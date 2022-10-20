ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Refugees may have to stay at Dublin airport as Citywest reaches capacity

By By Grinne N. Aodha
 5 days ago

Refugees arriving in Ireland may have to stay at Dublin Airport overnight as the Citywest welcome hub has reached capacity.

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, the Department of Children, Equality and Integration said there had been a “significant” increase in the number of people seeking accommodation in recent weeks.

This has resulted in the transit centre at Citywest reaching capacity and a decision being taken to put a pause on new arrivals until numbers reduce.

Between then and now, the Department said that those arriving at the airport “may have to wait there if arriving overnight”, and that supports will be provided to them by an NGO.

If room becomes available at Citywest, families and those with vulnerabilities will be prioritised where possible, the Department said.

For asylum seekers or those claiming temporary protection, the Department said if accommodation is not immediately available, they will be communicated with and supports will be offered to them through NGOs where possible.

Those who have alternative accommodation options are asked to avail of these, “including pledged accommodation”, the Department said.

The Ukrainian Embassy was also briefed on the development by officials from the Department.

The Government warned back in July that it was facing a “severe shortage” of accommodation for arriving Ukrainians, which resulted in a number of asylum seekers having to stay in a Dublin Airport terminal overnight.

Ukrainian refugees were temporarily living in tents at the Gormanstown military camp in Co Meath as other accommodation was sourced.

Since then, most of the thousands of units of student accommodation that were used to house some international protection applicants are now unavailable as the housing need continues to grow.

Departments were asked to list possible buildings in their possession that could be repurposed to house Ukrainians and other refugees and asylum seekers.

The government is also considering whether to charge refugees who have been granted full status and who are working full time rent, if they are still staying in Direct Provision centres.

Ireland is now accommodating more than 58,000 people: around 42,000 Ukrainian nationals and 16,000 international protection applicants.

This figures compares with 7,250 at the same time last year.

The Department said that “access to suitable accommodation is severely constrained”.

“Current projections indicate a shortfall of 15,000 beds by December as the number of Ukrainians and IP applicants arriving is expected to remain at elevated levels.

“To date, the Department has contracted approximately 25% of hotel beds in Ireland, alongside hostels, guest houses, pledged accommodation, sports stadiums, scout facilities, tented accommodation and modular units.

“It continues to work to explore all suitable offers as it has done since March 2022.”

The Independent

The Independent

