Related
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
How Devin McCourty Feels About Patriots Fans Booing Mac Jones, Calling For Bailey Zappe
FOXBORO, Mass. — Things got pretty awkward Monday night at Gillette Stadium. Perhaps predictably, quarterback Mac Jones looked rusty in his first start in a month, going 3-of-6 with an interception over three drives against the Bears. Patriots fans, captivated by Bailey Zappe’s surprise success the last few weeks, increasingly booed Jones before Bill Belichick inserted Zappe into the game early in the second quarter.
NFL
Colts owner Jim Irsay says QB Matt Ryan's leadership is similar to Peyton Manning's
It has been a bumpy road so far for the Colts this season. With a dull tie in the regular-season opener followed by an ugly loss, the narrative had seemingly been written two weeks into September. Indianapolis appeared to be a team that was primed to struggle throughout the year.
J.C. Jackson injury: Former Patriots DB carted off after ugly leg injury
Former Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson, who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in the offseason, landed awkwardly and had to be carted off the field in the second quarter of his team’s game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Jackson was leaping to try to break up a...
What Mac Jones thought of Patriots' bizarre QB plan vs. Bears
If Bill Belichick wanted to make the New England Patriots' quarterback situation as confusing as possible, he succeeded Monday night. Mac Jones started against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, returning from a three-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain. But after he threw an interception on New England's third drive, the Patriots replaced him with rookie Bailey Zappe, who led back-to-back touchdown drives to spark the offense.
What Bill Belichick Is Telling Patriots Prior To Matchup With Bears
The New England Patriots have arrived to a point in their schedule where wins and losses can make or break them. That’s why the focus has been set on not overlooking any opponent. Over the next month, the Patriots will play a very winnable schedule consisting of games against...
NFL
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 8 waiver wire
The bad news out of Week 7 was the significant injury to rookie fantasy stud Breece Hall (suffered a torn ACL and will miss the 2022 season). Hall had established himself as a legitimate RB1 and this turn of events will leave thousands of fantasy managers scrambling for a replacement this week. Adding to the bad news: Hall's backup and likely rest-of-season RB2 Michael Carter is already rostered in 72% of NFL.com leagues.
NFL
NFL reviewing interaction involving officials, Mike Evans after Buccaneers-Panthers game
The NFL is reviewing an interaction involving two game officials and Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans following Tampa Bay's loss to the Panthers on Sunday. The two officials in question, side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter, appeared to ask for Evans' signature in the tunnel of Bank of America Stadium on Sunday. The league is examining their interaction, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
NFL
The First Read, Week 8: Quinnen Williams ready to push Jets to new heights; Packers on the brink
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- One perennial NFC contender that's no longer trustworthy. -- Who's up and who's down after Week 7?. -- RB cracks MVP rankings. But first,...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Cowboys hit top five; Packers' plunge continues into bottom half of league
Week 6 will forever be remembered as the Sunday that broke the NFL Power Rankings. Week 7 was about picking up the pieces. The Eagles and Bills, each idle, remain the cream of the crop. The Chiefs' resounding victory in San Francisco further entrenched Andy Reid's team among the Big Three. The Cowboys won with Dak Prescott, mercifully stabilizing the top four.
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 25
CB Bopete Keyes (practice squad) DE Marlon Davidson (active squad) LB Jordan Brailford (practice roster) WR Rashod Bateman (foot) DNP in Tuesday's injury report. OT Ronnie Stanley said it was a "coach's decision" that has he hasn't practiced this week heading into Thursday's game versus the Buccaneers. 2022 · 2-5-0...
NFL
Lions RB D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) inactive vs. Cowboys
The Detroit Lions will be without their top running back on Sunday. D'Andre Swift is officially inactive for the Lions' Week 7 game against the Dallas Cowboys. This will be Swift's third consecutive game missed due to ankle and shoulder injuries. He was a limited participant all week heading into Sunday's matchup.
Patriots HC Bill Belichick shuts down ‘hypothetical questions’ in Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe QB battle
Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots finally welcomed the return of franchise quarterback Mac Jones after a three-game absence due to ankle problems. However, Jones proceeded to struggle in his first game back against the Chicago Bears, throwing an interception and drawing jeers from the home crowd at Gillette Stadium. Belichick then proceeded to put Bailey Zappe into the game and the rookie immediately impacted the game, throwing a touchdown pass in his very first drive.
NFL
Bill Belichick's plan to play Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe goes awry in Patriots' Monday night loss to Bears
Bill Belichick's best-laid plans for the New England Patriots' quarterback position went awry on Monday night, leaving little clarity on a foggy night in Foxborough. After missing three games due to a high ankle sprain, Mac Jones got just three drives in his return. Thereafter, Bailey Zappe briefly sparked the offense on back-to-back scoring drives.
QB Jones returns, but questions grow for Pats after loss
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Mac Jones is back for the New England Patriots. But his return hasn’t alleviated their uncertainty at quarterback. In fact, it may have made it even murkier with the Patriots suddenly in the cellar of the AFC East they used to dominate. Coach Bill...
NFL
Move The Sticks: Big Week 7 games, Packers & Bucs struggles, Sam Ehlinger named Colts' starter
Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 7 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday, including looking at what's wrong with the Packers and Buccaneers. After, the group hit on two quarterbacks who returned from injury in Week 7. Following that, DJ and Bucky give insight into the two games they saw up close. Then, the trio react to the news of QB Sam Ehlinger being named the Colts' starter over Matt Ryan.
NFL
Five biggest surprises of 2022 NFL season thus far: Struggles for Buccaneers, Packers stand out
Entering this week, the NFL's average margin of victory was just 8.9 points. That's the lowest in NFL history, a boon for the competitiveness of a league whose draft and salary cap are designed to engineer evenness and thwart dynasties. It is not so great for making predictions. This season...
NFL
Ravens TE Mark Andrews (knee), WR Rashod Bateman (foot) active vs. Browns
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (knee) is active for Baltimore's game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Andrews was listed as questionable after missing both Wednesday and Thursday's practices, but appeared likely to play when he participated in a limited capacity on Friday and said he was "ready to go." His omission from the inactives list confirmed that the knee injury would not keep him out on gameday.
NFL
Former NFL player Sam Gash focusing on positives after going through multiple battles with cancer
Sam Gash knew he needed to find a doctor. The former NFL fullback hadn't seen one for five years, thanks to a self-described "old-school" mentality that kept him from seeking medical attention as long as he was feeling fine. But he could no longer ignore significant lower back pain. So he searched for a health care provider near Detroit, where he'd recently moved to be near his son, Isaiah Gash, who was to play football for Michigan as a walk-on. The provider Gash came across on the internet recommended a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test. The results of that test led to a visit with a neurologist, a biopsy and, eventually, Gash's diagnosis with stage 2 prostate cancer, the likely cause of the pain that Gash had assumed was stemming from a football-related injury.
NFL
NFL says officials did not ask Bucs WR Mike Evans for autograph after concluding review of interaction
The NFL announced on Tuesday that the two game officials seen with Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans did not ask for an autograph following Tampa Bay's loss to the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday. "After speaking with the individuals involved, we have confirmed that the postgame interaction...
