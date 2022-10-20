Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Halloween Night Weather in Lafayette Looks Perfect for Trick-or-Treating
It's hard to plan for Halloween when weather patterns this time of year can be unpredictable. Will it be in the 80s? Will it be raining? Could we expect a late-season hurricane? Those cool, clear autumn nights sometimes don't make their way here until November. But it looks like we're...
Two Deadly Crashes in Acadiana Leads to Deaths in St. Martin & Evangeline Parishes
It was another deadly night on roads in Acadiana after Louisiana State Police investigated fatal crashes in St. Martin and Evangeline parishes. The first crash happened at around 6:30 Sunday night in St. Martin Parish. Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Thomas Gossen says 83-year-old Shirley Chiasson pulled off onto the shoulder of the road and then tried to make U-turn. That decision proved fatal.
Delicious Fun Awaits at Boudin Cook-Off & Acadiana Bacon Fest in Downtown Lafayette
Are you ready for some delicious boudin, music, and dishes made with bacon? You need to be in Parc International this Saturday, October 22. Between the Boudin Cook-Off and Bacon Fest and Gulf Brew, you will be on a fun overload. Bob Carriker, the creator of the Boudin Cook-Off and...
Lafayette Shooting Leaves 1 Young Person Hospitalized
Another shooting in Lafayette has landed someone in the hospital and police are trying to figure out who is the culprit. It's been a violent year in Lafayette and Acadiana as armed robberies, shootings, and homicides have been prevalent since the COVID restrictions began getting lifted. That trend continued in Lafayette overnight.
Breaux Bridge Woman Dies in Crash on Highway 167
Another fatal crash has happened in Acadiana. Between Friday night and Sunday night, five people died in crashes investigated by Louisiana State Troopers in Acadiana. Another crash last night makes six deaths in four days. Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says that 27-year-old Tyler Nicole Girard...
Lafayette Woman Goes Viral as ‘Digital Girl Code’ Continues to Expose Infidelity and Cheaters Online
Social media has completely changed the way that relationships begin, but they also continue to change the way they end, too. A Lafayette woman by the name of Brooke Layfield thought she met a great guy. She even introduced her new beau to friends around town. Eventually, the guy she thought was great would turn out to be "deceitful" once Brooke found out he was married and also texting another girl.
Lafayette Mother Recalls Violent Kidnapping From Her Home, Cop Who Unknowingly Saved Her Life on ’48 Hours’
Lafayette, Louisiana was featured on a recent episode of '48 Hours' as Schanda Handley recounted events before and after a violent kidnapping for the first time since the harrowing incident unfolded back in 2017. Handley and her daughter Isabella sat with CBS Lead Correspondent David Begnaud and "48 Hours" to...
Road Closed as Louisiana State Police, Hazmat Work Gas Line Leak Near Opelousas
Louisiana State Police are responding to a gas line leak near the intersection of Louisiana highways 182 and 3233 in the Opelousas area. Hazmat crews are on the scene and working to redirect traffic. St. Landry Parish law enforcement are working alongside state police to shut down Harry Guilbeau Road and Briscoe Road on LA 182.
Inmate Escapes from Lafayette Ochsner Medical Center
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Valerie Ponseti says that a female inmate escaped custody while at Lafayette Ochsner Medical Center according to KLFY. Officials say the female inmate would be wearing an orange jumpsuit and would be handcuffed in the front. Ponseti says the female inmate has tattoos. If you...
Kroger Planning to Buy Albertsons; What Does That Mean For Lafayette Shoppers?
In a huge announcement, Kroger says they are planning to buy Albertsons as part of a $25 billion deal. If the merger goes through, analysts say it could possibly create one of the largest supermarket chains in the country. Combined, both Kroger and Albertsons combine to reach over 85 million...
Warrants Issued After Abbeville Shooting Leaves Three Injured
Abbeville (KPEL News) - Abbeville police are investigating a Monday night shooting that left multiple victims injured on South St. Charles Street. According to Abbeville Police, at around 6 p.m. two men, both black males, were walking down the street when they came across three individuals near the corner of South St. Charles and 9th Streets. The two men then opened fire on the three men they came across.
Suspect Being Sought after Armed Robbery at a Lafayette Gas Station
Lafayette Police officers are investigating an armed robbery that happened around 1:30 Monday morning at a gas station on Moss Street. Senior Corporal Matthew Benoit reports that an armed black male walked into the store in the 3800 block of Moss Street demanding money from the store clerk. Officials say...
Tiger Athletic Foundation Calls Out SEC Schools After LSU Fined $250,000 for Rushing the Field vs. Ole Miss
The LSU Tigers have been fined for fans rushing the field after their win over No. 7 Ole Miss on Saturday. The Tigers put together a dominating performance to knock off Ole Miss by a final score of 45-20. LSU outscored Ole Miss 28-0 in the second half alone to cap off an amazing game that saw Tigers starting QB Jayden Daniels scoring a combined five touchdowns.
Violent Night in Acadiana: Separate Shootings in New Iberia and Opelousas Leave 1 Dead, 1 Injured
There were two separate shootings that happened within minutes of each other in two parishes that border Lafayette Parish to its north and to the south. First, we begin in St. Landry Parish as Opelousas Police received a shooting call around 8:24 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers say the shots fired call came from the area of Hayward and Mouton Street. The victim, an adult male, was found at a home several blocks away after he ran away on foot and to the home of someone he knew.
Top 10: WalletHub Ranks the Best Colleges and Universities in Louisiana
Growing up, there was always one university that I always wanted to go to - the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Now, I know that many people don't necessarily know where they want to go to college until they have to make the decision but, for most people, they take pride in where they go to school. Making that choice of where you will spend the next 4 (or 5 or 6 or 7...) years learning about what will hopefully be your career is a huge deal.
The 10 Rules for Living in New Iberia
New Iberia is known for the Sugarcane Festival, Tabasco on Avery Island, and, of course, the "New Iberia Haircut." But did you know that there were rules to living in the seat of Iberia Parish?. If not—don't worry; they were literally just created today by a New Iberia resident by...
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana’s Fake Nurse
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
Louisiana ACLU & Attorney Ask Department of Justice to Investigate Louisiana Jails
The American Civil Liberties Union and the law firm of Wilson Sonsini have released a letter sent to the United States Department of Justice asking them to investigate access practices of jail when it comes to attornies having access to their clients. According to the ACLU's letter, representatives of their...
Incredible New Myrtles Plantation ‘Chloe’ Ghost Photo Taken By Lafayette Woman [Photo]
On a recent tour of the Myrtles Plantation, a Lafayette woman captured the most incredible, spine-tingling photo of what appears to be Chloe that you'll ever see. Lafayette Realestate Agent Denise Stutes Kidder was recently on a tour at the Myrtles Plantation and may have snapped one of, if not the best picture of Chloe's ghost that anyone has ever seen.
Lafayette Police Investigating Homicide on Evangeline Thruway [UPDATE]
UPDATE: The LPD has arrested Robert Wayne Thomas of Lafayette and charged him with one count of second-degree murder. The deceased has been identified as Charles Thomas of Lafayette, LA. According to LLPD, the victim and suspect are not related. The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a homicide on the...
