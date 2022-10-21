ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother shares video of infant with RSV struggling to breathe as a warning to other parents

By Chelsea Ritschel
 4 days ago

A parenting influencer has gone viral after sharing a video of her infant son struggling to breathe; her video was meant to serve as a warning to parents to trust their instincts, as her five week old was initially sent home from the hospital despite being diagnosed with a virus.

Brittani Boren Leach, who frequently shares insight into her life as a mother of six children on her YouTube and Instagram, revealed last week that her infant son Cam was diagnosed with RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) after he’d caught it from her older sons.

RSV is a “common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms,” according to the Center for Disease Control ( CDC ), which notes that, while “most people recover in a week or two,” the virus can be serious for infants and older adults.

“Cam caught the virus that the boys had, but his breathing last night had me paranoid so we brought him to be seen,” Boren Leach wrote on her Instagram Story. “Positive for RSV, but thankfully we get to go home. Praying it gets better, not worse. My anxiety is through the roof.”

In a follow-up post shared the next day, the infant could be seen hooked up to oxygen. Boren Leach revealed that he’d been admitted to the hospital after she followed her instinct and sought a second opinion when she noticed the child was struggling to breathe.

“They are admitting him to the hospital. On one hand I am relieved he’s in good hands now and I trusted my instinct, on the other I am upset with yesterday’s care,” she wrote, before asking her followers to “please say a prayer” for Cam and herself, as she was “not handling this well”.

Boren Leach said that when she had first brought her son to the emergency room the day before, they had been made to wait for three hours before a doctor “looked at him for five minutes, said it’s RSV, and sent us home”.

“It didn’t feel right but I thought maybe I was just paranoid,” she wrote on her Stories.

She then compared the experience to the response from a second hospital, where she said doctors saw the five week old immediately, “were so kind and comforting,” and started Cam on oxygen. “They asked me if I was ok and I started crying,” she wrote.

The YouTuber also shared a photo of herself holding her infant son in the hospital, which she said was taken by her husband Jeff.

“My face probably says enough, but all of this has been extremely triggering for me,” she wrote. “I don’t typically use that word but I don’t know how else to describe it.”

While her son was being cared for in the hospital, Boren Leach shared important information about the virus with her followers. The mother of six said that Cam’s older brothers were “sick first,” but that their doctor said it was just a virus.

“They don’t usually test for RSV in older kids because they can fight it off and their symptoms are like a mild cold,” she explained. “We tried to keep Cam away from them as much as possible but with RSV it’s very contagious and sometimes inevitable.”

Boren Leach added that she first noticed something was wrong with the infant when he began experiencing congestion and a “small cough”. She said at the time it was “nothing too concerning” as she assumed he’d caught what his brothers had had.

However, after three days, the influencer said she noticed the infant’s cough was getting worse, especially at night, and he had begun having chest retractions, “which meant he was working hard to breathe”. She said it was at this point that she and her husband brought him to the emergency room where he was diagnosed with the virus but sent home.

Boren Leach also noted that the virus “peaks around day four or five, which means that’s when it’s at its worst,” and that the incubation period is two to eight days. She also encouraged parents to take their children to the emergency room if they see them experiencing chest retractions.

“Most of all… TRUST YOUR INSTINCTS,” she continued. “I felt crazy going back to another emergency room less than 24 hours after a doctor sent us home. The doctor there said he was very sick and was glad I brought him when I did.”

Boren Leach shared a video of Cam’s chest retractions as well, in which the infant could be seen struggling to inhale. According to Boston’s Children Hospital , chest retractions, which show “a child’s chest appear to sink in just below the neck or under their breastbone with each breath,” can be a sign of respiratory distress. “This is another way of trying to bring more air into their lungs,” the hospital states.

Boren Leach also posted another video taken while she, her husband and Cam were at the first emergency room, in which she claimed you can “audibly hear crackles” in his breathing.

“This really infuriates me,” she said, while noting that she used to be a paediatric nurse and “still questioned” if she needed to take her son back after the first doctor sent him home. “I can easily see how someone would stay home and this quickly develops into pneumonia or worse,” she added.

In follow-up posts, Boren Leach answered questions about the infant’s hospitalisation, with the influencer explaining how the five week old was treated. According to an update on Tuesday, Cam was able to leave the NICU (newborn intensive care unit) after four nights.

“Headed home after four nights in the NICU with RSV,” she captioned a video montage of the baby’s experience in the hospital, before expressing how grateful the family is to “get to take home a healthy boy”.

According to the CDC , while most children with RSV will experience mild, cold-like illness, it can also cause severe illness such bronchiolitis or pneumonia. “One to two out of every 100 children younger than six months of age with RSV infection may need to be hospitalised,” the health agency states.

The Independent has contacted Boren Leach for comment.

CJ
5d ago

Dem boxed everyone up and didn’t let them get any exposure so immunities could develop, now we are paying the price or these kids are at least

Jessica Chick/Taylor
5d ago

RSV is no joke when it comes to babies! I fear for my children to catch RSV MORE THAN I FEAR for THEM CATCHING COVID!!!

Related
People

Couple Welcomes Baby with Emergency C-Section 48 Hours After Finding Out They Were Expecting

Peyton Stover, 23, saw her doctor for symptoms she thought were related to job stress but then found out she was pregnant and that there were complications A Nebraska couple was surprised when they found out they were expecting a baby — and just two days later, the woman gave birth. Peyton Stover, 23, of Omaha, saw her doctor after experiencing symptoms, including fatigue, that she assumed were related to job stress. "I'm a first-year teacher," Stover told KETV. "I just thought it was normal to be tired all the time." But after noticing...
OMAHA, NE
People

Father of Infant Hospitalized for RSV Warns Other Parents: 'Don't Wait' to Seek Help

Hospitals across the United States are seeing a rapid rise in cases of RSV and other respiratory illnesses A Texas father is sharing the "terrifying" story of his son's hospitalization in hopes of helping other parents stay on top of their children's health.  Stephen Balka rushed his 2-month-old son Adrian to the emergency room last week after noticing he was struggling to breathe, he told CNN.  Doctors told him and his wife that Adrian tested positive for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a virus that the Mayo Clinic says is...
HOUSTON, TX
msn.com

The 10 biggest early warning signs of dementia, CDC says

Slide 1 of 11: According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Dementia is not a specific disease, but is rather a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interfere with doing everyday activities.” The most common type of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, though there are several types of dementia including frontotemporal dementia (FTD), dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), and vascular dementia (VaD) to name a few. Globally, more than 50 million people have dementia, and an estimated 10 million new cases are reported each year. Projections show that the number of affected individuals will reach 82 million in 2030 and 152 million by 2050. A dementia diagnosis comes after a series of tests of memory, problem-solving, and other cognitive abilities performed by a health care provider. Blood tests, brain scans, and physicals are carried out to help doctors figure out the underlying cause. Dementia is broken down into early, mid, and late stages, with a worsening of symptoms as the condition progresses. The long-term effects of dementia can be difficult for both those affected and their caregivers, family, and friends, and can include a lack of family recognition, difficulty walking, and significant memory impairment. The afflicted person becomes completely dependent on others for care. Early diagnosis is especially important and can help with planning both at home, with preventive care and other measures such as reminders, and at work. It also enables dementia patients to access clinical trials and available therapies that may improve cognitive functioning and overall quality of life. Neural Effects consulted the CDC’s list of warning signs for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease to review what adults should look for before seeking an official medical diagnosis. This list may also prove helpful for those who’ve noticed loved ones who are experiencing one or more early signs of dementia.
People

Babies Conceived via Fertility Treatments Born to Black Mothers 4 Times More Likely to Die as Newborns

A study found babies conceived via fertility treatments and born to Black mothers are four times likelier to die as newborns than their white counterparts Babies conceived via assisted reproduction technology and born to Black mothers are more than four times as likely as their white counterparts to die as newborns, according to a new study. Published Tuesday in the American Academy of Pediatrics' Pediatrics journal, the results of the study, conducted "on all singleton births in the United States from 2016 to 2017," found that "neonatal mortality...
The Independent

Sisters give birth to identical twin girls within three months of each other

Two sisters received a surprise of a lifetime after they both discovered they were having identical twins at the same time.Megan O’Brien, 29, and sister Sara Seyler, 32, fell pregnant with identical twin girls and gave birth within three months of one another last year.O’Brien gave birth to Lilah and Josie on 21 November 2021, while Seyler had Lennon and Parker on 8 February 2022.The pregnancies were even more surprising as twins do not run in the family, although O’Brien’s husband Matt is a triplet.The odds of a woman having identical twins is roughly 250 to one. But a...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Family suing day care after infant’s death, claims 4-year-old watched his brother die

MIAMI — A family is suing a Florida day care after their infant was found unresponsive and died, saying the staff lacked basic resuscitation skills. Keiara Whorley and Devonte Tomlin filed the lawsuit against Lincoln-Marti Child Care after their 9-month-old son, Tayvon, died while in their care. On Monday, attorneys representing the family released surveillance video showing the moments after Tayvon was found.
FLORIDA STATE
Parents Magazine

What Is a Sunshine Baby?

Losing a baby can have profound emotional impacts. One way that parents process their grief is by naming and categorizing their experiences. The loss community has come up with various ways to describe the unique types of losses they've experienced, including familiar terms like "rainbow baby" or "angel baby." One lesser known, but meaningful term is "sunshine baby," which describes a baby born before a pregnancy loss.
mailplus.co.uk

Please don’t let my baby die... mum’s cry ‘after nurse’s fatal jab’

THE mother of a twin allegedly murdered by children’s nurse Lucy Letby begged medics ‘please don’t let my baby die’ after his condition suddenly deteriorated, a court heard yesterday. However doctors were unable to save him - and the following night his twin sister suffered a...
