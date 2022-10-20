Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
How this Midwest bank is doing much better than Wall Street giants
Banks are in a bind. Rising interest rates should be good news for financial firms because they boost profitability for loans. But banking giants like JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Bank of America have been hit hard this year as the volatility on Wall Street from the Federal Reserve's massive inflation-fighting rate hikes has slammed their trading and investment banking businesses. Recession worries aren't helping either.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Albany Herald
Why stocks keep rallying even though consumers feel lousy
Consumers may be worried about inflation and rising interest rates. But don't tell that to Wall Street. Stocks rose again Tuesday. It was a third-straight day of gains in what's turning out to be a very bullish October. The Dow rose nearly 340 points, or 1.1%. The blue chips have now surged about 11% so far this month.
Albany Herald
America's top bankers are more worried about the state of the world than recession
Some of the top names on Wall Street think a US recession is now likely, if not inevitable. But they have bigger worries on their minds. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Tuesday he is more concerned about global geopolitics than he is about slowing economic growth in the United States.
Albany Herald
The Fed may have changed markets forever
It's safe to say that the global economy is in a pretty bad place right now: The vast majority of economists think we're on the brink of recession. But US markets don't seem to mind. Stocks closed out their best week since mid-June last Friday and continued that rally into Monday.
Couple Says An Airbnb Host Expected Them To Strip The Beds, Vacuum, And Do Chores, Plus More Stories From People Who No Longer Use The Service
"I won’t use Airbnb. It’s disgusting to see empty apartments, condos, and cottages waiting for bookings while people are living in tents."
Albany Herald
Google's core business is slowing down amid recession fears
Google may be the giant in the digital advertising world, but even it is not immune to the impact that the economic downturn and recession fears are having on the online ad market. Google parent company Alphabet on Tuesday reported earnings results for the third quarter that fell short of...
Comments / 0