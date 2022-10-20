Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
Family of White Swan stabbing victim asking witnesses to give statement to police
When Julius Hill is talked about by his family members,. They mention him as being a great dad, uncle and providing a whole lot of love and support for the family. "Throughout everything, and all of his walks of life, he showed up. He did his best to be there for my kids," said Dianna Bennett, the older sister of Julius.
KIMA TV
Local man sentenced today for scamming people out of over a million dollars
YAKIMA -- A local man was sentenced today in what L&I says is the worst case of contractor fraud they have ever seen. The judge today shared the same feelings, saying society needs to be protected from people who run scams like this, costing elderly victims to lose their life savings.
KIMA TV
YPD: Yakima man found dead on sidewalk; homicide investigation underway
According to a press release by the Yakima Police Department, this morning around 7:30 a.m. officers were called to reports of a person being assaulted on Chestnut Avenue between 6th and 7th street. Police say when they arrived, they found a dead man on the sidewalk with apparent gunshot wounds.
KIMA TV
Families take a behind the scenes look at one of Yakima's haunted houses
YAKIMA -- Halloween is right around the corner, and some folks in Yakima are already celebrating. Today in Union Gap, kids put their costumes on early for a truck or treat at Madd Hatters Haunted House. In the Daylight, families got an exclusive behind the scenes look at the popular...
KIMA TV
EPA fines Yakima contractor for lead-based paint safety violations, 13 others in WA
YAKIMA, Wash.—A Yakima-based contractor has been fined for violations of federal lead-based paint regulations, along with 13 other contractors in the state. The Environmental Protection Agency claims Kline Construction & Associates LLC did not have proper certification under the Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting (RRP) Rule for renovations and repairs of pre-1978 housing.
