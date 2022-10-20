Read full article on original website
West Virginia football products were making plays all over the country Sunday, as the NFL season continued in Week 7. Los Angeles saw a quasi-battle between two former West Virginia quarterbacks, a former linebacker came up with another interception, and a previous Mountaineer defensive back was a nightmare for the opposing quarterback in the first half of his contest.
Former Mountaineers Taz Sherman and Derek Culver were selected in the first round of the NBA G League Draft Saturday afternoon. Sherman was selected with the 19th pick of the draft by the Long Island Nets. Culver was selected seven picks later by the Delaware Blue Coats. Sherman just wrapped...
Swanton setter Taylor finishes 7th in OHSAA history in career assists
Swanton setter Sofie Taylor has finished her high school career among the all-time assist leaders in Ohio. Taylor’s 3,039 assists are good for seventh in the Ohio High School Athletic Association record books. Tiffin Columbian’s Emma White, who wrapped up her high school career last year, is sixth at 3,045. Grace Maziar, who played at Middletown Bishop Fenwick from 2016-19, holds the career state record at 4,004. Taylor’s total stands as the all-time best in The Blade’s coverage area, eclipsing Abby Schroeder’s 2,766 mark at Eastwood from 2014-17. Swanton’s season ended Monday with a four-set loss to top-seeded Sherwood Fairview in the Division III Otsego district semifinals.
