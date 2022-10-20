ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift fans speculate about the timing of known Swiftie Liz Truss’s resignation

By Amanda Whiting
 5 days ago

Taylor Swift ’s most ardent fans often seek hidden meanings and uncanny coincidences in the prolific American singer’s albums.

In the wake of the resignation of Liz Truss – possibly the most high-ranking goverment official among Swift’s declared listeners – they’ve also become shrewd readers of the political tea leaves.

On social media, Swifties have noticed that the timing of beseiged UK prime minister Truss’s resignation, which her opponents have been calling for since the September unveiling of her mini-budget, just so happens to coincide with the release of Swift’s newest studio album, Midnights .

“Liz Truss has just resigned so she can listen to midnights in full tomorrow without the pressure of being prime minister. The true Swiftie,” joked one fan on Twitter.

Another kiddingly admired Truss’s commitment to Swift’s music: “Damn, I know Liz Truss is a Swiftie, but you didn’t need to resign to listen to Midnights . Bit dramatic.”

Swift’s album is set to be released at exactly 12am on Friday (21 October). Truss announced her resignation on Thursday afternoon (20 October).

“This is surely the most important day of Liz Truss’s life. As a die-hard Swiftie, the release of Midnights will live in her memory forever,” joked another Twitter user. “Also she resigned as prime minister or something.”

The former PM’s appreciation of Swift’s music is well-documented. Truss quoted the pop singer in parliament when making remarks during the International Women’s Day Debate. “Women are left running as fast as they can, wondering if they would get there quicker if they were a man,” Truss said, borrowing lyrics from Swift’s female-empowerment anthem “The Man” .

In 2019, at a Bafta dinner, the then-future PM took a selfie with Swift, which she posted to her personal Instagram account alongside additional Swift lyrics : “Look what you made me do.”

