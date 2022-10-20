Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
BlackRock Keeps Soaking Up Wall Street's Cash
This has been a year that most investors would like to forget. It has been marred by high volatility across assets, driven by inflationary pressures, central banks aggressively raising interest rates, and geopolitical uncertainty. Volatility has weighed on companies like BlackRock (NYSE: BLK), which makes money as its clients make...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress
Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
Recap: PJT Partners Q3 Earnings
PJT Partners PJT reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PJT Partners reported in-line EPS of $0.96 versus an estimate of $0.96. Revenue was up $34.79 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Recap: Esquire Financial Q3 Earnings
Esquire Financial Hldgs ESQ reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Esquire Financial Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 10.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.85. Revenue was up $5.77 million from...
NASDAQ
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying
There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has scored a $250 million gain on Twitter stock by calling Elon Musk's bluff, report says
Carl Icahn piled about $500 million into Twitter in recent months, The Wall Street Journal said. The Icahn Enterprises chief has likely notched a $250 million gain on the social media stock. Twitter shares surged 22% on Tuesday after Elon Musk offered to complete his buyout of the company. Carl...
The S&P 500 has 20% more downside before bottoming, but don't abandon stocks as these 3 sectors show promise, Morgan Stanley stock chief says
The S&P 500 has more room before finding a bottom in the neighborhood of 3,000 to 3,200, according to Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson.
Earnings Outlook For Vicor
Vicor VICR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Vicor will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22. Vicor bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sizzle With Big Tech Earnings on Tap
The major indexes notched a win ahead of the busiest week of Q3 earnings so far, with Alphabet and Apple among those reporting.
CNBC
Spotify shares dip after third-quarter earnings report
Spotify shares fell 7% in extended trading Tuesday after reporting third-quarter earnings that narrowly beat analyst expectations on revenue. Spotify reported 456 million monthly active users for the quarter, up 20% from the year-earlier period. The company posted 195 million paid subscribers, up 13% year over year. shares fell about...
US News and World Report
Explainer-Credit Suisse in Spotlight Ahead of Strategy Shift
ZURICH (Reuters) - With only days to go before unveiling a major strategic overhaul, Credit Suisse is racing to firm up sales of parts of its business that could reduce the amount of cash it might need from investors. The embattled Swiss lender is trying to recover from a string...
Blackstone: Dividend Insights
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Blackstone BX. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 90 cents per share. On Friday, Blackstone will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 90 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Recap: NVR Q3 Earnings
NVR NVR reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NVR missed estimated earnings by 2.63%, reporting an EPS of $118.51 versus an estimate of $121.71. Revenue was up $381.00 million from the same period last...
Ameriprise Financial's Earnings Outlook
Ameriprise Financial AMP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ameriprise Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.86. Ameriprise Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Outlook For Myovant Sciences
Myovant Sciences MYOV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Myovant Sciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.48. Myovant Sciences bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Recap: Independent Bank Q3 Earnings
Independent Bank IBCP reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Independent Bank beat estimated earnings by 35.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.6. Revenue was up $6.09 million from the same...
Looking At Alibaba Group Holding's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alibaba Group Holding. Looking at options history for Alibaba Group Holding BABA we detected 25 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the...
Earnings Previews: Altria, Cameco, Caterpillar, McDonald’s
Before markets open on Thursday, these four companies will report quarterly results. Here is what analysts are expecting.
Benzinga
Imara 10% Owner Trades $336K In Company Stock
RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., 10% Owner at Imara IMRA, reported a large insider buy on October 24, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that L.P. purchased 85,902 shares of Imara. The total transaction amounted to $336,811.
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq leads stock surge on huge earnings day
U.S. stocks rose in Tuesday's trading as Wall Street digested and looked ahead to corporate earnings from some of the market’s biggest players. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) inched higher by 1.3% in midday trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ticked up by 0.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the way up, rising by 2% during midday trading.
