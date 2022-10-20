Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Related
lastwordonsports.com
Preview: AEW Dark (10/25/22) Jungle Kyona Debuts – Full Card, How to Watch
We have a new AEW Dark tonight, and it is a stacked nine-match show for this evening! The Lucha Brothers look to be tested against the always-tough Workhorsemen. “Absolute” Ricky Starks has been on a roll since overcoming Powerhouse Hobbs; tonight, he faces The Factory’s powerhouse in Nick Comoroto. Our focus will be on the stateside return of the first AEW Women’s World Champion, Riho, as she welcomes the debuting Jungle Kyona on AEW Dark.
lastwordonsports.com
AEW Dynamite (10/26/22) Card Change: AEW World Title Match Added
The AEW World Championship will be on the line on Wednesday. Jon Moxley will defend the AEW world title against one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions, Penta El Zero Miedo, in a match on the October 26 episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan made the AEW world title match official on Twitter.
lastwordonsports.com
Preview: WWE Raw Card (10/24/22) – Monday Night Raw Lineup
WWE Monday Night Raw comes to us live tonight from The Queen City, Charlotte, North Carolina from the Spectrum Center. Of course, we know that nickname very well as it’s how Charlotte Flair is billed when making her way to the ring. Her own ringname, of course, is a reference to Ric Flair’s most well-known residence. As for the Spectrum Center, which rather ironically enough, used to be known as the Time Warner Arena, has been home to many WWE events and TV episodes. The first time WWE came by was for Raw on January 23, 2006, days before that year’s Royal Rumble. The main event saw John Cena and Ric Flair defeat the then-WWE Champion Edge & Chris Masters. Another instance of the night was a pretty well-hyped rematch between Shelton Benjamin and Shawn Michaels, though, not quite as memorable as their amazing Gold Rush Tournament match from the year prior that culminated in an amazing Superkick by Michaels to a flying Benjamin. No, this one instead had the infamous Mama Benjamin story going. Without any further delay, preview this week’s WWE Raw, featuring Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair facing Bayley and much more.
lastwordonsports.com
Opinion: With Tony Khan Desperately Needing HELP, Al Snow Should ‘Head’ to AEW
When Al Snow was in WWE, he was known for many things, notably carrying around a mannequin head with the words “HELP ME!” written on its forehead. Perhaps it’s time for AEW owner Tony Khan to paint those same words on his own head. Because it’s pretty obvious that the man who promised to be the alternative to WWE has run into trouble. If stories are to be believed, his locker room is in disarray right now. Someone needs to show up to help straighten out the mess. That person could very well be Al Snow. He certainly has the qualifications for it.
Comments / 0