Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
5 Stats from Everton’s Convincing Victory Over Crystal Palace
As I mentioned in my post-game reaction video on the Royal Blue Mersey Twitter account, you have to look back quite a way in order to find an Everton victory as comprehensive as Saturday’s dismantling of Crystal Palace. It’s hard for me to remember a game in which so many individuals excelled to such a degree. Everton were outstanding in every area of the pitch and dominated the Londoners on their way to three vital points.
SB Nation
WATCH: Bethany England tap-in opens the scoring for Chelsea against Brighton, 1-0!
From an Eve Perisset corner, Niamh Charles rises and heads it towards Brighton’s goal. Her attempt hits the bar, but Beth England arrives to bury it into the back of the net for Chelsea.
SB Nation
Liverpool Target 2023 Return to Action for Starlet Kaide Gordon
Last season, young winger Kaide Gordon was regularly talked about as one of Liverpool’s best and brightest young talents, a star in the making who many were predicting could one day even end up as a successor to Mohamed Salah. In February, though, the then 17-year-old who turned 18...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United: Match Thread and How to Watch
After a listless performance mid-week against Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur look to get back on track Sunday as they host Newcastle United. Newcastle are on a pretty good run as of late despite missing Alexander Isak, Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin. The Magpies have taken 11 of 15 points including a 5-1 thrashing of Brentford while also battering 10-man Fulham 4-1. They’re currently in sixth place and a win would push them into the top four, so expect them to be motivated.
SB Nation
Five Things From A Vital Home Win Over Bristol City
Going into the game, some mentioned this as being a must-win fixture. In some ways the point was valid with a staggering four out of our next five being away from home and with some pretty tough tasks ahead too, against the likes of Burnley, Luton Town and possibly Watford. Taking points at home should always be our best bet and Reading seemed to be in the mood to address the performance and result against West Bromwich Albion. The less said about that the better.
SB Nation
Tottenham 1-2 Newcastle: player ratings to the theme of vacations
Hi, gang. My vacation last week was fantastic, thanks for asking! It’s actually the first true vacation I’ve had in a long time, of the kind where I actually left the continental United States for somewhere else. My family and I traveled to the Virgin Islands for ten days of relaxation, warm weather, and beaches. It was great! I didn’t disconnect entirely from Carty Free the way I intended, but I did exactly as much blogging as I wanted to do and no more than that.
SB Nation
Festive Fixture List Released
Though the November World Cup alters the Premier League calendar, the usual festive period remains. The Premier League have today released the festive schedule, which includes three fixture schedule changes for Liverpool:. Aston Villa v Liverpool: Monday, December 26 (5:30 PM GMT/12:30PM EST) Liverpool v Leicester City: Friday, December 30...
SB Nation
Cottage Talk Full Time: Fulham Put Another Manager On Notice
In this episode, Russ and Yannis shared their initial reactions to Fulham’s 3-2 victory against Leeds United. They went through all of the key moments, and ended with their thoughts on Man Of The Match. “This Podcast has been created and uploaded by Russ Goldman, host and creator of...
SB Nation
Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United, Premier League: Tactical Analysis
While I closely follow virtually all non-violent sports with Chelsea Football Club obviously far and away the priority, chess is also right up there — and yes, chess is a sport. I have either played or coached both all my life, which may correlate to the joy it was to see the match between Chelsea and Manchester United play out as tactically reactive and adaptive as each move on a chess board — wonderfully entertaining, even if it ended without the ideal result. At least both Graham Potter’s and Trevoh Chalobah’s records remain intact.
SB Nation
Spurs Women’s Celine Bizet proposed to by partner after Standard-Anderlecht match
Well, at least SOMEONE at Tottenham Hotspur was happy on Sunday evening! Spurs Women forward and Norwegian international Celin Bizet Ildhusøy was proposed to on pitch by her boyfriend Aron Dønnum at the conclusion of the match between Standard Liege and Anderlecht. And it was also her birthday!
SB Nation
Staff Takeaways: Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United
United have got to start converting their chances. A really promising first half performance could have made the difference for the Reds, with at least one clear chance wasted by Antony and a couple others Rashford failed to capitalize on. Chelsea did well to adjust and do better in the second half, but United still looked the better side.
SB Nation
Rumor Mongering: Liverpool Lead Race To Sign Dortmund Starlet
I’m normally not one to get excited over transfer rumors, but any and all distractions are more than welcomed considering Liverpool’s poor form to start the season. So, step right up frequent Spanish rumor mongers Sport, with this gem. According to the report, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool lead the race for 17 year old Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko.
SB Nation
WATCH: Mateo Kovacic left-footed strike opens the scoring for Chelsea against Salzburg, 1-0!
Out of thin air, Mateo Kovacic gets the ball as he is almost losing balance in the box... and just scores an AMAZING goal with his left foot! 1-0 to Chelsea against Red Bull Salzburg in Austria!
SB Nation
Bunny Stepping Up At Manchester City Women
Since Ellen White’s retirement and top scorer Georgia Stanway moved to Bayern Munich, goalscoring duties have fallen firmly in the hands, or feet, if Bunny Shaw. The Jamaican striker joined the blues last season and scored on her debut at Everton, but found her chances limited as the blues struggled for consistency.
SB Nation
Tuesday October 25th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Pep Guardiola Gives Away Admiration for Jude Bellingham Amid Manchester City Links
The spotlight once again beamed on Jude Bellingham ahead of Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League encounter with Manchester City. The England midfielder is one of the exceptional young players being pursued by top clubs. The youngster who left England in search of regular football at Borussia Dortmund back in 2020...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Chelsea, Arsenal, and Spurs Hold Naby Keïta Interest
Having arrived at Liverpool to great fanfare in 2018 in a deal that exceeded £50M and after a year of waiting, expectations were high for Naby Keïta. There have been times since when he has lived up to them—at least when fit. The biggest problem for Keïta...
SB Nation
RB Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea, Champions League: Post-match reaction, ratings
Chelsea started the game slowly — and that’s being generous — but a Mateo Kovačić strike out of practically nothing sparked the team and the game into life, and after a woeful opening 22 minutes, we saw some of the best attacking play from Potter’s Chelsea over the remaining 23 minutes of the first-half.
SB Nation
Chelsea set to appoint AS Monaco technical director Laurence Stewart — report
Chelsea’s restructuring is slowly starting to take shape, and while no official announcements or appointments have been made yet, we have a third name reportedly set to join the new-look recruitment and technical setup — following the rumored and expected appointments of Christopher Vivell (from RB Leipzig) and Joe Shields (from Southampton).
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Here Comes Dortmund, Pep Loves Jude, Haaland WC Plan, and More...
Headlines!!! Manchester City are in Dortmund to take on the Yellow Wall. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready for another foray into the USFA Champions League. Jack Grealish can prove his Man City improvement with Borussia Dortmund redemption - Daniel Murphy - Manchester Evening News.
Comments / 0