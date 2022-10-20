Read full article on original website
Cop Shop (10/24)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/24) At 2:39 a.m. utility problems were reported in the 1500 block of E. K-4 Highway in Claflin. At 6:35 a.m. a driving complaint was reported at E. US 56 Highway & E. Barton County Rd in Ellinwood. Controlled Burn. At 9:31 a.m....
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (10/21 - 10/23)
BOOKED: Kelly Polzin on Barton County District Court warrant, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Derek Muller on Rice County District Court warrant for Felony Theft, bond set at $5,000 C/S. BOOKED: David Pilgrim on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Phillip Ramey on Great Bend Municipal Court case,...
Barton Co. Sheriff: Steps to take if you hit a deer
It happens to the best drivers. So in the event that you hit a deer, Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir recommends that you should take the following steps:. *Pull to the side of the road as soon as it is safe to do so. *Turn on your hazard lights and...
Gun laws tricky when it comes to Barton County Courthouse
Many Barton County residents use the courthouse in downtown Great Bend to conduct government business, from paying taxes to serving as jurors. It may have come as a shock to see a citizen carrying a firearm outside the courthouse earlier this month. But Barton County Director of Operations Matt Patzner said the courthouse has to follow the rules.
Barton Natural Gas Program receives $225K metering skid donation
Barton Community College's Natural Gas Program recently received a metering skid with flow control from Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Inc. This is a sign of the company’s commitment to being a part of educating natural gas professionals as a way of furthering its vision of providing clean, safe and reliable energy.
Halloween parade for children in Ellinwood
Many parents are starting to mark down all the Halloween celebrations around the community coming up, and they can add one more. The Grade School Halloween Parade will take place Oct. 31 in Ellinwood. The grade school students and daycare children will make their way down Main Street where local...
Cougars drop four set tilt in Garden City
The Barton Community College volleyball team fell in four sets Wednesday night at Garden City Community College (25-20, 25-19, 11-25, and 25-14). The loss drops the Cougars to 4-10 in the KJCCC and 17-12 overall while the Broncbusters conclude the regular season at 8-8 in league and 20-11 overall. Barton...
Barton County jobless rate down slightly
Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.6 percent in September. This was an increase from 2.5 percent in August and a decrease from 3.0% in September 2021.
Victoria Community Coalition shares updates on former St. John’s Rest Home project
VICTORIA — This month, Victoria residents heard updates from the Victoria Community Coalition as they continue in their effort to repurpose the former St. John’s Rest Home. Coalition chair and building owner Jeff Pfeifer opened the meeting by highlighting progress already been made to bring the beloved building...
Tuesday Sports Headlines and scores presented by Barton Community College
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rather than heading into their bye tied atop the AFC West with the Los Angeles Chargers, the Kansas City Chiefs rallied for a 44-23 win at San Francisco and improved to 5-2 on the season. That left them just a half-game back of Buffalo for the best record in the conference. And a valid argument could be made that the first seven games were far more difficult than what Kansas City will face down the stretch. Six of the remaining 10 games are against teams that are .500 or have a losing record, including Jacksonville, Denver, Las Vegas and Houston.
Larned Fire Dept. named Chamber’s Civic Organization of the Year
The Larned Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 75th anniversary last Thursday with the Chamber Community Banquet at the Knights of Columbus in Larned. Along with a meal, a program and an awards ceremony were presented where awards were given out for businesses of the year, volunteer of the year and leaders of the year.
Fort Hays Knocks Off Central Missouri
HAYS, Kan. - Fort Hays State Football snapped its four-game skid overall and a six-game home losing skid with a 27-14 win over Central Missouri on Saturday (Oct. 22) The Tigers got off to a slow start in the first half, but were able to take advantage of a couple of mistakes by the Mules to walk away with the win. Both squads moved to 2-6 on the season.
Panther Soccer season ends with loss to Valley Center
The Great Bend Panthers Boys Soccer season came to an end Monday night in Wichita as the the Panthers fell 2-0 to the Valley Center Hornets. Valley Center led 1-0 at halftime before pushing across a goal with 7:36 left in game to seal the victory. Great Bend ends the...
City of Larned's new recycling trailer to be available soon
Some changes are in the works for the way Larned residents can recycle. The current recycling center, operated by Sunflower Diversified Services in Great Bend, was closed last Thursday. The city of Larned recently purchased a pair of recycling trailers, and City Administrator Brad Eilts hopes to have recycling services up and running this week.
GBHS joins Halloween mix with two upcoming activities
Each year, Great Bend High School Kayettes complete multiple service projects at the local, state, and international levels. On Oct. 27, the gals will knock out the international project by Trick-or-Treating for Hope. Kayettes raised $1,800 for UNICEF with the project last October, but sponsor Holly Johnson said this year's beneficiary of donations is Hope Worldwide.
Barton Women's swimming defeats Iowa Central; Cougar men drop dual
Hosting the first of three home meets on the season, the Barton Community College swimming programs took on Iowa Central Community College Saturday morning inside the Barton Pool. The home waves presented mixed results for the pair of Cougar teams with the women defeating the Tritons 102-91 while the Barton...
Eisenhower Elementary trending in right direction in spite of COVID
Good news was the theme for Tuesday's USD 428 Board of Education Luncheon at Eisenhower Elementary School. Principal JoAnn Blevins provided the board with many statistical indicators and goals that suggest kids are doing well coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Blevins said three years ago, 83 percent of students...
Barton women's soccer clinches share of West title, win 2-0 over Hutchinson
The 18th ranked Barton Community College women's soccer team netted a pair of second half goals Saturday afternoon at the Cougar Soccer Complex in knocking off 17th ranked Hutchinson Community College 2-0. The victory avenged an earlier same score defeat at Hutchinson, moving the Cougars into first place of the...
Great Bend Chamber celebrates EagleMed's new aircraft
From the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce... On Thursday, Oct. 6, EagleMed LLC cut the red ribbon celebrating their new aircraft addition. EagleMed is a privately owned and operated air medical transport service. A subsidiary of Air Medical Group Holdings since August 2009, EagleMed has been in business for over...
BCC Board of Trustees meeting agenda (10/25)
Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 4 p.m. Myrna Perkins, Chief Accreditation Officer will give this update. Amanda Alliband, Chemistry Instructor and Faculty Council Chair will facilitate this report. 7. 2022 COMMUNITY REPORT. Maggie Harris, Chief Communications Officer will present this report. 8. STRATEGIC PLANNING. Todd Mobray, Director of Institutional Effectiveness will...
