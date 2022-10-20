Ryan Day Believes Iowa Will Be "As Big a Challenge As We've Had," Says Ohio State Will "Get Some Guys Back" This Week

Read full article on original website
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Describes What Iowa Did to Hamper the Ohio State Offense on 97.1 The Fan, Says "We All Know How Difficult It Is" to Play At Penn State
Despite putting up 54 points on Saturday, the Ohio State offense was far from perfect against Iowa. The Buckeyes scored just one touchdown on their first 10 drives this past weekend, and many of those started in plus territory due to stellar play from Jim Knowles' Ohio State defense. In an appearance on 97.1 The Fan's Buckeye Roundtable segment Monday, Ryan Day said it took time for his staff to figure out what the Iowa defense had changed up to hamper the Ohio State offense early.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season
Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
Eleven Warriors
Zach Harrison, Tommy Eichenberg And Tanner McCalister Come Up Big, the OSU Run Game Struggles And Quinn Ewers Plays His Worst Game
If you were holding onto any stock in the Iowa offense entering this weekend, it’s time to get rid of it while you still can. The Ohio State defense proved a turnaround ain’t coming anytime soon for the Hawkeye offense, which was stymied every which way by Jim Knowles and company in Saturday’s 54-10 Buckeye win. On the flip side, several scarlet and gray defenders raised their profile with outstanding efforts during the victory, even if the offense had an off day – yes, even with 54 points.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Destroys Iowa, Looks Ahead to Penn State and Asks, Why No White Out?
It's important to stop for a minute and take a little bit of joy in what Ohio State's football team is doing this season. Even in a game when the offense was stymied in the run game and felt a little off-kilter for the better part of three quarters, they still managed to score 54 points on the top-rated defense in the country.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Says “The Plan” is For Jaxon Smith-Njigba to Play Against Penn State, Will Have “Better Idea” About Potential Pitch Count by End of Week
When Jaxon Smith-Njigba left Saturday’s game favoring his injured hamstring in the second quarter, it seemed to put his short-term availability back into question for the Buckeyes. Ryan Day said after the game that Smith-Njigba had simply exhausted his “pitch count” in his first appearance since Week 3, and...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State's win over Iowa was 'scary' for rest of the country
Joel Klatt talked Ohio State-Iowa on his show on Monday, putting the win in perspective for everyone. The Buckeyes dominated Iowa 54-10, completely shutting down Iowa’s offense and steamrolling the defense. A dominant win for Ohio State is nothing new, but Klatt argues that the Buckeyes didn’t even play...
landgrantholyland.com
Irrational Overreactions(?): The time has come for Iowa to give Kirk Ferentz an ultimatum
Ohio State fans live in the extremes, whether good or bad. As they say, we have no chill. So, I am going to give voice to those passionate opinions by running through my completely level-headed, not-at-all over-the-top, 100% unbiased takeaways from Saturday’s 54-10 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa...
saturdaytradition.com
Josh Pate says Buckeyes 'are not going to be challenged' until 'The Game'
Josh Pate, college football analyst and host of the Late Kick Podcast, has a bold claim for the remainder of Ohio State’s season. Pate believes that the Buckeyes, who have faced just one ranked team so far this season, “are not going to be challenged” in conference play until the last game of the season against rival Michigan.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s Nov. 5 Game at Northwestern Set for Noon Kick on ABC
Ohio State will begin its second half of the season with three straight noon games. The Big Ten announced Monday that Ohio State’s Nov. 5 game at Northwestern will kick off at noon and will be televised on ABC. Ohio State started its second half of the season with...
Eleven Warriors
Five Things to Know About Penn State Before Ohio State Heads to Happy Valley For Its Second Road Game of the Season
NOON – SATURDAY, OCT. 29. Penn State waits in the wings to host Ohio State in Happy Valley for the first time in two years, and James Franklin has a 6-1 Nittany Lion team that ranks 13th in the nation, with its lone loss coming against No. 4 Michigan.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Defense Records a Half Dozen Takeaways While the Offense Has a Field Day in the Second Half
Ohio State was tested by a stout Iowa defense Saturday... and still won by 44 points. Buckeye fans were certainly in their feelings early as it seemed like the Hawkeyes had cracked the code to slowing down the vaunted Buckeye offense. The home team struggled to run the ball, the passing game felt a little disjointed, and things just felt... off.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Racks Up Six Takeaways, Hangs Five Touchdowns on Vaunted Iowa Defense
Maybe Iowa fans will finally stop talking about 2017. Spoiler: they won't, but Ohio State got a measure of revenge with a 54-10 blowout of the Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium Saturday. The 54 points were the most scored against Iowa since 1995 (No. 4 Ohio State 56, No. 25 Iowa 35) and the most points surrendered by a Kirk Ferentz Iowa team.
Eleven Warriors
Revenge is a Dish Best Served Maybe Not Quite This Cold
Revenge is actually more of a dish best served at just above room temperature, depending on how petty the revenge that you're trying to exact actually is. Big time Inigo Montoya-level stuff: okay fine, wait half a lifetime if needed, that six-fingered man is going to pay. But five years...
Recruits who were in The Shoe react to Ohio State 54, Iowa 10
The Buckeyes poured it on in the second half Saturday for a 54-10 win over Iowa. Bucknuts has reaction from a number of recruits who were at the game.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Opens As a 15-Point Favorite over Penn State
Ohio State will head to Happy Valley next Saturday as a double-digit favorite over Penn State. Oddsmakers set the line with the No. 2 Buckeyes as a 15-point favorite over the No. 13 Nittany Lions. The over/under clocks in at 61.5. Penn State is coming off a 45-17 thrashing of...
FOX Sports
College football rankings: Ohio State (with defense!) is now the clear No. 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio — From the sideline at Ohio Stadium, I couldn’t help thinking about Ivory Christian trying to tell Odessa Permian coach Gary Gaines what it was like to play against Dallas Carter in "Friday Night Lights." "They’re fast," Christian said. "They’re big … plus, they’re fast."...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Women's Ice Hockey Sweeps Minnesota Duluth in Rematch of Last Year's National Championship Game
Ohio State's No.1-ranked women's ice hockey team recorded a 3-2 win over No. 4 Minnesota Duluth on Saturday, giving the Buckeyes a two-game sweep of the same squad they beat last March to capture the program's first ever national title. After defeating the Bulldogs 3-2 on Friday, the Buckeyes needed...
