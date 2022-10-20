KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rather than heading into their bye tied atop the AFC West with the Los Angeles Chargers, the Kansas City Chiefs rallied for a 44-23 win at San Francisco and improved to 5-2 on the season. That left them just a half-game back of Buffalo for the best record in the conference. And a valid argument could be made that the first seven games were far more difficult than what Kansas City will face down the stretch. Six of the remaining 10 games are against teams that are .500 or have a losing record, including Jacksonville, Denver, Las Vegas and Houston.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO