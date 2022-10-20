Read full article on original website
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
The Raiders bounced back against the Texans, but is it too little too late?Eugene AdamsHouston, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Man struck by vehicle while landscaping near neighborhood in Spring, Pct. 4 says
SPRING, Texas – A man was struck by a vehicle while he was landscaping near a neighborhood in Spring Tuesday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said. Deputies received reports about an auto-pedestrian crash in the 9400 block of Gleannloch Forest Drive near Richlawn Drive. The man was...
Click2Houston.com
📸PHOTOS, VIDEOS: Houston-area residents see lightning, damage following storms across the area⛈️
HOUSTON – A fall front was the cause of loud storms passing through the region from 11 p.m. -2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, bringing intense wind gusts and about a quarter inch of rain throughout southeast Texas. The front dramatically dropped temperatures and some Houston-area residents saw lightning and damage...
Click2Houston.com
Father of 3 shot in face while in bed in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a father of three was shot in the face while he was in bed in north Houston Monday. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Hartwick around 11 p.m. Officers said...
Click2Houston.com
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at gas station in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – One man is dead and another man is in critical condition following a shooting at a gas station in southwest Houston Tuesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers and the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a shooting at a Chevron gas station located...
Click2Houston.com
‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland
CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
Click2Houston.com
From 10-pound cinnamon rolls to 100-pound pizzas -- plus baos and noodles for days
This week on Texas Eats: Host David Elder returns with NEW restaurants to showcase. This week, he visits League City at Bonnie’s Donuts, home of the 10-pound cinnamon roll!. Also, he visits Hondo, Texas, near San Antonio, where he meets two friends from Dirt Road Cookers cooking the largest pizza in Texas -- 100 pounds!
Beer! Beer! Beer!
Beer! Beer! Beer!
Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Beer! Beer! Beer! 500 different brews all at one festival. We’re finding out what’s new at this year’s Wild West Brew Fest 2022. That’s Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Click2Houston.com
53-Year-old Cleveland man vanished before truck found stripped; officials and family suspect foul play
CLEVELAND – Officials at the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office say they’re working hard to find 53-year-old David Yackov. The quest for answers is especially urgent because investigators and family members suspect foul play. On Monday, a continuous stream of tears flowed from Yackov’s family members who...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed in north Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man was reportedly shot and killed in north Harris County Tuesday. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Cypress Station. Authorities said when they arrived at the scene, they located a man dead...
Click2Houston.com
Goblins, goodies - and goo - at Halloween Monster Mayhem
Looking for a safe place for family Halloween fun? Look no further than the Children’s Museum of Houston. Now through Oct. 29, the museum’s Halloween Monster Mayhem features a candy quest every day from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. You’ll also find spine-tingling experiments, spirit-lifting activities and slime-filled fun.
Click2Houston.com
‘Aggressive panhandler’ accused of smashing woman’s windshield killed in officer-involved shooting in Spring Branch: HPD
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a suspect accused of smashing a woman’s windshield was killed in an officer-involved shooting in northwest Houston Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon call in the 7600 block of Long Point Road...
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Mohamad Altabari? Police searching for driver who fatally struck man walking along Southwest Freeway
HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a fatal hit-and-run and failure to stop and render aid case. Police said, around 8:52 p.m. on March 20, Mohamad Altabari was walking northbound in the 6800...
Click2Houston.com
A.J. Armstrong re-trial: Jurors deliberating fate of man accused of murdering parents at SW Houston home in 2016
HOUSTON – Jurors are deliberating in the capital murder case against Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong Jr., who is accused of killing his own parents when he was just a teen. The brutal slayings left a community and family divided on whether the young man was capable of committing the crime of which he is accused.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: She’s a grand survivor; See inside this Galveston Island Victorian on the market for $1.4M
HOUSTON – There’s a soft spot in our hearts at KPRC 2 for the historical, the grand estates of a bygone era and especially survivor homes. The Victorian-era estate at 1914 Avenue M is for sale for $1,400,000. The 1887 home that survived the Great Hurricane of 1900 that leveled much of Galveston – today stands as a bed and breakfast -- The Coppersmith Inn.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates solar panel problems
HOUSTON – You are probably seeing them on more homes around town. Solar panel systems are exploding in popularity here. The idea is to convert sunlight into electrical energy to use in your home. But some customers are running into issues after they get the panels put on. Solar...
Click2Houston.com
WATCH LIVE: Fulshear HS vs. Foster HS volleyball on KPRC 2+
Watch the KPRC 2+ Volleyball Game of the Week between Fulshear HS and Foster HS on Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. KPRC 2+ is proud to be the home of high school volleyball and football games this season. Each Tuesday evening, a volleyball game of the week will be featured...
Click2Houston.com
Freedmen’s Town residents win battle to preserve history, remain in Fourth Ward
HOUSTON – Residents of Houston’s first historically Black community, founded by ex-slaves, notched a victory this month in a debate over redistricting the city’s 11 council districts. Houston’s City Council this month approved an amendment to its redistricting plan that keeps Freedmen’s Town, located in historic Fourth...
Click2Houston.com
Repairs underway after water main break causes outage in one area of NW Harris County, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY – Repair crews are quickly fixing an outage after a water main break left some residents in NW Harris County with no water. According to officials from Harris County Water Control and Improvement District No. 114, the district’s water operator, Eagle Water Management, is aware of the issue and is working to restore the system.
Click2Houston.com
7 ‘violent criminals’ associated with Freemoney gang in SE Houston arrested, charged: DOJ
HOUSTON – U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery joined leaders from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies Monday to announce recent arrests targeting violent crime in the Houston area. Lowery announced the arrests of seven “violent criminals” who are believed to be associated or members of the Freemoney gang,...
Click2Houston.com
Man charged after stabbing woman multiple times in front of their 4 children, police say
HOUSTON – A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged after allegedly stabbing the mother of his children multiple times over the weekend, according to the Houston Police Department. Robinson Hernandez Cruz, 35, has since been charged with aggravated assault of a family member. On Saturday, Oct. 22, Houston...
