Sam Gash knew he needed to find a doctor. The former NFL fullback hadn't seen one for five years, thanks to a self-described "old-school" mentality that kept him from seeking medical attention as long as he was feeling fine. But he could no longer ignore significant lower back pain. So he searched for a health care provider near Detroit, where he'd recently moved to be near his son, Isaiah Gash, who was to play football for Michigan as a walk-on. The provider Gash came across on the internet recommended a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test. The results of that test led to a visit with a neurologist, a biopsy and, eventually, Gash's diagnosis with stage 2 prostate cancer, the likely cause of the pain that Gash had assumed was stemming from a football-related injury.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO