YPD: Yakima man found dead on sidewalk; homicide investigation underway

According to a press release by the Yakima Police Department, this morning around 7:30 a.m. officers were called to reports of a person being assaulted on Chestnut Avenue between 6th and 7th street. Police say when they arrived, they found a dead man on the sidewalk with apparent gunshot wounds.
YAKIMA, WA
EPA fines Yakima contractor for lead-based paint safety violations, 13 others in WA

YAKIMA, Wash.—A Yakima-based contractor has been fined for violations of federal lead-based paint regulations, along with 13 other contractors in the state. The Environmental Protection Agency claims Kline Construction & Associates LLC did not have proper certification under the Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting (RRP) Rule for renovations and repairs of pre-1978 housing.
YAKIMA, WA

