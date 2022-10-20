Read full article on original website
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: What to Watch for vs. Indiana University of Pennsylvania
Syracuse Orange men’s basketball is back in business. The ‘Cuse will take on Indiana PA at 7 p.m. in the JMA Wireless Dome in an exhibition matchup. This game gives us our first look at some of the biggest narratives, questions, and stories to watch for as the team approaches its regular season debut. The Orange will play one more exhibition game against Southern New Hampshire before kicking off the 2022-2023 season against Lehigh at home on Monday, November 7th.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse fall sports update: Orange teams continue to shine
We are approaching ACC Championship season and several Syracuse Orange sports are getting in prime position so let’s check our Olympic sports update. After dropping a 6-1 decision at #1 North Carolina, Syracuse returned home to beat #4 Louisville (3-2) and #19 Rutgers (4-3) to finish 9-0 at home this season. Quirine Comans is 2nd in the ACC with 37 points on the season.
nunesmagician.com
TNIAAM Asks: How’s Orange nation feeling after a close Clemson loss?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Well, close loss or not, the Syracuse Orange football season continues to truck along. And...
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Thomas Sorber, William Patterson
Syracuse has its first exhibition of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday, so we figured it would be a good time to do a basketball-focused recruiting roundup. We start in the 2024 class with big man Thomas Sorber from Archibishop Ryan (PA). He is rated four stars and the 64th prospect in his class by 247 Sports. Sorber has taken three unofficial visits so far, and one of them was to Syracuse. He broke down those visits with 247’s Dushawn London, and had this to say about the Orange: “They have a great program. I like all the coaches and the head coach was telling me how they like to run stuff through their bigs.”
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Week 8 grades vs Clemson
Quarterbacks: B- Shrader linked up well with Gadsden in the first half, but afterwards, he didn’t do enough to keep drives alive. Whether it was holding onto the ball for too long or receivers not getting open, Shrader seemed to force things in the second half, a bad habit that he’s still struggling to break out of. His legs helped in the first half, but as the field and down positions worsened, he didn’t have the same confidence to scramble away from broken plays. Much like the rest of the team, he had a fine first half, but a subpar second half.
nunesmagician.com
What’s college football saying about the Syracuse Orange after week 8?
Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. How much did the Orange get penalized for the six-point loss to the Clemson Tigers? Let’s find out. AP and Coaches Poll. Syracuse is ranked 16th in both the...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: This season will be defined by the Orange response
The Syracuse Orange gave away an orange opportunity yesterday. I know that makes the 27-21 loss hurt more- because the game was there for the taking and Syracuse simply didn’t get it done in the second half. Let’s be clear, the time management in the final minutes, the continued...
localsyr.com
Syracuse vs. Notre Dame to be seen on NewsChannel 9
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A kickoff time is set for Saturday’s Syracuse-Notre Dame game. In a tweet from SU Athletics early Sunday morning, it said “ Saturday’s Orange Out vs. Notre Dame will be a noon kickoff on ABC.” The game will be seen on NewsChannel 9.
sujuiceonline.com
Quick Hits: Syracuse RB Sean Tucker rushes only five times
Syracuse suffered its first loss of the season, dropping a 27-21 decision at Clemson. Here are some quick hits from the game. The second half meltdown was brutal and came on both sides of the ball. ABC sideline reporter Molly McGrath highlighted a notable shift in morale on the Syracuse bench as the tables turned away from their favor late in the game.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Where foes are nationally ranked, projected in ACC
Heading into the 2022-23 regular season, which begins for Syracuse basketball on November 7 at home versus Lehigh, the Orange isn’t ranked in the Associated Press preseason top-25 poll. That isn’t much of a surprise. Additionally, the ‘Cuse is projected to finish at No. 8 in the Atlantic...
ESPN’s “College Game Day” Eyeing Upstate New York Campus
ESPN's "College Game Day" has been a Saturday morning staple for millions of collegiate football fans for 35 years. The campus spirited show, that debuted in 1987, has not been broadcast live from a location in New York State north of the United State Military Academy in West Point. Well, if things go well on Saturday, one campus northwest of there may get their first visit from the popular ESPN show.
Cazenovia football handles Canastota, finishes unbeaten regular season
CAZENOVIA – Sure, the no. 2 state ranking is a nice designation, and an undefeated regular season is ideal. But the Cazenovia football team would gladly trade those accolades to gain back the Section III Class C championship, a quest that gets underway this weekend against Vernon-Verona-Sherrill. First, though,...
C-NS, Liverpool football score wins before sectional playoffs
CENTRAL NEW YORK – With only seven teams left in the Section III Class AA football ranks, each of them would get a taste of post-season action, no matter how the regular season went. Thus, Cicero-North Syracuse, with its 7-1 mark, would be joined by 2-5 Liverpool, with the...
Syracuse.com
New York state marching band rankings (Week 7): Where does your school stand heading into states?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- With most of the competitors wrapping up their regular seasons last weekend, New York state’s high school marching bands are heading toward a mass showdown Sunday at Syracuse University’s JMA Wireless Dome. That’s where the New York State Field Band Conference will hold its 2022...
Syracuse.com
Megyn Kelly mourns sister, who grew up in Syracuse, after unexpected death at 58
Megyn Kelly is mourning the death of her sister, Suzanne Crossley, after she died unexpectedly in Upstate New York. “Something really sad happened in my family over the weekend,” Kelly said Monday on “The Megyn Kelly Show” on SiriusXM. “My sister died, she was 58, her name was Suzanne Crossley, and she died suddenly on Friday of a heart attack.”
Entertainment retail store returns to Destiny USA in Syracuse
FYE (For Your Entertainment) recently opened in a 4,500-square-foot retail space on the mall’s first floor. Dubbed as “a premier pop culture destination for the whole family,” FYE sells brand name collectibles, apparel, candy, plush, home décor and other items. Marvel, Star Wars, Pokemon, Squishmallows, Funko and Naruto are among the popular brand names shoppers will find at FYE.
newyorkupstate.com
An aquarium, canals, golf and mountains: Revisiting the grand plans to turn Carousel Mall into Destiny USA (Part I)
Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two-part series from history writer Johnathan Croyle marking the 20th anniversary of the proposed expansion of Carousel Mall into Destiny USA. Part II will run on syracuse.com tomorrow. It’s been exactly 20 years since shovels first hit dirt on the expansion...
wwnytv.com
Explosion survivor in fair condition
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The victim in last week’s fuel truck explosion is in fair condition. Jon Kelley was hurt in the town of Fowler after the incident at Tripp Fuels on County Route 22. Kelley was pulled away from the flames by a friend and two Fort...
iheartoswego.com
Connie Jean Moody – October 21, 2022
Connie Jean Moody, 53 of Oswego died Friday October 21, 2022 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Donald and Sherry Drake Rice. Mrs. Moody was the widow of the late Kenneth Moody. Connie enjoyed singing and karaoke. She was...
rew-online.com
AmTrust RE Signs Nine Leases Totalling 80,000 Square Feet at 100-120 Madison Street in Syracuse, New York
AmTrust RE, a national real estate owner-developer with 12 million square feet of commercial, mixed-use, and residential properties across the Northeast and Midwest, today announced the completion of nine lease transactions, comprising more than 80,000 square feet of space, at 100-120 Madison Street, a two-building, 635,000-square-foot marquee office property in Syracuse, New York.
