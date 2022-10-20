ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click2Houston.com

Father of 3 shot in face while in bed in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a father of three was shot in the face while he was in bed in north Houston Monday. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Hartwick around 11 p.m. Officers said...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland

CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
CLEVELAND, TX
Click2Houston.com

Beer! Beer! Beer!

Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Beer! Beer! Beer! 500 different brews all at one festival. We’re finding out what’s new at this year’s Wild West Brew Fest 2022. That’s Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man shot, killed in north Harris County, HCSO says

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man was reportedly shot and killed in north Harris County Tuesday. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Cypress Station. Authorities said when they arrived at the scene, they located a man dead...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Goblins, goodies - and goo - at Halloween Monster Mayhem

Looking for a safe place for family Halloween fun? Look no further than the Children’s Museum of Houston. Now through Oct. 29, the museum’s Halloween Monster Mayhem features a candy quest every day from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. You’ll also find spine-tingling experiments, spirit-lifting activities and slime-filled fun.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: She’s a grand survivor; See inside this Galveston Island Victorian on the market for $1.4M

HOUSTON – There’s a soft spot in our hearts at KPRC 2 for the historical, the grand estates of a bygone era and especially survivor homes. The Victorian-era estate at 1914 Avenue M is for sale for $1,400,000. The 1887 home that survived the Great Hurricane of 1900 that leveled much of Galveston – today stands as a bed and breakfast -- The Coppersmith Inn.
GALVESTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates solar panel problems

HOUSTON – You are probably seeing them on more homes around town. Solar panel systems are exploding in popularity here. The idea is to convert sunlight into electrical energy to use in your home. But some customers are running into issues after they get the panels put on. Solar...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

WATCH LIVE: Fulshear HS vs. Foster HS volleyball on KPRC 2+

Watch the KPRC 2+ Volleyball Game of the Week between Fulshear HS and Foster HS on Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. KPRC 2+ is proud to be the home of high school volleyball and football games this season. Each Tuesday evening, a volleyball game of the week will be featured...
FULSHEAR, TX
Click2Houston.com

Freedmen’s Town residents win battle to preserve history, remain in Fourth Ward

HOUSTON – Residents of Houston’s first historically Black community, founded by ex-slaves, notched a victory this month in a debate over redistricting the city’s 11 council districts. Houston’s City Council this month approved an amendment to its redistricting plan that keeps Freedmen’s Town, located in historic Fourth...
