ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowley, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Talk Radio 960am

Two Deadly Crashes in Acadiana Leads to Deaths in St. Martin & Evangeline Parishes

It was another deadly night on roads in Acadiana after Louisiana State Police investigated fatal crashes in St. Martin and Evangeline parishes. The first crash happened at around 6:30 Sunday night in St. Martin Parish. Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Thomas Gossen says 83-year-old Shirley Chiasson pulled off onto the shoulder of the road and then tried to make U-turn. That decision proved fatal.
SAINT MARTIN PARISH, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette Shooting Leaves 1 Young Person Hospitalized

Another shooting in Lafayette has landed someone in the hospital and police are trying to figure out who is the culprit. It's been a violent year in Lafayette and Acadiana as armed robberies, shootings, and homicides have been prevalent since the COVID restrictions began getting lifted. That trend continued in Lafayette overnight.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Breaux Bridge Woman Dies in Crash on Highway 167

Another fatal crash has happened in Acadiana. Between Friday night and Sunday night, five people died in crashes investigated by Louisiana State Troopers in Acadiana. Another crash last night makes six deaths in four days. Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says that 27-year-old Tyler Nicole Girard...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette Woman Goes Viral as ‘Digital Girl Code’ Continues to Expose Infidelity and Cheaters Online

Social media has completely changed the way that relationships begin, but they also continue to change the way they end, too. A Lafayette woman by the name of Brooke Layfield thought she met a great guy. She even introduced her new beau to friends around town. Eventually, the guy she thought was great would turn out to be "deceitful" once Brooke found out he was married and also texting another girl.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Inmate Escapes from Lafayette Ochsner Medical Center

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Valerie Ponseti says that a female inmate escaped custody while at Lafayette Ochsner Medical Center according to KLFY. Officials say the female inmate would be wearing an orange jumpsuit and would be handcuffed in the front. Ponseti says the female inmate has tattoos. If you...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Warrants Issued After Abbeville Shooting Leaves Three Injured

Abbeville (KPEL News) - Abbeville police are investigating a Monday night shooting that left multiple victims injured on South St. Charles Street. According to Abbeville Police, at around 6 p.m. two men, both black males, were walking down the street when they came across three individuals near the corner of South St. Charles and 9th Streets. The two men then opened fire on the three men they came across.
ABBEVILLE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Tiger Athletic Foundation Calls Out SEC Schools After LSU Fined $250,000 for Rushing the Field vs. Ole Miss

The LSU Tigers have been fined for fans rushing the field after their win over No. 7 Ole Miss on Saturday. The Tigers put together a dominating performance to knock off Ole Miss by a final score of 45-20. LSU outscored Ole Miss 28-0 in the second half alone to cap off an amazing game that saw Tigers starting QB Jayden Daniels scoring a combined five touchdowns.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Violent Night in Acadiana: Separate Shootings in New Iberia and Opelousas Leave 1 Dead, 1 Injured

There were two separate shootings that happened within minutes of each other in two parishes that border Lafayette Parish to its north and to the south. First, we begin in St. Landry Parish as Opelousas Police received a shooting call around 8:24 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers say the shots fired call came from the area of Hayward and Mouton Street. The victim, an adult male, was found at a home several blocks away after he ran away on foot and to the home of someone he knew.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Top 10: WalletHub Ranks the Best Colleges and Universities in Louisiana

Growing up, there was always one university that I always wanted to go to - the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Now, I know that many people don't necessarily know where they want to go to college until they have to make the decision but, for most people, they take pride in where they go to school. Making that choice of where you will spend the next 4 (or 5 or 6 or 7...) years learning about what will hopefully be your career is a huge deal.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

The 10 Rules for Living in New Iberia

New Iberia is known for the Sugarcane Festival, Tabasco on Avery Island, and, of course, the "New Iberia Haircut." But did you know that there were rules to living in the seat of Iberia Parish?. If not—don't worry; they were literally just created today by a New Iberia resident by...
NEW IBERIA, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Incredible New Myrtles Plantation ‘Chloe’ Ghost Photo Taken By Lafayette Woman [Photo]

On a recent tour of the Myrtles Plantation, a Lafayette woman captured the most incredible, spine-tingling photo of what appears to be Chloe that you'll ever see. Lafayette Realestate Agent Denise Stutes Kidder was recently on a tour at the Myrtles Plantation and may have snapped one of, if not the best picture of Chloe's ghost that anyone has ever seen.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette, LA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
560K+
Views
ABOUT

Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://talkradio960.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy