is one of several WWE stars who have been quite open about the unacceptable degrees of harassment they have received as public figures. In a recent interview with Metro.co.uk, Bliss elaborated on the toll the wrestling business can take on an individual, especially when their already-difficult job is compounded by constant criticism of their personal lives rather than just their onscreen character.
wrestlinginc.com
Spoiler On Huge DC Superhero Included In Black Adam Post-Credits Scene
Upstaging Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson isn't the easiest feat, either in a wrestling ring or on the big screen, but Henry Cavill managed to steal the spotlight from Johnson in his latest film "Black Adam" — with a little help from Johnson himself. Cavill made a surprise appearance as Superman in the mid-credits scene of "Black Adam," marking the first time the British-born actor donned the Man of Steel's persona since 2017's "Justice League." While he technically did appear in the "Snyder Cut" of "Justice League" in 2021, Cavill didn't film any new material for it.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Met Leslie Jordan The Day Before His Passing
Actor Leslie Jordan tragically passed away in a car accident on Monday, and a WWE star mourns the loss just one day after meeting the famed comedian. WWE personality Kayla Braxton was elated to run into Jordan on Sunday and got a picture taken with the famed star from "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story."
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon Reacts To Controversial WWE Attitude Era Wedding Homage
The Attitude Era in WWE was a lot of things, but subtle wasn't really one of them. Since the dawn of the PG Era, the company's higher-ups don't always jump at the chance to acknowledge some of that period's more controversial moments from that time, but every once in a while they make an exception — sometimes courtesy of WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon herself.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Talent Says Hulk Hogan Thought Andre The Giant Was Going To Kill Him
Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant had one of the most iconic wrestling rivalries in history, but their issues were not always contained inside the ring. According to Mario Mancini on the latest episode of "The Mario Mancini Show," Hogan once thought Andre was going to legitimately kill him, which led to him, "screaming down the hallway."
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Congratulates Top AEW Star On New Contract
Earlier this week it was revealed that Chris Jericho has put pen to paper on a new contract with AEW, and WWE's Ronda Rousey was quick to say, "Congrats, Jericho," during her recent 'God Of War' video on "The Baddest Stream On The Planet." "Congrats on your extension to your...
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Didn't See Same Talent In Legacy Wrestler As His Dad
Konnan has revealed that he doesn't think Joe Henning (FKA Curtis Axel in WWE) shares the same level of talent as his father, "Mr. Perfect" Curt Henning. "I had said that he had no charisma, which he didn't, and I didn't see much of his dad's talent in him, which I didn't," Konnan said on his podcast, "K100 with Konnan & Disco." "I wasn't wrong because where is he right now?"
wrestlinginc.com
CM Punk Reemerges On Social Media To Celebrate Film's Release
It has been radio silence from CM Punk since the fallout of All Out in September. After being stripped of the AEW World Championship following his victory over Jon Moxley in Chicago, Punk has essentially vanished. There were reports that he was injured during his All Out match and required surgery. There have been reports of independent investigations into the All Out backstage incident. Recently there have even been reports of contract buyout talks between Punk and AEW, leading to all sorts of rumors and speculation about a possible WWE return. And through it all, we have not heard a peep from CM Punk. That is, until now — sort of.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Reacts To AJ Styles Name-Dropping Him On WWE Raw
A week after being shockingly pinned by Dominik Mysterio, AJ Styles compared the third-generation wrestler to former WWE enhancement talent James Ellsworth. Styles would name-drop Ellsworth in a promo segment on the 10/24 episode of "WWE Raw" where The O.C. and The Judgment Day exchanged words ahead of their showdown at WWE's Crown Jewel. At one point during the exchange, Mysterio compared himself to a legendary WWE Hall of Famer, which seemed to annoy Styles.
wrestlinginc.com
DDP Compares Sting To Legendary Rock Band
At 63 years old, Sting is one of the most tenured active professional wrestlers, with his career beginning in late 1985. Sting has won 12 world championships during his time with WCW and TNA, and while he is no longer competing for world titles, Sting's in-ring career continues as a mentor to AEW star Darby Allin. Sting has wrestled in 12 tag team matches in AEW since returning to action in February 2021. WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page compared Sting's career to that of a legendary rock band.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Wants To Shy Away From 'Tropes' With WWE NXT Stars
The new regime has made its presence felt in WWE. New talent has been added to the roster and Shawn Michaels was officially named Senior VP of Talent Development, overseeing creative for "WWE NXT." As a result of these changes, "NXT" star Sanga and the returning Veer have been given new characters.
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Korderas Thinks Rising WWE Star Is Starting To 'Get It'
Last night's "WWE Raw" started off with one of the hottest factions in the industry right now – The Judgment Day – bragging about Dominik Mysterio's victory over AJ Styles the week prior. This naturally got The O.C.'s attention, with the trio coming down to confront their adversaries and Karl Anderson specifically requesting he and Balor have their previously advertised match right away. Former WWE referee and regular Wrestling Inc. Podcast contributor Jimmy Korderas personally enjoyed the way the show kicked off last night because the promos didn't carry on in excess.
wrestlinginc.com
Alexander Hammerstone Reflects On His Brief WWE Stint
Alexander Hammerstone is celebrating his first anniversary as MLW World Champion with Major League Wrestling, though in a new "Wrassingh" interview he was reminded that his efforts to gain a place on the WWE came to naught. However, Hammerstone has no regrets about how his career turned out. Hammerstone told...
wrestlinginc.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Cannot Wait For Top WWE Star's 'Beautiful Fall From Grace'
The Bloodline has been atop the WWE for a couple of years, with Roman Reigns holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over two years while The Usos are nearing a record-breaking reign as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa are the newest members to the Bloodline, as Sikoa's real-life brothers are The Usos, and Zayn acts as the "Honorary Uce" of the faction. While on "Wrestling With Freddie," actor and former WWE Writer Freddie Prinze Jr. had praise for one of the newest members of The Bloodline.
wrestlinginc.com
Taya Valkyrie Gives Update On Iron Sheik Horror Movie She Produced
Taya Valkyrie and John Morrison's debut horror film is closer to being released and will feature multiple pro wrestling stars from the past and present. In an exclusive interview with WrestlingInc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Valkyrie revealed the horror comedy short film she and Morrison, her husband, wrote and produced and he directed, is starting to enter film festivals and is closer to having its premiere. Valkyrie last gave an update about the project, which centers around an Iron Sheik doll that comes to life, in February 2020 in an interview with MetroUK.
wrestlinginc.com
Logan Paul Discusses Backstage WWE Encounter With Brock Lesnar
Meeting your heroes can be tricky waters to navigate, particularly when one is seen as an outsider stepping into the world of professional wrestling. Yet as we get closer to WWE's Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia next month, social media megastar Logan Paul has shown he's in this for real.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Details On WWE's Offer To Saraya Before She Joined AEW
Saraya shocked the wrestling world last month when she appeared in AEW, the company's latest signing. Initially, there was confusion about Saraya's physical status, but reports now say the former WWE Divas Champion is physically fit to compete. Fightful is reporting that Saraya had interest from both AEW and WWE...
wrestlinginc.com
New Member Of Schism To Be Revealed On 10/25 NXT
Schism's fourth member will finally be revealed on the 10/25 episode of "NXT." The "NXT" stable currently consists of Joe Gacy and Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid). During tonight's Halloween Havoc, in a backstage promo, Gacy announced that the masked figure in the red hoodie will remove their mask on Tuesday's "NXT."
Comments / 0