Hays, KS

Cop Shop (10/24)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/24) At 2:39 a.m. utility problems were reported in the 1500 block of E. K-4 Highway in Claflin. At 6:35 a.m. a driving complaint was reported at E. US 56 Highway & E. Barton County Rd in Ellinwood. Controlled Burn. At 9:31 a.m....
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Gun laws tricky when it comes to Barton County Courthouse

Many Barton County residents use the courthouse in downtown Great Bend to conduct government business, from paying taxes to serving as jurors. It may have come as a shock to see a citizen carrying a firearm outside the courthouse earlier this month. But Barton County Director of Operations Matt Patzner said the courthouse has to follow the rules.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Halloween parade for children in Ellinwood

Many parents are starting to mark down all the Halloween celebrations around the community coming up, and they can add one more. The Grade School Halloween Parade will take place Oct. 31 in Ellinwood. The grade school students and daycare children will make their way down Main Street where local...
ELLINWOOD, KS
Cougars drop four set tilt in Garden City

The Barton Community College volleyball team fell in four sets Wednesday night at Garden City Community College (25-20, 25-19, 11-25, and 25-14). The loss drops the Cougars to 4-10 in the KJCCC and 17-12 overall while the Broncbusters conclude the regular season at 8-8 in league and 20-11 overall. Barton...
GARDEN CITY, KS
Barton County jobless rate down slightly

Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.6 percent in September. This was an increase from 2.5 percent in August and a decrease from 3.0% in September 2021.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Tuesday Sports Headlines and scores presented by Barton Community College

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rather than heading into their bye tied atop the AFC West with the Los Angeles Chargers, the Kansas City Chiefs rallied for a 44-23 win at San Francisco and improved to 5-2 on the season. That left them just a half-game back of Buffalo for the best record in the conference. And a valid argument could be made that the first seven games were far more difficult than what Kansas City will face down the stretch. Six of the remaining 10 games are against teams that are .500 or have a losing record, including Jacksonville, Denver, Las Vegas and Houston.
GREAT BEND, KS
Fort Hays Knocks Off Central Missouri

HAYS, Kan. - Fort Hays State Football snapped its four-game skid overall and a six-game home losing skid with a 27-14 win over Central Missouri on Saturday (Oct. 22) The Tigers got off to a slow start in the first half, but were able to take advantage of a couple of mistakes by the Mules to walk away with the win. Both squads moved to 2-6 on the season.
HAYS, KS
City of Larned's new recycling trailer to be available soon

Some changes are in the works for the way Larned residents can recycle. The current recycling center, operated by Sunflower Diversified Services in Great Bend, was closed last Thursday. The city of Larned recently purchased a pair of recycling trailers, and City Administrator Brad Eilts hopes to have recycling services up and running this week.
LARNED, KS
GBHS joins Halloween mix with two upcoming activities

Each year, Great Bend High School Kayettes complete multiple service projects at the local, state, and international levels. On Oct. 27, the gals will knock out the international project by Trick-or-Treating for Hope. Kayettes raised $1,800 for UNICEF with the project last October, but sponsor Holly Johnson said this year's beneficiary of donations is Hope Worldwide.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Chamber celebrates EagleMed's new aircraft

From the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce... On Thursday, Oct. 6, EagleMed LLC cut the red ribbon celebrating their new aircraft addition. EagleMed is a privately owned and operated air medical transport service. A subsidiary of Air Medical Group Holdings since August 2009, EagleMed has been in business for over...
GREAT BEND, KS
BCC Board of Trustees meeting agenda (10/25)

Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 4 p.m. Myrna Perkins, Chief Accreditation Officer will give this update. Amanda Alliband, Chemistry Instructor and Faculty Council Chair will facilitate this report. 7. 2022 COMMUNITY REPORT. Maggie Harris, Chief Communications Officer will present this report. 8. STRATEGIC PLANNING. Todd Mobray, Director of Institutional Effectiveness will...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
