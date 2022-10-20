Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Kalaya and Fiore Hosting Collab Popup DinnersMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Quiet Kindness: The Upstanding Gentleman Known As Dick AllenIBWAACooperstown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
Related
Homicide, 2 double shootings under investigation in Philadelphia
A homicide investigation is underway after a confrontation turned deadly in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.
Double shooting in Kensington leaves man, woman hospitalized
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A double shooting happened in Kensington Monday night. More than a dozen evidence markers filled the scene at Clearfield and F Streets.Police say a man and a woman were shot around 11 p.m. Monday.They were taken to the hospital.Their condition is unknown.There's no word on a motive and no arrests in the case, at this time.
Former Philadelphia police officer will be formally charged for fatally shooting 12-year-old boy
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Tuesday, a former Philadelphia police officer will be formally charged in the deadly shooting of 12-year-old Thomas Siderio. Earlier this month, a judge ordered Edsaul Mendoza to be held on all charges, including first-degree murder.Mendoza is accused of shooting and killing Siderio in South Philadelphia last March.The district attorney said evidence shows that Mendoza knew the boy was unarmed when he shot him in the back.Mendoza was working undercover in the area at the time of the shooting.
Man shot in the leg, hit by car in Olde Kensington: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot in the leg and hit by a car in Olde Kensington. Philadelphia police say it happened just after midnight Monday on the 2600 block of East Hagert Street.Authorities believe the suspect took off from the scene in a white sedan.The victim was taken to a local hospital. There is no word on his condition.
The Philadelphia Citizen
What the Controller’s Police Audit Didn’t Say
City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart’s detailed analysis of the Police Department’s budget, released last week, was an incredibly deep dive into the dark corners of how our city’s law enforcement agency operates. And it wasn’t pretty. Every page of the analysis is filled with findings of missteps, disorganization, failures and inefficiencies. All of those are so prevalent that some have suggested it is deliberate, a way to keep critics guessing so the status quo never has to change.
Man pleads guilty in Philly police car fire at George Floyd protest
PHILADELPHIA — A man who admitted to setting a police vehicle on fire during protests in Philadelphia over the police killing of George Floyd has pleaded guilty to federal charges. Carlos Matchett, 32, of Atlantic City, New Jersey, pleaded guilty Friday to felony counts of obstructing law enforcement during...
CBS News
Man shot, killed inside club in North Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot twice and killed in North Philadelphia on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened inside at an after-hours club on the 4300 block of North American Street around 4:40 a.m. Police say he was shot twice in the chest. He was transported...
Man shot dead in Oxford Circle ShopRite parking lot: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is shot dead in a ShopRite parking lot in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle section. CBS3 was at the scene just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday. It happened at the ShopRite at Oxford and Levick Streets. The victim was a 44-year-old man who was shot in the chest and pronounced dead on the scene, authorities say.Police confirmed they have a suspect in custody. It's not clear what led up to the shooting.
Philadelphia police release images of suspects wanted for stealing from casino lottery machine
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are trying to find three people who, they say, stole about $8,000 from a casino lottery machine.It happened on Tuesday morning at a gas station near 23rd Street and Ridge Avenue.Police say they apparently pried the machine open and took off.Call police if you recognize these suspects.
fox29.com
New Philadelphia Medical Examiner addresses challenges facing her office
Leaders in Philadelphia appointed Dr. Constance DiAngelo to lead the city's Medical Examiner's Office. Dr. DiAngelo spoke to FOX 29's Jeff Cole about challenges facing her office, including the need for more staffing and the lingering controversy surrounding the 1985 MOVE bombing.
Former Philly police officer acquitted of lying to FBI in drug raid
PHILADELPHIA — A federal jury has acquitted a former Philadelphia police sergeant of lying to the FBI about money seized during a drug raid. Jurors deliberated for only one hour Friday before clearing 50-year-old Michael Kennedy of eight counts of making false statements to the FBI, obstruction and conspiracy, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
penncapital-star.com
Panel investigating crime in Philly puts blame on DA Krasner for lack of prosecutions
(*This story was updated at 5:52 p.m. on Monday, 10/25/22 to include additional comment from Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office) The House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order voted Monday to present an interim report to the full chamber on its investigation of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and crime in Philadelphia.
Dirt Bike Rider Suffers Skull Fracture, Dies In Philadelphia Crash: Police
A 23-year-old dirt bike rider who suffered a skull fracture in a Philadelphia crash on Friday, Oct. 21 later died of his injuries, authorities said. A 2016 Honda was heading north on Rising Sun Avenue and trying to turn left onto Bristol Street when the bike struck the car on the passenger side around 8 p.m., a spokesperson from the Philadelphia Police Department said.
Police: Man recently exonerated for murder turns himself in for deadly shooting in Overbrook
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man who was recently exonerated for murder has turned himself in for a deadly shooting in Philadelphia. Police say 32-year-old Jahmir Harris turned himself into police on Friday. He was wanted for a homicide in Overbrook where a 50-year-old man was shot in the back of the head. The shooting happened at North 56th Street and Lancaster Avenue on Sept. 5. Police say after the shooting, Harris' vehicle was last observed traveling eastbound, but they did not say what they believe his alleged role was. Harris was released from prison last year after prosecutors helped overturn his conviction in an unrelated murder from 2012. He had been sentenced to life without parole in connection with the murder of 43-year-old Louis Porter. According to the National Registry of Exonerations, in 2018 the Philadelphia County District Attorney's Conviction Integrity Unit started reviewing that case. The District Attorney's Office said it found evidence in the case had been improperly withheld from his trial lawyers, including evidence that pointed to an alternate suspect. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction.
Man charged in West Philly hit-and-run that injured little girl, others
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The man wanted in a West Philly hit-and-run that left a little girl seriously injured turned himself into police. Investigators say 53-year-old Andrew Shuford was driving the pickup truck that hit four people at 56th and Vine Streets on Sept 2. Among those injured was 5-year-old Divinity McFarland. She continues to recover from the brain injury she suffered.Shuford will be charged with four counts of aggravated assault.
camdencountypd.org
Missing person – Dajanel Colon
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old from Parkside. Dajanel Colon was reported missing today from her home on the 1400 block of Kaighn Avenue. She is described as a black female, 6’1”, 260 pounds, with brown eyes and black and gold braided hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans and is known to frequent the 1400 block of Kaighn Avenue and the 2800 block of Congress Road.
Police release new details on suspect, vehicle of interest in Temple graduate's murder
Police have developed a vehicle of interest described as a late 1990s to early 2000s two-toned green colored Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Police investigating overnight shooting in Hunting Park
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. Friday. Police say they found a man lying on the street at North 8th and Bristol Streets. They rushed him to Temple University Hospital with several gunshot wounds. Police have not released information about a suspect.
Shot in the head, man found dead in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA- A 55-year-old man was found shot dead with a gunshot wound to the head and Philadelphia’s Tacony neighborhood Tuesday night at around 8:30 p.m. When police arrived at the scene of the crime on the 4700 block of Alcott Street, they found fifty-five-year-old Thomas Hennessy with a single gunshot wound to the head, covered in blood, lying on the ground, and a wheelchair nearby. No arrests have been made in this incident and police are asking anyone with information to call. The post Shot in the head, man found dead in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Release Details In Fairfax Grocery Store Shooting
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a Wilmington area grocery store on Friday night, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 21, 2022, at approximately 7:10 p.m., troopers responded to the ACME, located at 1901 Concord Pike, Wilmington regarding a shooting that had occurred. The investigation showed that unknown suspect(s) parked their vehicle near the victim’s vehicle in the parking lot. The 36-year-old male victim from Wilmington was returning to his vehicle when the suspect(s) fired a round striking the victim in his neck. The victim was transported to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment. No other individuals were injured.
Comments / 1